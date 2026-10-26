Fishing Calendar for October 26–November 1, 2026: Tips for Anglers

In late October, the fishing season in Ukraine enters the late fall phase. At this time, the water cools rapidly, and non-predatory fish gradually migrate to winter holes and become less active. Predatory fish, on the other hand, begin their so-called “fall feeding frenzy,” trying to build up fat reserves before winter.

General Forecast and Highlights of the Week

The

period from October 26 to November 1 is characterized by morning fog, low nighttime temperatures, and a steady cooling of the water bodies. Water levels are mostly stable, and visibility is increasing, requiring anglers to use more delicate tackle.



Key Rules and Tips for This Week:



Choose the right time: non-predatory fish bite best around noon, when the water warms up slightly under the weak sun, while predators can be successfully caught from early morning until evening.

Use live bait: bloodworms, maggots, and earthworms are now essential for non-predatory fish.

Experiment with your retrieve: when fishing for predators with a spinning rod, take longer pauses, as the fish are less active in cold water and won’t chase fast-moving prey.



What and Where to Fish from October 26 to November 1



1. Predatory fish (pike, perch, zander)



This is the best time for spinning anglers. Pike are actively hunting in shallow waters near reeds and along the edges, preparing to spawn in winter. To catch them, use large silicone lures, spoons, and wobblers with a slow retrieve. Perch gather in schools in deeper areas, where they are successfully caught using micro-jigs and drop-shot rigs. Zander become more cautious but can be found on deep-water ledges and in channel pits.



2. Peaceful fish (roach, bream, crucian carp)



Peaceful fish become noticeably less active, but you can still catch a decent bream, roach, or rudd using a feeder or float rod. The key to success is using minimal bait to avoid overfeeding the fish in cold water, and using delicate hooks and thin lines.

Fishing

Calendar by Day of the Week

October 26 (Monday) — Start of the week, stable atmospheric pressure: a favorable day for catching pike and perch with a spinning rod from a boat or the shore.

(Monday) — Start of the week, stable atmospheric pressure: a favorable day for catching pike and perch with a spinning rod from a boat or the shore. October 27 (Tuesday) — Morning fog and cool temperatures: predators are active in deeper areas of the water; a productive day for fishing for walleye along the edges.

(Tuesday) — Morning fog and cool temperatures: predators are active in deeper areas of the water; a productive day for fishing for walleye along the edges. October 28 (Wednesday) — Cloudy weather with moderate winds: a good day for catching non-predatory fish (roach and silver bream) with a feeder using bloodworms.

(Wednesday) — Cloudy weather with moderate winds: a good day for catching non-predatory fish (roach and silver bream) with a feeder using bloodworms. October 29 (Thursday) — Drop in air temperature: a good time to hunt for large pike in snaggy areas and near reed beds.

(Thursday) — Drop in air temperature: a good time to hunt for large pike in snaggy areas and near reed beds. October 30 (Friday) — Ahead of the weekend, steady fishing: active perch bites on micro jigs in coves and on stretches with a gentle current.

(Friday) — Ahead of the weekend, steady fishing: active perch bites on micro jigs in coves and on stretches with a gentle current. October 31 (Saturday) — A day off, with sunny spells during the day: excellent conditions for shore spinning and a trip to catch non-predatory fish around lunchtime.

(Saturday) — A day off, with sunny spells during the day: excellent conditions for shore spinning and a trip to catch non-predatory fish around lunchtime. November 1 (Sunday) — End of the week: time to wrap up the month and close out the active fall season on open water in your favorite rivers and lakes.

Important: The fall open-water fishing season requires extra caution. Due to morning frosts, piers and banks may be slippery, and the water temperature is already too cold for swimming, so always carry safety equipment and dress warmly.

See also:

Gardener’s Calendar for October 2026: Key Tasks in the Garden and Preparing for Winter

Lunar Calendar for October 2026: Unfavorable and Favorable Days

The Angler’s Calendar for October 2026: Where, How, and What to Fish for in the Fall

Mushroom Hunter’s Calendar for October 2026: Tips for Fall Foraging

Winemaker’s Calendar for October 2026: What to Do and When, and Which Fruits to Use for Wine

Church Calendar for October 2026: A Complete List of Holidays and Fasting Days

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