Gardener's and Vegetable Grower's Calendar for October 26–November 1, 2026: Planting and Fall Chores

In late October, gardening and vegetable-growing activities in Ukraine enter their final phase before the onset of winter cold. The main focus during this period is on the final harvest of late crops, protecting perennials from frost, preparing the soil for winter, and planting winter crops.

General Forecast and Highlights of the Week

The period from October 26 to November 1 is marked by cool weather, morning fog, and the first ground frosts. This is the best time to finish up the main field and garden tasks.

Top tips for this week:

Protect heat-loving plants: Finish covering sensitive shrubs and perennials that may suffer from nighttime temperature drops.

Prepare the garden for winter: water trees and shrubs thoroughly if the fall has been dry, and mulch around the trunks.

Remove plant debris: Thoroughly clear the garden beds of weeds and plant debris to prevent the spread of diseases and pests.

Main Tasks in the Garden and Vegetable Patch

1. Garden Tasks (Trees and Shrubs)

Continue harvesting and allowing the last winter varieties of apples and pears to ripen (if they remain on the branches). Perform sanitary pruning of berry bushes (currants, gooseberries, raspberries) after the leaves have fallen. For young seedlings and sensitive varieties, prepare the base for winter insulation. It’s also time to whitewash the trunks of mature trees to protect them from pests and sunburn.

2. Work in the Garden and Vegetable Beds

Planting of winter garlic and seed onions for the winter continues. After harvest, garden beds are cleared and tilled, with organic or mineral fertilizers added. Harvest any remaining root vegetables (late cabbage, root parsley, and celery) and store them in the basement for the winter.

Gardener’s Calendar by Day of the Week

* October 26 (Monday) — The start of the week; a good day for clearing plant debris from the garden and removing weeds

.* October 27 (Tuesday) — Autumn fogs and humidity: a good time to plant winter garlic and early-winter onions

.* October 28 (Wednesday) — Cool weather: Water fruit and berry trees and shrubs to replenish soil moisture

.* October 29 (Thursday) — Nighttime temperatures dropping: Cover heat-loving perennials and prepare mulching materials

.* October 30 (Friday) — Before the weekend: prune and clean up berry bushes; harvest the last root vegetables

.* October 31 (Saturday) — Day off, sunny spells: digging over garden beds for winter, applying fertilizer to the soil

.* November 1 (Sunday) — End of the week: wrapping up the gardening season, whitewashing tree trunks.

See also:

Gardener’s Calendar for October 2026: Key Tasks on the Plot and Preparing for Winter

Lunar Calendar for October 2026: Unfavorable and Favorable Days

The Angler’s Calendar for October 2026: Where, How, and What to Fish for in the Fall

Mushroom Hunter’s Calendar for October 2026: Tips for Fall Foraging

Winemaker’s Calendar for October 2026: What to Do and When, and Which Fruits to Use for Wine

Church Calendar for October 2026: A Complete List of Holidays and Fasting Days

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