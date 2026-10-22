The Cabinet of Ministers has approved personnel decisions regarding the leadership of the State Tax Service of Ukraine. The government dismissed three deputy heads of the State Tax Service—Serhiy Lyseuk, Andriy Trotsko, and Teodozia Chernetska. At the same time, Halyna Vasheka was appointed as the new deputy head of the service.

In addition, the Cabinet of Ministers approved a series of personnel decisions concerning the State Audit Service and local state administrations.

Specifically, the government dismissed three deputy heads of the State Tax Service of Ukraine: Serhiy Liseyuk, Andriy Trotsko, and Teodozia Chernetska.

Oleksandr Shkuropat was also dismissed from his position as deputy head of the State Audit Service of Ukraine.

At the same time, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed Halyna Vasheka as deputy head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine.

Some personnel decisions concern local state administrations.

In particular, the government approved the appointment of Dmytro Lunin as first deputy head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration.

In addition, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the dismissal of Roman Bodnar from the position of head of the Ivano-Frankivsk District State Administration in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast.

This was reported by the Judicial and Legal Gazette.

The Tax Service explained why it collects data on Ukrainians crossing the border.

The Tax Service is launching hotlines for affected businesses.

The Tax Service will automatically receive information about border crossings.

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