A snow cover nearly 40 centimeters deep has formed in the Carpathians. Specifically, on the Pozhyzhevska mountain pasture, the average depth is 37 cm.

“On the Pozhyzhevska mountain pasture, the average snow cover reaches 37 cm. In the Carpathian foothills, it is 5–6 cm, and on the plains, up to 3 cm,” Atamanyuk noted.

She noted that the snow cover on the mountain ridges may be deeper than on the highland plateaus.

On the last weekend of November, the region is expecting a high-pressure system that will bring cold air and intensify the frost to -15. It will continue to snow in the Carpathian foothills until Saturday.

Pozhyzhevska is one of the peaks of the Ukrainian Carpathians, with an elevation of 1,822 m. It is located on the border between the Ivano-Frankivsk and Zakarpattia regions, in the northwestern part of the Chornogora Range. Ukraine’s highest meteorological and avalanche station is located on the Pozhyzhevska mountain pasture at the foot of the mountain of the same name, at an elevation of 1,550 meters.

Tetyana Atamanyuk, head of the department at the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Center for Hydrometeorology, reported this to Ukrinform.

Read also: Snowfall has blanketed several regions of Ukraine: municipal services have deployed special equipment, and traffic jams have formed on the roads.

Throughout the week, from November 23 to 29, 2026, Ukraine is experiencing a noticeable shift toward winter-like weather. Unstable weather with wet snow, gusty winds, and icy conditions in the early part of the week will give way to dry and frosty conditions toward the weekend under the influence of a Scandinavian high-pressure system.

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