The Cabinet of Ministers has replaced the head of the commission overseeing the reorganization of the State Fiscal Service of Ukraine. Oleksandr Shkuropat, deputy head of the State Tax Service, has taken over the commission from Serhiy Lysiyuk. The government adopted the corresponding decision on November 27, 2026.

The personnel change was formalized by Cabinet Resolution No. 1493. The document states that Oleksandr Shkuropat was appointed head of the commission on the reorganization of the State Fiscal Service, while Serhiy Lyseuk was relieved of these duties. “To appoint Oleksandr Hryhorovych Shkuropat, Deputy Head of the State Tax Service, as chairman of the commission on the reorganization of the State Fiscal Service, and to relieve Serhiy Mykolayovych Lyseyuk of these duties,” the resolution states.

With this decision, the government amended paragraph 2 of Resolution No. 395 dated May 15, 2019, “Issues Concerning the State Tax Service.” The document was signed by Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi.

Who Is Oleksandr Shkuropat?

Shkuropat joined the State Tax Service in the fall of 2026. On October 21, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed him from his position as deputy head of the State Audit Service and appointed him deputy head of the State Tax Service. Under the terms of his appointment, he is to hold this position for no longer than 12 months after the termination or lifting of martial law. At the same time, the deadline for his tenure is August 8, 2027.

Shkuropat was born on August 8, 1962, in Mykolaivka, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. He holds degrees in “Economic Cybernetics” and “Public Administration.” He holds a Ph.D. in Economics and has the first rank of civil servant. He began his career in 1984 as a software engineer at the Dnipro Machine-Building Plant. He has been in public service since 1994.

Over the years, Shkuropat has held positions in audit and inspection agencies and the State Financial Inspection of Ukraine. He later became the first deputy head of that agency. In July 2018, he assumed the position of deputy head of the State Audit Service. He held this position until October 2026.

Currently, Shkuropat is part of the leadership of the State Tax Service. According to information on the agency’s official website, he is one of the deputy heads of the State Tax Service. Yuriy Konyushenko is serving as acting head of the service.

Why Is the State Fiscal Service Being Reorganized?

The reorganization of the State Fiscal Service began in late 2018. At that time, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted Resolution No. 1200, which provided for the division of the agency into two separate entities—the State Tax Service and the State Customs Service. Both agencies became the legal successors to the State Fiscal Service’s assets, rights, and obligations within their respective spheres of operation. In other words, the Tax Service assumed authority over tax policy, while the Customs Service assumed authority over state customs affairs.

In May 2019, the government adopted Resolution No. 395, which addressed the operations of the State Tax Service and, in particular, established a commission to reorganize the State Fiscal Service. It is within the framework of this process that the current change in its leadership is taking place. Despite the establishment of the tax and customs services as separate agencies, the reorganization of the State Fiscal Service continues. The resolution dated November 27, 2026, changes the head of the commission responsible for this process, but does not in itself signify the completion of the reorganization. This is evident from Government Resolution No. 1493 of November 27, 2026.

The High Anti-Corruption Court has remanded Roman Nasirov, the former head of the State Fiscal Service, in custody until January 7, 2024. He is suspected of receiving over 722 million hryvnias in illicit benefits.

The Appeals Chamber of Ukraine’s High Anti-Corruption Court rejected the appeals filed by the attorneys for Roman Nasirov, the former head of the State Fiscal Service. Consequently, Nasirov will remain in custody until June 5 unless he posts bail in the amount of 523 million hryvnias.



In May, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau referred to court the case involving the largest documented bribe in Ukrainian history, concerning former State Fiscal Service head Roman Nasirov and his advisor.



In September, judges of the High Anti-Corruption Court partially granted the prosecutor’s motion to extend the detention period for former State Fiscal Service head Roman Nasirov, who is accused of accepting a bribe of 722 million hryvnias in exchange for VAT refunds to companies owned by Oleg Bakhmatyuk.

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