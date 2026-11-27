As of November 27, the government had allocated 495.8 million hryvnia for the purchase of mobile protective structures for border crossing points. These structures are intended to protect citizens and border infrastructure workers during Russian attacks.

“Russia is systematically attacking border infrastructure through which people and vehicles pass every day. It is important that both those crossing the border and the staff be able to take shelter during an attack,” noted Serhiy Koretskyi.

Regional recovery services in five regions are procuring the mobile shelters:

Odesa Oblast;

Vinnytsia Oblast;

Chernivtsi Oblast;

Zakarpattia Oblast;

Volyn Oblast.

Source: Serhiy Koretskyi

Shelters in Ukraine can accommodate about 55% of the population at any given time, according to the State Emergency Service.

The State Emergency Service explained how businesses can organize shelters for their employees.

School shelters will remain accessible to the public outside of school hours — Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Ukrzaliznytsia has set up 33 mobile shelters at railway facilities in Kyiv and the Kyiv region. They are designed to protect people during air threats.

A scandal has erupted in Kyiv over the repair of sidewalks instead of school shelters.

In Boyarka, an additional 42.7 million hryvnias was allocated for a school shelter: journalists uncovered possible price inflation.

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