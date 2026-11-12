The Cabinet of Ministers appointed a new deputy defense minister and reappointed the head of the National Health Service of Ukraine

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved two personnel decisions. Oleksandr Plachinta has been appointed Deputy Minister of Defense, and Nataliia Husak has been reappointed as head of the National Health Service of Ukraine (NHSU).

“Appointed: Oleksandr Olegovych Plachinta as Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine; Nataliia Borysivna Gusak as Head of the National Health Service of Ukraine (reappointed),” the statement reads.

In addition, the government dismissed Vasyl Shkurakov from the post of Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine; Dmytro Zavgorodniy from the post of Deputy Minister of Education and Science for Digital Development, Digital Transformation, and Digitalization; and Arsen Makarchuk from his position as head of the State Statistics Service of Ukraine.

Artem Rudko has been appointed to temporarily perform the duties of head of the State Statistics Service.

The Cabinet of Ministers also declared Order No. 908 of August 9, 2026, “On the Temporary Assignment of the Duties of the Head of the State Service of Maritime and Inland Water Transport and Navigation of Ukraine to S.O. Maksimov,” to be no longer in effect.

This was announced by Taras Melnychuk, the government’s representative in the Verkhovna Rada, on his Telegram channel on Thursday.

The Cabinet of Ministers has appointed a new State Secretary of the Ministry of Defense.

On September 25, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Viktor Kitsyuk as a judge of the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv. Kitsyuk had previously served at this court, but his five-year term ended in May 2014. Following that, his appointment was reviewed by the High Council of Justice and the courts for several years.

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