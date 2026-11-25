The government has extended the transition period for businesses regarding compliance with requirements to protect employees and visitors during a yellow-level air threat through June 4, 2027, inclusive, the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine reported.

During this time, businesses that have not yet provided access to shelters will be able to continue operating with the consent of their employees and provided they comply with organizational safety measures, although the government urges business owners to set up protective structures wherever possible and appropriate.

Starting June 5, 2027, a differentiated approach will be implemented based on the maximum number of employees and visitors who may be present at a facility at any given time: for facilities with up to 20 people, a shelter will not be mandatory provided that warnings are issued, information about the nearest shelters is provided, agreement is reached with staff, and safety measures are followed; for facilities accommodating 21–99 people, access to a shelter, a safe space, or the most protected interior room will be required; and for facilities accommodating 100 or more people, access to a ready-made shelter of sufficient capacity will be mandatory. At the same time, certain exceptions will apply to businesses that are objectively unable to set up shelters, as well as to suppliers of essential goods and services, provided they comply with established safety rules.

Source: Ministry of Economy of Ukraine.

Earlier, the Verkhovna Rada proposed revising the Cabinet of Ministers’ decision prohibiting business operations during a yellow-level air raid alert in the absence of shelters. A corresponding recommendation was made by a parliamentary committee and subsequently voted on in the plenary session.

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