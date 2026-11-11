The Cabinet of Ministers has authorized the storage of Ukrnafta's fuel in the Ministry of Defense's underground storage facilities

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved a pilot project for the storage of petroleum products belonging to JSC “Ukrnafta” in secure underground facilities of the Ministry of Defense. The initiative will remain in effect for the duration of martial law, but no longer than two years from the date the relevant resolution takes effect.

“To approve the Ministry of Defense’s proposal to implement, for the duration of the legal regime of martial law, but no longer than two years from the date this resolution takes effect, of a pilot project to introduce underground storage of petroleum products under the legal regime of martial law,” the document states.

According to the approved procedure, the project will apply to petroleum products owned by “Ukrnafta” and transferred by it under contractual terms for secure storage in underground storage facilities.

Fuel stored as part of the experiment will be accounted for separately from the minimum reserves of crude oil and petroleum products.

It is envisaged that these reserves will be used, in particular, to meet the needs of the Ministry of Defense.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has been designated as the coordinator of the pilot project. The ministry will determine the volumes of petroleum products that a specific designated custodian may accept for storage.

Thus, the government has introduced a mechanism for the underground storage of “Ukrnafta” fuel at secure facilities during the period of martial law.

This is stated in Government Resolution No. 1394 of November 4.

As of November 11, 2026, Ukraine’s largest gas station chains have updated their price tags. The average price of A-95 gasoline is 89.05 UAH per liter, and diesel fuel is 105.07 UAH per liter.

Ukrainian gas stations have seen mixed changes in fuel prices. Over the past 24 hours, autogas prices at some stations rose by 1 UAH per liter, while A-95 gasoline prices fell by the same amount. Average prices across seven chains stand at 90.91 UAH per liter for A-95 and 105.34 UAH per liter for diesel.

In October 2026, Ukraine imported 156,000 metric tons of automotive gasoline. This is 7% less than in the same month last year, but 12% more for the first ten months of the year—a total of 1.42 million metric tons.

As of October 31, 2026, most of Ukraine’s largest gas station chains maintained their previous fuel prices. At the same time, autogas prices rose overnight at SOCAR, Ukrnafta, and BRSM-Nafta gas stations. The average price of A-95 gasoline across the seven chains surveyed is approximately 90.91 UAH per liter, while diesel fuel averages 104.99 UAH.

Between September 30 and October 30, 2026, autogas saw the sharpest price increase in Ukraine—by 11–14.40 UAH per liter. Diesel fuel prices rose by between 4.91 and 9 UAH per liter over the month, while A-95 gasoline did not increase in price at all gas station chains.

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