Catholic Name Days on November 13, 2026: Who Celebrates Their Name Day and the Meanings of the Names

On November 13, the Catholic tradition commemorates St. Francis Xavier Cabrini, the patron saint of migrants, as well as St. Agostina Pietrantoni. On this day, people named Stanislav, Mykolay, Yan, Livia, Augustina, and others celebrate their name days. We’ll explain where these names come from, what they mean, and who to congratulate.

In the Catholic calendar, November 13 is associated with the commemoration of several saints. Among them are women who dedicated their lives to helping others and men who became famous for their faith and service to the Church. Name day calendars for this date also include many names with ancient Latin, Greek, Jewish, and Slavic roots.

Female Names for November 13

Livia

Livia is a female name of Latin origin. It is associated with the ancient Roman family name Livius. Its exact original meaning has not been definitively established, so popular interpretations such as “blue” or “pale” should not be considered definitive.

The name has a long history and has been known since the time of the Roman Empire. In the Catholic tradition, it is associated with Saint Agostina Pietrantoni, who was born with the name Livia. She was an Italian nun who worked as a nurse in a hospital, caring for the sick. She was murdered in 1894, and the Catholic Church later canonized her.

Augustina

Augustina is the feminine form of the Latin name Augustine. It derives from the word “Augustus,” which means “majestic,” “venerable,” or “sacred.” Thus, the name can be translated as “majestic” or “worthy of respect.”

One of the saints associated with this date is Agostina Pietrantoni. She dedicated her life to caring for the sick and helping people in need. Her example became an important part of the Catholic tradition of serving others.

Some gentle variations of the name include Augustinka, Ausya, and Gustya.

Stanislava

Stanislava is a female name of Slavic origin, derived from the male name Stanislav. It consists of two parts: “stani”—from the word “stati” (to stand)—and “slava” (glory). Therefore, its meaning is rendered as “she who will become famous” or “she who will gain fame.”

The name is common in Poland and other Slavic countries. In name day calendars, Stanislava is also listed among the names celebrated on November 13. Diminutive forms include Stasia, Stanya, and Slavusia.

Franciska

Franciska is the feminine form of the name Francis, which has Latin roots. It derives from the word *Franciscus* and is associated with the meaning “French” or “French-speaking.” Over time, the name became well-known in many European countries thanks to Christian tradition.

On November 13, the Catholic Church honors Saint Francis Xavier Cabrini. She was born in Italy in 1850, founded a missionary community, and dedicated her life to helping immigrants. Francesca traveled extensively, opening schools, hospitals, and shelters for people who left their homeland in search of a better life. She is considered the patron saint of migrants.

Agostina

Agostina is a female name of Latin origin. It is the feminine form of the name Agostino and is related to the word Augustus—meaning “magnificent,” “venerable,” or “sacred.”

On this day, we commemorate Saint Agostina Pietrantoni, who was named Livia before entering the convent. She worked as a nurse in a Roman hospital and cared for patients, particularly those with serious illnesses. Her life became an example of compassion and selfless service to others.

Male Names for November 13

Stanislav

Stanislav is an ancient Slavic name. It consists of two parts: “stani” and “slava.” Its meaning can be rendered as “he who will gain glory” or “he who will become famous.”

The name holds a strong place in the Catholic tradition thanks to the saints who bear it. One of the most famous is Saint Stanislaus Szczepanowski, Bishop of Kraków and a martyr, who is considered one of the patron saints of Poland. Stanisław also appears in name day calendars on November 13.

Nicholas

Nicholas has ancient Greek origins. It is derived from the words nike—“victory”—and laos—“people.” Therefore, its meaning is “victor of the people” or “victory of the people.”

The name became widespread in the Christian world thanks to Saint Nicholas, Bishop of Myra in Lycia, who is revered for his charity and aid to the needy. In the Catholic calendar, Pope Nicholas I is also commemorated on November 13. He led the Church in the 9th century and defended its independence and authority.

Jan

Jan is the Polish form of the ancient Hebrew name Yohanan. It means “God is gracious,” “God has shown mercy,” or “God’s grace.”

It is one of the most common male names in Poland. It has many forms in different languages: Ivan, John, Jean, Juan, Johann. In the Christian tradition, the name is associated with several saints, notably the Apostle John the Theologian and John the Baptist.

Arkady

Arkady originates from Ancient Greek. It is derived from the word Arkadios and means “one who comes from Arcadia”—a historical region in Greece. In ancient times, Arcadia was often depicted as a picturesque land of peace and harmony.

