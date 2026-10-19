Gardener's Calendar for October 19–25, 2026: End of the Season and Preparing for Winter

The last ten days of October are a crucial period for completing fall work in the orchard and vegetable garden. At this time, gardeners focus primarily on preserving soil fertility, protecting perennials from upcoming frosts, and sowing vegetable crops before winter.

Optimal daily work schedule

October 19–20. A good time to harvest the remaining late vegetables, such as cabbage, kohlrabi, and root vegetables. It’s also a good time to prune dry and diseased branches in the garden and rake up fallen leaves from under the trees.

October 21–22. During this period, it is recommended to plow or deeply dig over vacant garden plots without breaking up clumps of soil, which will help freeze out pests and larvae in the soil. These days are also suitable for applying organic and phosphorus-potassium fertilizers while digging.

October 23–25. This is the best time for pre-winter sowing of winter-hardy crops and planting bulb flowers. In the evening or during dry periods, be sure to treat tree trunks with lime to protect them from sunburn and frost cracks.

Key Tasks in the Garden

Planting trees and shrubs. At this time, continue planting bare-root apple and pear saplings, berry bushes, and ornamental plants. The main requirement is to finish planting 2–3 weeks before the onset of consistent frosts.

Fall moisture-replenishing irrigation. In the absence of heavy rains, it is necessary to deeply water fruit trees and shrubs. Moistening the soil to a depth of up to one meter protects the root system from freezing in dry ground.

Whitewashing and rodent protection. Trunks and the bases of main branches are coated with special garden paint or a lime solution mixed with copper sulfate. To protect against mice and hares, the trunks of young trees are wrapped with fir branches or a special mesh.

Garden Tasks

Pre-winter sowing. Seeds of carrots, beets, parsley, dill, spinach, and lettuce are sown in furrows prepared in advance. The seeding rate is increased by 20–30 percent in the fall, and the seeds are covered with dry soil or peat.

Planting winter garlic and onions. Planting garlic and small onion sets before winter is completed in the second half of October. The cloves and bulbs should take root before the soil freezes but should not produce green shoots.

Mulching and protecting the beds. Beds with winter crops, as well as areas with perennial vegetables (sorrel, rhubarb, perennial radishes), are covered with a layer of compost, peat, or dry leaves to protect them from freezing.

See also:

Gardener’s Calendar for October 2026: Key Tasks in the Garden and Preparing for Winter

Lunar Calendar for October 2026: Unfavorable and Favorable Days

The Angler’s Calendar for October 2026: Where, How, and What to Fish for in the Fall

Mushroom Hunter’s Calendar for October 2026: Tips for Fall Foraging

Winemaker’s Calendar for October 2026: What to Do and When, and Which Fruits to Use for Wine

Church Calendar for October 2026: A Complete List of Holidays and Fasting Days

Read us on