Catholic Name Days on October 13, 2026: Who Celebrates Their Name Day and the Meanings of the Names

On October 13, people with names that have ancient European and Christian roots celebrate their name days. Among them are Edward, Gerald, Theophilus, Alexandrina, Chelidonia, and Florence. We’ll explain what these and other names mean, which saints they’re associated with, and how to congratulate loved ones on their name day.

In the Catholic calendar of saints, October 13 commemorates, in particular, St. Edward the Confessor, Blessed Alexandrina Maria da Costa, St. Chelidonia, St. Gerald of Oriac, St. Theophilus of Antioch, and other saints.

In European name day calendars, names such as Renata, Birgit, Ebbe, Fausto, Eduardo, Romulus, and Nicholas are also listed for this date. Some of these names have equivalents in other languages, so they may sound different in Ukrainian.

Female Names and Their Meanings

Alexandrina is a name of Greek origin, related to the name Alexander. Its meaning is “defender of the people.” The name is known thanks to Blessed Alexandrina Maria da Costa, a Portuguese mystic whom the Catholic Church honors on October 13.

Chelidonia is an unusual name of Greek origin. It is associated with the word chelidon, which means “swallow.” Saint Chelidonia lived in Italy and, according to church tradition, devoted many years to prayer and solitude.

Florence is a female name of Latin origin. It is derived from the word “florens,” meaning “blooming” or “one who blossoms.” The name is associated with spring, renewal, and vitality. Church traditions also mention Saint Florence, a martyr from Thessalonica.

Finkana is a rare name found in Catholic lists of saints. Its exact origin and meaning have no generally accepted explanation. The name is associated with Saint Finkana, about whose life little information has survived.

Renata is a name of Latin origin meaning “reborn” or “born again.” It is derived from the word *renatus*. In Christian culture, this meaning can be associated with spiritual renewal and a new beginning.

Birgit is the Scandinavian form of a name related to the Irish name Brigid. It is usually interpreted as “strong,” “tall,” or “lofty.” This name is common in Northern European countries.

Ebba is an ancient Germanic name found in the Scandinavian tradition. Its origin is explained in various ways, so there is no single, definitive meaning. The name is short and rare in Ukraine, yet it has a long history in Northern Europe.

Geraldine is a female name derived from the male name Gerald. Its roots are linked to Germanic words meaning “spear” and “ruler.” Therefore, the name is often interpreted as “she who wields a spear,” although in modern usage it is primarily perceived as a distinct feminine form.

Taina is a name found in Finnish name day calendars. Its origin is linked to the Finnish naming tradition, though there is no single established interpretation. In Ukrainian, the word “taina” is associated with a secret or something hidden, but this does not necessarily reflect the historical meaning of the name.

Irma is a short female name of Germanic origin. It is often associated with an ancient root meaning “whole,” “great,” or “all-encompassing.” The name is common in various European countries and has several possible origins.

Male Names and Their Meanings

Edward is a name of Old English origin. It consists of parts meaning “wealth” and “guardian.” Therefore, it is translated as “wealthy guardian” or “one who safeguards prosperity.” On October 13, the Catholic Church honors Saint Edward the Confessor, King of England.

Gerald is a name of Germanic origin. It is derived from words meaning “spear” and “ruler.” It can be interpreted as “ruler with a spear” or “one who leads an army.” This date marks the feast day of Saint Gerald of Oriaque, who lived in medieval France.

Theophilus is a name of Greek origin meaning “friend of God” or “one who loves God.” It is composed of parts meaning “God” and “to love.” Saint Theophilus of Antioch was an early Christian bishop and writer who defended Christian doctrine.

Romulus is a name of Latin origin, known primarily through the legend of the founding of Rome. According to tradition, Romulus was one of two brothers considered to be the founders of the city. The exact original meaning of the name remains a matter of debate, but it is firmly linked to the history of Ancient Rome.

Faust is a name of Latin origin meaning “happy,” “auspicious,” or “one who is fortunate.” It derives from the word faustus. Saint Faust is commemorated on October 13 in the Catholic calendar.

Karp is a name of Greek origin associated with the word “fruit.” Its meaning is rendered as “fruitful” or “one who bears fruit.” The name is known thanks to Saint Karp, who is honored in the Christian tradition.

Colman is a name common in Ireland and other parts of the British Isles. It is associated with ancient Celtic forms, but its meaning may vary depending on the origin of the specific variant. In the Catholic calendar, Saint Coleman of Stockerau is commemorated on October 13.

Comgan is a rare name of Celtic origin found in the Irish ecclesiastical tradition. The exact meaning of the name has not been definitively established. Saint Comgan, who is commemorated on this day, is said to have come from a royal family and dedicated his life to monasticism.

Venantius is a name of Latin origin, derived from the word *venans*, meaning “one who hunts.” It is also rendered as “hunter.” The name is known thanks to the saints venerated in the Western Christian tradition.

Mauritius is a name of Latin origin historically associated with the word *Maurus*. In ancient times, it could have meant “Moor” or a person from Mauritania. Over time, the name spread to many European countries and took on various forms.

Benedict is a name of Latin origin meaning “blessed.” It derives from the word benedictus. The name is particularly well-known thanks to Saint Benedict of Nursia, the founder of Western monasticism.

Daniel is a name of ancient Hebrew origin. It means “God is my judge.” The name is known for the biblical prophet Daniel and is common in many European countries.

Mikołaj is a form of a name of Greek origin meaning “conqueror of nations.” It is derived from words meaning “victory” and “people.” In Polish name-day calendars, Mikołaj is also listed for October 13.

Eduardo is the Spanish form of the name Edward. It has the same Old English origin and meaning—“guardian of wealth.” The name is common in Spain, Portugal, and Latin American countries.

Fausto — the Italian and Spanish form of the name Faust. It also means “happy” or “auspicious.” The name can be found in Spanish name day calendars.

What Is a Name Day?

A name day, or patron saint’s day, is the day on which the saint whose name a person bears is honored. In the Catholic tradition, the patron saint holds special significance, as the example of their life can inspire the faithful.

Name days do not always coincide with birthdays. If there are several saints with the same name in the calendar, the date may be determined by local tradition or by the saint after whom the person was named. Therefore, name day calendars may vary from country to country.

How Name Days Are Celebrated

For Catholics, a name day can be an opportunity to attend Mass, pray to their patron saint, or do a good deed. Some spend the day with family, invite loved ones over for dinner, or simply make time to connect with relatives.

It’s not necessary to throw a big party. Sometimes a phone call, a card, or a small gift is enough. The main thing is to show the person you care and remind them that they’re remembered.

How to Wish Someone a Happy Name Day

In your greeting, you can wish them good health, peace, love, inner peace, and the support of loved ones. If the person follows religious traditions, it’s appropriate to wish them God’s blessing and the protection of their patron saint.

For example: “Happy Name Day! May your heavenly patron protect you, give you strength, and help you find the right path. I wish you health, peace, love, and as many bright moments in life as possible.”

Or, more briefly: “Happy Name Day! May your heart be at peace, may you be surrounded by good people, and may every day bring joy, inspiration, and new opportunities.” A Name Day is yet another occasion to share warm words with a loved one. A sincere greeting doesn’t require elaborate phrases or expensive gifts: the most important thing is that it comes from the heart.

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