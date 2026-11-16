Fishing Calendar for November 16–22, 2026: Pre-Winter Cold-Water Fishing

In the second half of November, fishing in Ukraine enters the pre-winter phase, when bodies of water cool down completely, and the first layer of ice may form in shallow waters in the morning. Most non-predatory fish are already in their wintering holes and feeding with extreme caution, while predators continue to hunt actively at depth, building up reserves for the winter.

General Forecast and Highlights of the Week

The period from November 16 to 22 is marked by a steady drop in air and water temperatures, regular nighttime frosts, and high water clarity. Under these conditions, fish become extremely cautious and sluggish, so the key factors for success are accurately locating deep spots, using delicate rigs, and presenting the bait slowly.

Key Rules and Tips for This Week

Plan your fishing trips during daylight hours, focusing on midday and early afternoon, when fish activity increases noticeably compared to the cold morning.

Use the thinnest possible fluorocarbon leaders, miniature hooks, and dark, muted groundbait mixes with added bloodworms to avoid scaring the fish away in clear water.

Slow down your retrieve and increase the duration of pauses on the bottom, favoring passive silicone lures, mandulas, and deep-diving wobblers.

What and Where to Fish from November 16 to 22

Predatory fish (pike, walleye, perch). Fishing is primarily concentrated along riverbank ledges, exits from deep pools, and areas with counter-currents. Pike tend to stay near schools of whitefish at depth and respond well to large soft plastics or slow twitching of wobblers. Zander are concentrated around hard bottom features, snags, and depth changes, where they are caught using a classic jig or a mandula. Perch stay in tight schools near the bottom and respond best to micro jigs and a trailing leader.

Peaceful fish (roach, bream, silver bream). Successful fishing is possible mainly in rivers with moderate currents at the exits from wintering holes. For feeder and float fishing, use the most sensitive quiver rods, light feeders, and exclusively animal baits—one or two bloodworms or small maggots.

Fishing Calendar by Day of the Week for November 16–22

November 16 (Monday)—Start of the week, cool morning: search for trophy pike in deep areas near schools of fry.

November 17 (Tuesday) — High humidity and fog: jigging for walleye along channel edges and bottom drop-offs.

November 18 (Wednesday) — Consistently cool weather: hunting for schooling perch using a micro jig and a leader.

November 19 (Thursday) — Windy day: fishing in deep coves and river oxbow lakes sheltered from the wind.

November 20 (Friday) — Night frosts: delicate feeder fishing for roach and silver bream using bloodworms during the midday hours.

November 21 (Saturday) — A day out on the water: combined spinning fishing for predators, focusing on slow bottom retrieves.

November 22 (Sunday) — End of the week: a final pre-winter fishing trip and gear check before the start of the winter season.

Safety Reminder: By the end of November, the shores of bodies of water and boat decks become covered with frost and extremely slippery, and being in icy water is life-threatening. Be sure to wear a life jacket and warm, windproof clothing, and do not venture onto the thin, first ice in bays.

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