Fishing Calendar for October 12–18, 2026: Bite Forecast and Tips by Day

The period from October 12 to 18, 2026, is expected to be one of the most favorable and productive weeks for fall fishing, as the Moon is in its waxing phase.

On Monday, October 12, the bite is expected to be good, as stable atmospheric pressure contributes to predictable fish behavior. On this day, you can expect bream, carp, perch, and pike to be active in the waters, especially in the morning hours.

Tuesday, October 13, marks the start of the main autumn peak of activity. The waxing moon creates excellent conditions for both spin fishermen and feeder anglers. Look for walleye at depth, pike near snags, and non-predatory fish in the river channel.

On Wednesday, October 14, active biting continues, although the morning chill may shift the peak feeding time slightly to the daytime hours, when the water warms up. Areas with varying depths and spots near schools of fry remain promising.

On Thursday, October 15, fishing remains highly productive. Thanks to stable conditions and a moderate autumn cooling of the water, predatory fish are showing a voracious appetite, making this day ideal for spin fishing.

Friday, October 16, just before the first quarter moon, brings very good bites. A moderate westerly wind creates favorable conditions for hunting pike, walleye, perch, and asp.

On Saturday, October 17, stable atmospheric pressure and comfortably cool water extend the feeding window for fish. Fishing for non-predatory species with a feeder and for predators with artificial lures will be successful throughout the day.

On Sunday, October 18, the day of the first quarter moon, steady bites from a variety of species are forecast. This is a wonderful weekend day for fishing for carp, pike, zander, and bream, provided the barometer remains stable.

See also:

Gardener’s Calendar for October 2026: Key Tasks in the Garden and Preparing for Winter

Lunar Calendar for October 2026: Unfavorable and Favorable Days

Angler’s Calendar for October 2026: Where, How, and What to Fish for in the Fall

Mushroom Hunter’s Calendar for October 2026: Highlights of the Fall Harvest

Winemaker’s Calendar for October 2026: What to Do and When, and Which Fruits to Use for Wine

Church Calendar for October 2026: A Complete List of Holidays and Fasting Days

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