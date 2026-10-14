The organization called on the government to provide official clarification regarding the decision of October 13, 2026, which amended Resolution No. 76 on the procedure for reserving employees.

The Union of Ukrainian Entrepreneurs (SUP) has spoken out against further tightening of restrictions on the conscription of employees subject to military service without a prior assessment of the potential consequences and consultation with the business community.

According to the SUP, the Cabinet of Ministers reviewed the changes to the mobilization procedure, approved the creation of a Coordination Center, and sent proposals to reduce the limits back for further revision; however, no official explanation of this decision was provided to the business community. The Union emphasizes that companies have only recently confirmed the critical nature of their operations and re-designated employees, and yet another revision of the rules complicates operational planning and creates an additional administrative burden.

The Union insists on the need to clearly define the Coordination Center’s powers, the deadlines for reviewing applications, and the appeal mechanisms, taking into account the comments from the Ministry of Digital Transformation, the Ministry of Justice, and the conclusions of the National Agency for Corruption Prevention regarding corruption-prone factors.

Businesses are also concerned about a possible reduction in reservation limits for the defense industry and the fuel and energy sector from 100% to 85%, and for the utilities sector—from 75% to 60%. The business association notes that it is impossible to quickly replace qualified specialists on the eve of the heating season and amid attacks on infrastructure, and freezing the number of employees in the defense industry as of the date the criticality is determined will limit hiring and the expansion of production.

In this regard, the Business Association calls on the Cabinet of Ministers to publish the final text of the resolution, consult with the business community, assess the consequences of the restrictions, maintain the option to reserve up to 100% of personnel when there is a justified need, and provide for a transition period without automatically revoking criticality status.

As previously reported, a group of members of parliament from all parliamentary factions appealed to Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi, demanding that he cancel plans to establish a Coordination Center for the Organization of Staff Reservation. Oleksandr Fedienko, a member of parliament and chair of the Subcommittee on Cybersecurity, emphasized that the creation of a new body poses the risk of delays in the reservation procedures for enterprises in the defense industry, energy sector, and critical infrastructure, which threatens the failure to fulfill government contracts.

People’s Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak (the “Holos” faction) also expressed criticism of the initiative; who announced the changes regarding reservations, noting that the creation of a 17-member Coordination Center involving law enforcement agencies (the Security Service of Ukraine, the Main Intelligence Directorate, the Foreign Intelligence Service, and the National Police) creates risks of new bureaucratic barriers and manual control. Responding to a question from an “Interfax-Ukraine” correspondent about why the Coordination Group does not include representatives from the Economic Security Bureau (ESB) or other agencies, the MP noted that there are also no representatives from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) or the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO). He also pointed out that law enforcement agencies lack the legal authority to determine which enterprises are critical, calling the idea of creating such a center “absolutely appalling,” and said that the government should hold open meetings to explain its decisions to the business community.

According to available information, the draft government resolution “On Certain Issues Regarding the Organization of Reserving Conscripts for the Period of Mobilization and During Wartime” stipulated that, without a positive recommendation from the Coordination Center, enterprises would not be able to obtain the status of critically important entities or a reservation quota exceeding 50%. Parliament had already addressed the government on a similar matter in July 2026, after which the initiative was rescinded.

This is stated in a press release on the organization’s website on Wednesday.

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