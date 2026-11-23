During the last week of November, fishing in Ukraine enters the final phase of the fall season on the eve of the calendar winter. The water in rivers and reservoirs reaches its lowest temperatures, and ice banks become more common in calm bays and shallow waters, so the main fishing activity is concentrated in the deep sections of water bodies, where predators and schools of winter fish remain.

General Forecast and Highlights of the Week

The period from November 23 to 29 is characterized by unstable pre-winter weather with nighttime frosts, cold drizzle, wet snow, and periodic gusts of wind. Due to low water temperatures, fish metabolism slows down significantly; therefore, successful fishing requires precise knowledge of the bottom topography, ultra-sensitive rigs, and the slowest possible lure action.

Key Rules and Tips for This Week

Head out to the body of water closer to midday and stay until dusk, when predators are most active in search of food.

Use thin fluorocarbon leaders, minimal weighting tailored to the specific current, and small animal-based lures, as fish in cold, clear water are wary of heavy tackle.

Take long pauses while retrieving near the bottom, using soft plastic lures, foam fish, mandulas, and deep-diving wobblers with neutral buoyancy.

What and Where to Fish from November 23 to 29

Predatory fish (pike, zander, perch, burbot). The week’s best prospects involve catching predatory fish along channel edges, at the entrances and exits of wintering holes, and near submerged snags. Pike follow schools of whitefish at depth and bite best on slow, bottom-hugging retrieves. Zander stay in areas with a varied bottom structure and depth changes, where jigs and mandulas work effectively. Perch gather in dense bottom-dwelling schools and respond best to micro-jigs or a trailing leader, while at night, burbot become active in rocky sections of rivers.

Non-predatory fish (roach, bream, silver bream). Bites from non-predatory fish become localized and occur mainly in rivers with moderate currents at the lower edges of the riverbed slopes. For fishing, use thin feeder rods with sensitive tips, low-calorie dark groundbait, and one or two bloodworms on a miniature hook.

Fishing Calendar by Day of the Week for November 23–29

November 23 (Monday) — Start of the week, damp and cool weather: look for pike on deep ledges near schools of forage fish.

November 24 (Tuesday) — Cloudy, with a daytime thaw: jig for zander on riverbed slopes, deep pools, and hard bottom features.

November 25 (Wednesday) — A brisk wind and dropping temperatures: fish in deep, wind-sheltered bays and areas with countercurrents.

November 26 (Thursday) — Moderately cool without severe frost: fishing bottom areas with a micro-jig and a trailing leader in search of schooling perch.

November 27 (Friday) — Nighttime frosts: delicate feeder fishing for roach and silver bream using bloodworms during the midday hours.

November 28 (Saturday) — A day off at the lake: a full-fledged spinning trip with an emphasis on slow bottom retrieves and evening predator action.

November 29 (Sunday) — End of the fall season: the final open-water fishing trip before winter and preparation of winter gear.

Safety Reminder: By late November, the first thin ice may begin to form in shallow waters and bays, which cannot support a person’s weight. Do not walk on the ice; be careful on frost-covered shores and ice slabs; be sure to wear a life jacket when getting out of a boat; and choose warm, windproof clothing.

See also:

Mushroom Hunter’s Calendar for November 2026: What and When to Harvest.

The Winemaker’s Calendar for November 2026: Harvesting Late Varieties and Seasonal Tasks.

The Gardener’s Calendar for November 2026: Secrets and the Best Days for Gardening.

The November 2026 Angler’s Calendar: Key Considerations and the Best Days for Fishing.

Lunar Calendar for November 2026: Unfavorable and Favorable Days.

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