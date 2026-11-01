Fishing Calendar for November 2026: Highlights and the Best Days for Fishing

November 2026 is marked by a drop in water temperature, the first frosts, and changes in the phases of the moon, all of which affect the activity of underwater creatures. The autumn chill drives small fish to descend into deep overwintering pits, and predators follow in their wake.

The waning moon period and peak predator activity (November 1–9, 2026)

The first ten days are characterized by a gradual cooling of the water and a prolonged pre-winter feeding frenzy among pike and walleye.

November 1–4 : A favorable period for spinning for pike and large perch. It’s best to look for fish along channel edges, depth changes, and near remnants of aquatic vegetation, using soft plastics, spoons, or live bait.

: A favorable period for spinning for pike and large perch. It’s best to look for fish along channel edges, depth changes, and near remnants of aquatic vegetation, using soft plastics, spoons, or live bait. November 5–9: The days leading up to the new moon, when the activity of non-predatory fish is minimal, but zander actively move out to deep-water sandy shoals in the evening and at night. Jigging and heavy lures are effective.

New Moon Period and Transition to Winter Mode (November 10–16, 2026)

The new moon falls on November 10. During this time, underwater inhabitants become less active due to changes in pressure and light levels.

November 10–12 : New moon days. Bites are sporadic. It’s best to spend this time fishing for burbot, which becomes more active precisely in cold, overcast weather using bottom rigs baited with maggots or pieces of fish.

: New moon days. Bites are sporadic. It’s best to spend this time fishing for burbot, which becomes more active precisely in cold, overcast weather using bottom rigs baited with maggots or pieces of fish. November 13–16: The beginning of the waxing moon. A gradual resumption of concentrated fishing for bream and roach using a feeder in deep pools, with the mandatory addition of bloodworms and maggots to the groundbait.

The waxing moon period and the peak of the fall feeding frenzy (November 17–30, 2026)

The waxing Moon (full moon on November 24) brings days with thaws, triggering a surge in activity among both predatory and non-predatory fish at depth.

November 17–23 : The most productive period of the month for spin fishermen and feeder anglers. Pike, zander, and large perch actively respond to deep-water jigging, while bream and silver bream gather in dense schools in winter holes.

: The most productive period of the month for spin fishermen and feeder anglers. Pike, zander, and large perch actively respond to deep-water jigging, while bream and silver bream gather in dense schools in winter holes. November 24–30: The days following the full moon and the end of the month. As shallow waters gradually freeze over, focus on catching burbot at night and trophy zander in the main channels of large rivers.

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