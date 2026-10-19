Fishing Calendar for October 19–25, 2026: Forecast and Gear for Autumn Predators

The last ten days of October are the prime time for spinning enthusiasts and fans of deep-water feeder fishing. The water in reservoirs cools significantly, causing small fish to finally leave the shallows and move to the riverbed pools. Predators follow the whitefish, for whom this period marks the peak of the fall feeding frenzy.

Lunar Calendar and Daily Bite Forecast

The week of October 19–25 marks the final phase of the waxing moon, which gradually transitions into the full moon (October 26). Fish activity will vary significantly throughout the week.

October 19–20 (Monday–Tuesday). A period of relatively stable and good bites. The waxing Moon creates favorable conditions for hunting pike and perch. On these days, it’s worth focusing on areas near the edges of bodies of water, depth changes, and submerged snags.

October 21–22 (Wednesday–Thursday). A temporary decline in fish activity is forecast (weak bite). The influence of the Moon’s phase makes the behavior of both predatory and non-predatory fish sluggish. Bites may be sporadic and cautious, so you’ll need to be as delicate as possible when presenting the bait and slow down your retrieve.

October 23–25 (Friday–Sunday). The days leading up to the full moon are considered the least favorable according to the lunar calendar. Bites may become extremely erratic. However, during morning and evening twilight, there is still a chance for brief runs of zander and large perch in the river’s main channel.

Fishing Tips by Fish Species

Pike: In late October, pike prefer large lures. During this period, spoons, heavy silicone lures on jig heads, and minnow-style wobblers with a diving depth of 2.5 to 4 meters work exceptionally well. Retrieve as slowly as possible with long pauses.

Zander: The main target in deep channel edges and pits. The classic jigging method remains the primary technique. Use narrow soft plastic lures (slugs, twisters, and vibrating tails) in dark or natural colors.

Perch: This striped predator gathers in large schools near snags and submerged trees. Spread-out rigs—such as a drop shot or Carolina rig—as well as jig rigs with small crustacean-style lures will be effective.

Bream and whitefish: Fans of feeder fishing should look for these peaceful fish exclusively in river channel pools and deep sections of rivers. Bait should consist of fine-grained particles, be small in volume, and lack strong scents. Bloodworms and maggots work best as bait.

Top Tips for a Successful Fishing Trip

Keep an eye on the pressure: In the fall, sudden barometric fluctuations affect fish much more than the phases of the moon. The best time to go fishing is on days with prolonged and stable atmospheric pressure.

Don’t linger in one spot: If you haven’t had a single bite at a promising spot within 30–40 minutes, be more proactive about changing your location or the depth at which you’re fishing.

Retrieval Speed: As water temperatures drop, fish conserve energy, so overly fast and aggressive lure retrievals reduce the number of effective bites.

See also:

Gardener’s Calendar for October 2026: Key Tasks on the Plot and Preparing for Winter

Lunar Calendar for October 2026: Unfavorable and Favorable Days

Angler’s Calendar for October 2026: Where, How, and What to Fish for in the Fall

Mushroom Hunter’s Calendar for October 2026: Tips for Fall Foraging

Winemaker’s Calendar for October 2026: What to Do and When, and Which Fruits to Use for Wine

Church Calendar for October 2026: A Complete List of Holidays and Fasting Days

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