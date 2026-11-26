By a resolution dated November 25, 2026, the Cabinet of Ministers directed that the information regarding male Ukrainian citizens aged 17 to 60 be verified based on data from the State Migration Service’s departmental information system, the Unified State Demographic Register, and the Unified State Register of Conscripts, Persons Subject to Military Service, and Reservists.

The State Migration Service will provide the Ministry of Defense with the taxpayer identification number, details of the Ukrainian citizen’s passport and foreign passport, the unique record number in the demographic registry, last name, first name, patronymic, date and place of birth, gender, address of the declared or registered place of residence or stay, information on citizenship, a digitized facial image, as well as data on the processing of documents for permanent residence abroad, remaining in permanent residence abroad, or returning to Ukraine.

The Ministry of Defense must ensure that verification is conducted based on data received from the Migration Service and update the records in the Unified State Register of Conscripts, persons subject to military service, and reservists, either automatically or manually, within 120 calendar days after the verification is completed.

Source: Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine No. 1466 dated November 25, 2026.

According to Resolution No. 981 of July 29, 2026, the State Tax Service was required to transfer information from the State Register of Individuals regarding Ukrainian citizens aged 18 to 60 to the Ministry of Defense within 90 days.

The Cabinet of Ministers approved a new procedure for maintaining the Unified State Register of Conscripts, Persons Subject to Military Service, and Reservists, “Oberig.” The document outlines the mechanism for entering, updating, verifying, and correcting data.

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