TV host Kateryna Osadcha spoke about whether she plans to take her younger sons out of Kyiv due to the constant Russian shelling. For now, she has no plans to leave the capital with her children, but admits she is unsure whether this is the right decision.

According to the celebrity, her sons are afraid of explosions, can already distinguish the sounds of enemy drones, and ask if a rocket could hit their house.

Osadcha explained that the family will remain in Ukraine as long as conditions in Kyiv allow for a normal life for the children.

Specifically, as long as schools and preschools remain open, there will be electricity, water, and fuel for generators. She added that the school her son Ivan attends has a shelter, as does the preschool her younger son, Danilo, attends.

“We’ll stay here as long as possible. As long as schools and kindergartens are open, and there’s water, electricity, and gasoline to run the generator, we’ll stay. Of course, it’s more difficult with small children. But as long as Ivan’s school is open—where the children spend most of their time in the shelter—and Danilo’s kindergarten also has a shelter, we’ll stay here. That is, as long as it’s possible, as long as kindergartens and schools are open. “We also don’t know if conditions for children in Kyiv will be suitable this winter,” the host shared.

At the same time, she admitted that her sons’ safety is her top priority, and the decision to stay in the capital is not an easy one. According to Osadcha, her older son, Ivan, sometimes wakes up from explosions at night, and she herself can’t stop thinking about the children being pulled from under the rubble after Russian attacks.

"I believe that the children’s safety comes first. Our Ivan gets scared. Sometimes at night, he’s frightened by the explosions. Right now, the biggest dilemma is how to work, stay in Kyiv, and at the same time ensure my children’s safety. I have absolutely no idea how to do that. I understand all the parents who are evacuating their children. I understand because children’s safety comes first,” said the celebrity.

She added that it’s especially hard to witness the aftermath of Russian shelling, because the images she’s seen won’t leave her mind. That’s why Osadcha won’t claim that her decision to leave her sons in Kyiv is the right one.

“When I see children being pulled from under the rubble, those images stay with me forever. And I don’t know if I’m doing the right thing by leaving my children in Kyiv. I don’t know. That’s why I understand all the mothers who are abroad,” the TV host admitted.

Osadcha admitted that she doesn’t want her sons to grow up in such conditions. At the same time, however, she wonders what will happen to the country if all Ukrainians leave for abroad. That is precisely why the issue of evacuation remains a dilemma for her.

“They should live their carefree, happy childhoods, but you have to work and be here,” Osadcha concluded.

During the conversation, the TV host also explained what helps her cope with constant stress. According to the star, she is the kind of person who doesn’t freeze up in difficult situations; on the contrary, she rallies and begins to act even more actively.

Osadcha noted that she doesn’t consider this the result of any special psychological practices. She is convinced that, to a certain extent, this reaction is inherent in her character.

"In moments of intense stress, there are three reactions: run, freeze, or fight. I’m the ‘run’ type. The more intense and challenging the circumstances, the more I gather my strength. The more it spurs me on, and I realize that I need to run even faster, fight even harder, and do even more,” the host explained.

She added that over the past five years, constant stress has essentially become a part of her life. At the same time, her work, charitable projects, and a sense of purpose help her stay strong.

Another source of inner strength for her has been books on psychological resilience and the philosophy of Austrian psychiatrist Viktor Frankl, who wrote about finding meaning in life even in the most difficult circumstances.

“This meaning doesn’t necessarily have to be on a grand scale. It can be found in my children. I always think about how I want to see my youngest son graduate from school,” Kateryna shared.

The 43-year-old TV host spoke about this in

with blogger Anna Khaustova.

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Kateryna Osadcha described how she found herself near the site of a Russian strike in Kyiv.

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