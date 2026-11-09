Fishing Calendar for November 9–15, 2026: Tips for Late Fall Fishing

In mid-November, the fishing season in Ukraine fully enters the late fall phase. The water in reservoirs becomes cold and clear, and non-predatory fish almost entirely congregate in overwintering holes, minimizing their movement. At the same time, predatory fish remain highly active, offering good chances for a successful catch with the right choice of tackle and lures.

General Forecast and Highlights of the Week

The period from November 9 to 15 is characterized by a steady drop in water temperature, frequent morning fog, and possible frost. The high clarity of the bodies of water requires the use of the finest fishing lines and inconspicuous rigs.

Key Rules and Tips for This Week

Choose the right time, as the feeding periods for non-predatory fish and predators shift to midday, when the water warms up slightly under the autumn sun.

Use small animal baits, such as bloodworms and maggots, and completely avoid heavy plant-based lures.

Use an extremely slow retrieve when spin fishing, with long pauses, since fish are passive in cold water and do not respond to sharp, rapid movements of the lure.

What and Where to Fish from November 9 to 15

Predatory fish (pike, perch, zander). Spinning remains the primary tackle for the week. Pike are found near deep ledges and wind-sheltered coves, where they are caught on large soft plastics with minimal weight. Perch are now gathering in dense schools in the river channel and respond well to micro jigs and soft plastic lures. Zander are concentrated exclusively in the deepest sections of rivers and quarries.

Non-predatory fish (roach, bream). Opportunities to catch non-predatory fish remain in deep-water sections of rivers with slow currents. For successful feeder fishing, use fine-grained, unscented groundbait mixed with live bloodworms, along with delicate hooks and thin fluorocarbon leaders.

Fishing Calendar by Day of the Week

November 9 (Monday) — Start of the week, high water clarity: check deep ledges and coves in search of pike using a spinning rod.

November 10 (Tuesday) — Morning fog: Focus on catching perch with a micro jig in coastal pits and near hydraulic structures.

November 11 (Wednesday) — Cloudy weather: spot fishing for bream and roach with a feeder using bloodworms in channel sections.

November 12 (Thursday) — Cool Wind: Hunting for zander in deep riverbed pools using silicone lures.

November 13 (Friday) — Temperature drop: Slow, passive retrieving of lures to catch pike in snaggy areas.

November 14 (Saturday) — Day off, daytime warming: a good time for shore fishing and searching for schooling perch.

November 15 (Sunday) — End of the week: taking stock of late-fall fishing and final trips to the water before the onset of sustained freezing temperatures.

Safety Reminder: The fall fishing season requires strict adherence to water safety rules. Shores made slippery by frost and low water temperatures pose an increased danger, so it is essential to use safety equipment and wear appropriate warm clothing.

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