Catholic Name Days on November 11, 2026: Who Celebrates Their Name Day and the Meanings of the Names

On November 11, Catholics honor Saint Martin of Tours and also commemorate other saints and blessed. On this day, men named Martin, Victor, Vincent, and Theodore celebrate their name days, as do women named Vincenza, Columba, Marina, and Alice. We’ll explain what these names mean and who else you can congratulate on their name day.

A name day, or Angel Day, is the day commemorating the saint whose name a person received at baptism or whom they consider their heavenly patron. In the Catholic tradition, November 11 is primarily associated with Saint Martin of Tours. On this day, we also commemorate Saint Vincenza Maria Poloni, Saint Columba, and other saints.

Female Names on November 11

Vincentia is a name of Latin origin, the feminine form of the name Vincent. It means “victor.” On November 11, the Catholic Church honors Saint Vincenza Maria Poloni, the founder of the Congregation of the Sisters of Charity in Verona. She dedicated her life to helping the sick, the elderly, and orphans.

Maria is a name of ancient Hebrew origin. It has various interpretations: “beloved,” “desired,” or “lady.” It is one of the most revered female names in Christianity. It is part of the full name of Saint Vincenza Maria Poloni, who is commemorated on November 11.

Columba is a name of Latin origin meaning “dove.” In Christian symbolism, the dove is associated with peace, purity, and the Holy Spirit. In Catholic calendars, Saint Columba, the Virgin, is commemorated on November 11.

Marina is a name of Latin origin. It is derived from the word marinus, meaning “of the sea” or “belonging to the sea.” The lists of saints for this day include Saint Marina of Omura, a martyr who died in Japan during the persecution of Christians.

Alice is a name of Germanic origin. It is associated with ancient forms of the name Adelaide and is interpreted as “noble” or “noble-hearted.” November 11 commemorates Blessed Alicja Maria Jadwiga Kotowska—a Polish nun who died during World War II.

Stefania is the feminine form of the name Stefan, which comes from Greek and means “wreath” or “crown.” This name appears in the Ukrainian name day calendar for November 11.

Anastasia is a form of the name Anastasia, which is of Greek origin and means “resurrection” or “rebirth.” This variant of the name appears in the Lithuanian and Polish name day calendars for this date.

Minka is a female name used in Bulgarian tradition as either a standalone name or a diminutive. It is associated with forms of the name Mina. The exact meaning depends on the origin of the specific form.

Senta is a name found in the Austrian and German name day calendars for November 11. It is associated with the German naming tradition, though its exact origin and meaning have several possible explanations.

Verana is the feminine form of the name Veran, which derives from the Latin word *verus*—“true,” “genuine.” In the French name day calendar, the form *Vérane* appears for November 11.

Male Names for November 11

Martin is a name of Latin origin associated with the Roman god Mars. It is often interpreted as “dedicated to Mars” or “warrior-like.” On this day, Catholics honor Saint Martin of Tours—a bishop renowned for his charity and aid to the poor. According to legend, he gave half of his cloak to a freezing beggar.

Mina is a name with several possible origins. In the Christian tradition, Saint Mina, an Egyptian martyr, is commemorated on November 11. In Ukrainian name-day calendars, this name is also listed for this date.

Victor is a name of Latin origin meaning “victor.” It symbolizes strength, perseverance, and the ability to overcome obstacles. The name appears in the Ukrainian name day calendar for November 11.

Vincent is a name of Latin origin meaning “he who conquers.” In Catholic calendars, Saint Vincent of Huesca, an early Christian martyr, is commemorated on this day. The Ukrainian forms of the name are Vincent or Vinsent.

Theodore is a name of Greek origin, translated as “God’s gift.” On November 11, the Venerable Theodore the Studite is commemorated—a monk, theologian, and abbot who defended the veneration of icons.

Bartholomew is a name of Aramaic origin. It means “son of Tolmai.” On this day, Catholic lists of saints commemorate Bartholomew the Younger of Rossano, a monk and founder of a monastic community in Grottaferrata.

Bertwin is a name of Old Germanic origin. Its components are associated with words meaning “bright” and “friend.” On November 11, Saint Bertwin of Malon, a monk and founder of a monastery, is honored.

Veran is a name of Latin origin, associated with the word *verus*—meaning “true” or “genuine.” On this day, Saint Veran of Vannes, a bishop venerated in the Catholic tradition, is commemorated.

Athenodorus is a name of Greek origin. Its meaning is “gift of Athena” or “given by the gods,” depending on the interpretation of its components. On November 11, Catholic calendars commemorate Saint Athenodorus.

Mercury is a name of Latin origin, associated with Mercury, the Roman god of commerce and travelers. Catholic lists of saints for November 11 commemorate Saint Mercury, a warrior and martyr.

Kinfran is a rare name of Celtic origin associated with the Welsh Christian tradition. Its exact meaning has no universally accepted interpretation. Saint Kinfran is also mentioned in lists of commemorative dates for November 11.

How Name Day Is Celebrated

In the Catholic tradition, Name Day is an opportunity to remember one’s patron saint, his life, and his example of faith. Those celebrating their Name Day may attend Mass, pray, give thanks for support, and ask for the saint’s intercession. The celebration is usually held with family or close friends. It’s not necessary to throw a big party—it’s enough to show the person some attention, congratulate them, and wish them well.

On this day, people wish those celebrating their name day good health, peace, love, inner balance, and God’s blessing. A greeting can be simple and sincere: “Happy Name Day! May your heavenly patron protect you, help you in important matters, and give you strength on your life’s journey.”

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