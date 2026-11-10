Catholic Name Days on November 10, 2026: Who Celebrates Their Name Day and the Meanings of the Names

On November 10, the Catholic Church commemorates Pope Leo the Great, Saint Andrew of Avellino, and other saints. This day is associated with the male names Leo, Andrew, Demetrius, Tiberius, Tryphon, and Justus, as well as the female names Nympha, Tryphena, Tryphosa, and Theoktista. In different countries, local forms of names are also added to name day calendars, so the list may be significantly longer.

In the Catholic tradition, name days are associated with the feast day of the saint after whom a person is named. On November 10, the church calendar commemorates several saints whose names later became part of European name day calendars. Among them are names well known to Ukrainians, as well as rare variants with ancient Greek, Latin, and Celtic roots.

Girls’ Names for November 10

Nympha is a name of Greek origin. It is related to the word nymphe, which means “bride” or “young woman.” In ancient Greek mythology, this was the name given to female spirits of nature who personified beauty and vitality.

Tryphena is a name of Greek origin. It is associated with the word *tryphē*, which means “luxury,” “refinement,” or “tenderness.” In the Christian tradition, Saint Tryphena is mentioned.

Trifosa also has ancient Greek roots. The meaning of the name is associated with the concepts of tenderness, refinement, and luxury. Trifosa is mentioned in the Christian tradition alongside Saint Trifena.

Theoktista is a name of Greek origin. It is composed of words meaning “God” and “created,” so it is translated as “created by God” or “God’s creation.” In the Catholic calendar, Saint Theoktista of Lesbos is commemorated on November 10.

Lena is a short form of the name Elena, which is common in many European countries. The name Elena has ancient Greek origins. It is traditionally associated with the meanings “light,” “shining,” or “torch.”

Nelly is a name used in various countries either as a standalone form or as a short form of Eleanor, Elena, or Cornelia. Due to its varied origins, its meaning depends on the full form. If it derives from Elena, it is associated with light and radiance.

Martina is the feminine form of the Latin name Martin. It derives from the family name Martinus, associated with the Roman god Mars. Therefore, the meaning of the name is often rendered as “dedicated to Mars” or “warrior-like.”

Male Names for November 10

Leo is a name of Latin and Greek origin. It literally means “lion” and is associated with strength, courage, and dignity. On November 10, the Catholic Church honors Pope Leo the Great, one of the most famous church figures of the 5th century.

Andrew is a name of ancient Greek origin. It is derived from the word *andreios*, which means “manly” or “brave.” On this day, Saint Andrew of Avellino—a priest of the Theatine Order—is commemorated.

Demetrius is a name of Greek origin. It is associated with the name of the goddess Demeter and means “dedicated to Demeter” or “one who belongs to Demeter.” In church calendars, Saint Demetrius is commemorated on November 10.

Tiberius is an ancient Roman name derived from the name of the Tiber River in Italy. Its meaning can be rendered as “one who comes from the Tiber” or “associated with the Tiber.” Saint Tiberius is honored on this day.

Trifon is a name of Greek origin. It is associated with the word tryphē—meaning “luxury,” “refinement,” or “delight.” In the Catholic calendar, Saint Trifon is commemorated on November 10.

Justus is a name of Latin origin. It is derived from the word *iustus*, meaning “just” or “righteous.” On this day, Saint Justus of Canterbury is commemorated.

Baudolin is a rare name that has the Italian form Baudolino. It is associated with Saint Baudolin, who is honored on November 10 in Italy. There is no generally accepted explanation for the exact origin and meaning of the name.

Eleat is a name of Celtic origin associated with Saint Eleat, venerated in Wales. Its history dates back to the early Middle Ages, and the exact meaning of the name has not been definitively established.

Aed is an ancient Irish name. It is associated with a Celtic word meaning “fire.” Saint Aed Mac-Bric, a bishop from Ireland, is commemorated on November 10.

Gerembald is an ancient Germanic name. Its components are associated with words meaning “spear” and “bold” or “brave.” In Catholic lists of saints, Saint Gerembald is commemorated on this day.

Monitor is a rare name of Latin origin. It is related to the word *monitor*, which means “one who reminds,” “advisor,” or “mentor.” In the calendar of saints, Saint Monitor, Bishop of Orléans, is commemorated on November 10.

Baudolin is another form of the name Bavdolin, which can be found in European calendars. It is associated with the patron saint of the Italian city of Alessandria.

What Is a Name Day and How Is It Celebrated?

A name day, or patron saint’s day, is the day commemorating the saint after whom a person is named. In the Catholic tradition, the saint is considered a heavenly patron to whom one can turn with prayer and requests for support. Usually on this day, believers visit a church, participate in a service, pray, and give thanks to their heavenly patron. Name days can also be celebrated with family or by getting together with friends. The main thing is to show the person attention and remind them of the importance of this day.

When congratulating the person celebrating their name day, you can wish them health, peace, love, inner strength, and God’s blessing. You can also wish them the support of loved ones, the fulfillment of their dreams, and as many reasons for joy as possible.

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