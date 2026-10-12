Gardener's Calendar for October 12–18, 2026: Key Tasks by Day

From October 12 to 18, 2026, gardeners and horticulturists can look forward to a busy and extremely productive week, as the waxing Moon promotes the successful completion of fall planting, strengthens the plants’ root systems, and prepares the garden for winter.

Monday, October 12, is a good time to harvest the remaining late root vegetables and thoroughly clean the garden beds, as well as to prune fruit trees and berry bushes in the orchard.

Tuesday, October 13: The energy of the waxing Moon helps plants adapt, making this day ideal for planting winter garlic, onions, and early-winter crops of greens and carrots.

On Wednesday, October 14, focus on soil preparation in the garden: deep digging of the beds in preparation for winter, applying organic fertilizers, and adding phosphorus-potassium fertilizers for perennial crops.

On Thursday, October 15, active gardening work continues, particularly the planting of fruit tree and shrub seedlings with a closed root system, which, thanks to favorable weather, will have time to take root well.

On Friday, October 16, on the eve of the first quarter of the moon, preventive treatments to protect the garden from diseases and pests will be effective, as will the preparation of high-quality compost from fallen leaves and plant debris.

Saturday, October 17, is a wonderful day for a trip to the cottage and working outdoors: you can plant winter-hardy ornamental shrubs and bulb flowers, and mulch the tree trunks for the winter.

Sunday, October 18, the day of the first quarter moon, marks the end of the main fall activities; this is when you should give perennials a generous, moisture-replenishing watering and do a final cleanup of the area to protect the garden from the coming cold.

See also:

Lunar Calendar for October 2026: Unfavorable and Favorable Days

Fishing Calendar for October 2026: Where, How, and What to Fish for in the Fall

Mushroom Hunter’s Calendar for October 2026: Highlights of the Fall Harvest

Winemaker’s Calendar for October 2026: What to Do and When, and Which Fruits to Use for Wine-Making

Church Calendar for October 2026: A Complete List of Holidays and Fasting Days

Gardener’s Calendar for October 2026: Key Tasks in the Garden and Preparing for Winter

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