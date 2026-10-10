Catholic Name Days on October 10, 2026: Who Celebrates Their Name Day and the Meanings of Names

On October 10, Catholics honor several saints and blessed individuals whose names have become part of the European tradition of name days. Among them are the male names Daniel, Francis, Victor, and Paulin, as well as the female names Angela, Eulampia, Tanka, and Maria Catherine. Here’s what these names mean and whom you can congratulate on their Name Day.

In the Catholic tradition, name days are associated with the feast day of the saint after whom a person is named. Some names have multiple dates in the church calendar, so the day of celebration may vary depending on local tradition.

On October 10, the Catholic Church honors Saint Daniel Comboni, bishop and missionary; Saint Francis Borgia; and other saints and martyrs. Among them are the brother and sister Eulampius and Eulampia, the martyr Gereyon and his companions, Saint Paulinus of York, and Blessed Angela Truszkowska.

Women’s Name Days on October 10

Angela is a name of Greek origin, derived from the word “angel,” meaning “messenger.” It has become popular in many European countries. On October 10, Blessed Angela Truszkowska is commemorated—a Polish nun who founded the religious community of the Sisters of St. Felix.

Maria is a name of ancient Hebrew origin. Its exact meaning has not been definitively established; common interpretations include “beloved,” “desired,” and “lady.” In the Catholic tradition, it is one of the most revered female names, associated with the Virgin Mary.

Catherine is a name of Greek origin, traditionally interpreted as “pure.” In the Catholic calendar, October 10 commemorates María Catalina Irigoyen Echegaray—a Spanish nun who dedicated her life to caring for the sick.

Eulampia is a rare name of Greek origin. It is associated with words meaning “good radiance” or “bright light.” October 10 commemorates Saint Eulampia, who, according to church tradition, died a martyr’s death alongside her brother Eulampius.

Tanka is a rare name associated with Saint Tanka from the French town of Saint-Ouen. In church tradition, she is portrayed as a young Christian woman who died for refusing to consent to an unwanted marriage. The exact origin and meaning of the name have not been definitively established.

Men’s Name Day: October 10

Daniel is a name of ancient Hebrew origin. It means “God is my judge.” On October 10, the Catholic Church honors Daniel Comboni—an Italian missionary and bishop who dedicated his life to preaching Christianity in Africa.

Francis is a name associated with the Latin word *Franciscus*, meaning “Frenchman” or “Frank.” October 10 commemorates Saint Francis Borgia. He came from a wealthy family and was a duke, but later left secular life to join the Jesuit Order.

Victor is a name of Latin origin meaning “victor.” In the Catholic calendar, October 10 commemorates Saint Victor and his companions, who are honored as martyrs.

Pauline is a name of Latin origin, related to the name Paul. Its meaning is associated with the word “small.” On this day, Paulinus of York is commemorated—a bishop who played a role in the spread of Christianity in England.

Gereyon is a rare name, known thanks to Saint Gereyon and his companions, who are honored on October 10. There is no reliable, generally accepted interpretation of its meaning. In church tradition, Gereyon is remembered as a martyr who died for the Christian faith.

Cassius is an ancient Roman name derived from the family name Cassius. Its original meaning has not been definitively established. On October 10, the Catholic calendar commemorates Saints Cassius and Florentius, who are honored as martyrs.

Florentius is a name of Latin origin, associated with the word *florens*—“one who blooms,” “one who flourishes.” The church calendar commemorates Saint Florentius on October 10, together with Saint Cassius.

Pinitus is a rare name of Greek origin. It is most often associated with Saint Pinitus, Bishop of Knossos on the island of Crete. There is no reliable, generally accepted interpretation of the meaning of this name.

Aldéric is an ancient Germanic name. Its components are traditionally associated with the meanings “noble” and “ruler.” On October 10, Saint Aldéric—Bishop of the French city of Sance—is commemorated.

Fulk is a name of Germanic origin associated with the word “folk,” meaning “people.” It appears in European medieval sources. Among the saints commemorated in Catholic calendars on October 10 is Saint Fulk.

Maharsapor is a very rare name of Persian origin, known thanks to a holy martyr commemorated in the Catholic calendar on October 10. Its exact meaning has no established explanation in modern sources.

What Is a Name Day?

A name day, or patron saint’s day, is the day commemorating the saint whose name a person received at baptism or in whose honor they were named. In the Catholic tradition, a saint is considered a heavenly patron to whom one can pray.

If there are several saints with the same name in the calendar, the family may observe a specific date associated with the baptism or local church tradition. Therefore, name days do not always fall on the same day in every country.

How to Wish Someone a Happy Name Day

You don’t need fancy words or expensive gifts to offer your congratulations. You can call, send a message, or spend time together. The most important thing is to show the person that you’re thinking of them on their special day.

You can wish the person celebrating good health, peace, love, family comfort, and the strength to achieve their goals. And for those who follow religious traditions, this day can serve as a reminder of prayer, gratitude, and good deeds.

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