The form Arkadiy can also be found in name day calendars for November 13. The name has a female counterpart—Arkadiya.

Eugene

Yevgeniy is a name of ancient Greek origin. It comes from the word eugenēs, which means “noble,” “well-born,” or “of noble descent.”

The name became popular in Christian Europe thanks to the saints and church figures who bore it. In various languages, it appears as Yevgen, Eugène, Eugenio, and Eugene. In name day calendars, Yevgeniy is also listed among the names for November 13.

Victor

Victor is a name of Latin origin. It is derived from the word *victor*, meaning “victor.” In ancient Rome, this was the name given to a person who had won a victory or achieved success.

The name spread throughout Christian countries thanks to numerous saints and martyrs bearing this name. It has short and affectionate forms—Vitya, Viktorka, and Vityusha.

Benedict

Benedict comes from the Latin name Benedictus. It means “blessed” or “one of whom people speak well.”

The most famous bearer of this name is Saint Benedict of Nursia, the founder of Western monasticism and the author of monastic rules that influenced the development of European monasteries. The name has various forms in other languages, including Benedict, Benoît, and Benedetto.

Valentin

Valentin is a name of Latin origin. It is derived from the word *valens*, which means “strong,” “healthy,” or “full of strength.” Therefore, it is often interpreted as “strong” or “healthy.”

Christian history features several saints with this name. The most well-known is Saint Valentine, who is considered the patron saint of lovers in many countries. The form Valentin also appears in name day calendars for November 13.

Aloys

Aloys is a male name of Germanic origin. It is associated with ancient Germanic words meaning “wise” or “all-knowing.” In Poland, the common form of this name is Aloisy.

In the Catholic tradition, Saint Aloysius Gonzaga—an Italian monk of the 16th century—is well known. He devoted himself to helping the sick during the plague epidemic in Rome. He is considered the patron saint of youth and students.

Didak

Didak is a name of Spanish origin derived from the form Didacus. Its exact etymology remains a matter of debate, so a definitive translation such as “teacher” or “mentor” is not universally accepted.

In the Catholic Church, Saint Didacus of Alcalá—a 15th-century Spanish Franciscan monk—is well known. He helped the poor and the sick and also served as a missionary in the Canary Islands. His feast day is November 13.

Bricius

Britius is a rare male name of Celtic origin. It is known thanks to Saint Bricius of Tours, who lived in the 4th–5th centuries and was the bishop of Tours, France. The Catholic Church commemorates him on November 13.

There is no universally accepted explanation for the exact meaning of the name. Variants such as Bricius, Bris, and Bricius can be found in various languages.

Homobon

Homobon is an unusual male name of Latin origin. It is composed of the words homo—“person”—and bonus—“good.” Thus, it can be translated as “good person.”

The name is associated with Saint Homobon of Cremona, a 12th-century Italian merchant. He was known for his honesty in business and for helping the poor. The Church commemorates him on November 13, and the saint himself is considered the patron saint of merchants and entrepreneurs.

What Does a Name Day Mean?

A name day, or patron saint’s day, is the day commemorating the saint after whom a person is named. In the Catholic tradition, the saint is considered a heavenly patron to whom the faithful can turn with prayers and requests for intercession.

Name days do not always coincide with birthdays. If a person’s name corresponds to several saints, the date of remembrance for the saint after whom they were named at baptism is usually chosen. For many Catholics, this is not just an excuse to receive a gift, but an opportunity to reflect on spiritual values and their own patron saint.

How Name Days Are Celebrated

In the Catholic tradition, this day can begin with prayer or a visit to church. Believers give thanks to their heavenly patron, ask for their intercession, and reflect on the saint’s example.

Afterward, you can spend time with family and friends. Name days don’t necessarily have to be marked with a lavish feast. A warm gathering, a heartfelt conversation, or a small gift is enough. It’s also appropriate on this day to do a good deed or help someone in need.

How to Congratulate Someone on Their Name Day on November 13

In name day greetings, people usually wish for health, peace, love, God’s blessing, and the support of one’s heavenly patron. It’s best to choose simple and sincere words that you truly want to say to the person.

Here are a few greeting options: “Happy Name Day! May your heavenly patron always protect you, help you overcome difficulties, and give you strength for new achievements. I wish you good health, peace of mind, love, and kind people by your side.”

“Happy Name Day! May your life be filled with more bright days, pleasant encounters, and happy moments. I wish that faith may always dwell in your heart, that comfort and harmony may reign in your home, and that all your important dreams may gradually come true.”

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