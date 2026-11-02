Fishing Calendar for November 2–8, 2026: Tips for Late Fall Fishing

In early November, the fishing season in Ukraine enters the late fall phase. At this time, the water cools rapidly, and non-predatory fish gradually migrate to winter holes and become less active. Predatory fish, on the other hand, begin their so-called “fall feeding frenzy,” trying to build up fat reserves before winter.

General Forecast and Highlights of the Week

The period from November 2 to 8 is characterized by morning fog, low nighttime temperatures, and a steady cooling of the water bodies. Water levels are mostly stable, and visibility is increasing, requiring anglers to use more delicate tackle.

Key Rules and Tips for This Week

* Choose the right time: non-predatory fish bite best around noon, when the water warms up slightly under the weak sun, while predators can be successfully caught from early morning until evening

.* Use live bait: bloodworms, maggots, and earthworms are now essential for non-predatory fish

.* Experiment with your retrieve: when fishing for predators with a spinning rod, take longer pauses, as the fish are less active in cold water and won’t chase fast-moving prey.

What and Where to Fish from November 2 to 8

1. Predatory fish (pike, perch, zander)

This is the best time for spinning anglers. Pike are actively hunting in shallow waters near reeds and along the edges, preparing to spawn in winter. To catch them, use large silicone lures, spoons, and wobblers with a slow retrieve. Perch gather in schools in deeper areas, where they can be successfully caught using micro jigs and drop-shot rigs. Zander become more cautious but can be found on deep-water ledges and in channel pits.

2. Peaceful fish (roach, bream, crucian carp)

Peaceful fish become noticeably less active, but you can still catch a decent bream, roach, or rudd using a feeder or float rod. The key to success is using minimal bait to avoid overfeeding the fish in cold water, and using delicate hooks and thin lines.

Fishing Calendar by Day of the Week

* November 2 (Monday) — Start of the week, stable atmospheric pressure: a favorable day for catching pike and perch with a spinning rod from a boat or the shore

.* November 3 (Tuesday) — Morning fog and cool temperatures: predators are active in deeper areas of the water; a productive day for fishing for zander along the edges

.* November 4 (Wednesday) — Cloudy weather with moderate winds: a good day for catching non-predatory fish (roach and silver bream) with a feeder using bloodworms

.* November 5 (Thursday) — Drop in air temperature: a good time to target large pike in snaggy areas and near reed beds

.* November 6 (Friday) — Ahead of the weekend, steady bites: active perch bites on micro jigs in coves and on stretches with a gentle current

.* November 7 (Saturday) — Day off, sunny spells during the day: excellent conditions for shore spinning and fishing for non-predatory fish around lunchtime

.* November 8 (Sunday) — End of the week: time to wrap up the month and close out the active fall season on open water in our favorite rivers and lakes.

Safety Reminder

Important: The fall open-water fishing season requires extra caution. Due to morning frosts, piers and banks may be slippery, and the water temperature is already too cold for swimming, so always carry safety equipment and dress warmly.

See also:

Mushroom Hunter’s Calendar for November 2026: What and When to Pick.

The Winemaker’s Calendar for November 2026: Harvesting Late Varieties and Seasonal Tasks.

The Gardener’s Calendar for November 2026: Secrets and the Best Days for Gardening.

The Angler’s Calendar for November 2026: Key Features and the Best Days for Fishing.

Lunar Calendar for November 2026: Unfavorable and Favorable Days.

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