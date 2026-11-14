Catholic Name Days on November 14, 2026: Who Celebrates Their Name Day and the Meanings of the Names

On Saturday, November 14, the Catholic Church commemorates several saints and blessed, including the martyr Serapion, Bishop Lawrence of Dublin, and the nun Maria Louise Merkert. On this day, people with both male and female names celebrate their name days—including Veneranda, Sidonia, Agatha, Elizabeth, and Judith. Here’s what each name means and how to congratulate those celebrating their name day.

On November 14, the Catholic liturgical calendar commemorates saints who lived in different eras and dedicated themselves to serving people and the Church. Among them are bishops, priests, monks, and martyrs. Their names eventually spread throughout various European countries and were included in name day calendars.

Women’s Names on November 14

Veneranda

Veneranda is a rare female name of Latin origin. It is derived from the word veneranda, meaning “worthy of honor” or “one who is honored.”

On November 14, the Catholic tradition commemorates Saint Veneranda—a martyr associated with Gaul, the territory of modern-day France. According to church tradition, she lived in the 2nd century and died for her Christian faith. Her story has been preserved in ancient accounts of the early Christian martyrs.

Mary

Mary is one of the oldest and most common female names in the Christian world. It has ancient Hebrew origins, but its exact original meaning remains a subject of debate. Among the most well-known interpretations are “beloved,” “desired,” and “lady.”

November 14 commemorates Blessed Maria Luiza Merkert, a 19th-century Polish nun. She co-founded the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Elizabeth and dedicated her life to caring for the sick and helping the poor. She was called the “Samaritan Woman of Silesia” for her mercy and care for those in need.

Sidonia

Sidonia is a female name of Latin origin. It is associated with the name of the ancient Phoenician city of Sidon, which was located in what is now Lebanon. Therefore, the name means “she who comes from Sidon.”

In French name day calendars, November 14 is associated with the memory of Saint Sidonius—a monk who lived in the 7th century and founded a monastery in Normandy. The feminine form of the name—Sidonia—is also included in the lists of name days for this date.

Agatha

Agatha is a name of ancient Greek origin. It is derived from the word agathos, meaning “good,” “honest,” and “kind.” This name has a long history and is known in many European countries.

In the Catholic tradition, Saint Agatha of Sicily—an early Christian martyr—is particularly revered and is honored on February 5. At the same time, the name Agatha also appears in Polish name day calendars for November 14.

Elizabeth

Elizabeth is a name of ancient Hebrew origin. It derives from the form Elisheva and means “God is my oath” or “God is my promise.”

This name holds a special place in Christian tradition. In the Bible, Elizabeth was the mother of John the Baptist and a relative of the Virgin Mary. The name was also borne by numerous saints and members of European royal families. In Polish calendars, Elizabeth is listed among those celebrating their name day on November 14.

Judith

Judith is a female name of ancient Jewish origin. It derives from the word Yehudit and translates as “Jewish woman” or “woman from Judea.”

The name is known thanks to the biblical heroine Judith. According to legend, she saved her city from an enemy army through her courage and determination. In Polish calendars, Judith’s name day is also celebrated on November 14.

Male Names for November 14

Laurentius

Laurentius is a name of Latin origin. It derives from the word Laurentius, which is associated with the name of the ancient Roman city of Laurentum. Over time, the name came to be associated with the Latin word *laurus*—“laurel.” Therefore, it is often interpreted as “crowned with laurel.”

On November 14, the Catholic Church commemorates Saint Lawrence O’Toole, Archbishop of Dublin. He lived in the 12th century and was known for his piety and his desire to reconcile people. Lawrence also participated in negotiations between King Henry II of England and the Irish rulers.

Sidonius

Sidonius is a male name of Latin origin. It is derived from the word Sidonius and means “one who comes from Sidon”—an ancient Phoenician city on the Mediterranean coast.

In the Catholic tradition, there are several saints with this name. In particular, on November 14, some church calendars commemorate Saint Sidonius—a monk from Ireland or Scotland who founded a monastery in Normandy. In French calendars, the female name Sidonia is also associated with his feast day.

Serapion

Serapion is a rare male name of ancient Greek origin. It is derived from the name of the ancient Egyptian deity Serapis. There is no exact translation of the name itself, so it is incorrect to attribute meanings such as “strong” or “victor” to it.

On November 14, Saint Serapion of Algeria is honored. He was born in England at the end of the 12th century, joined the Order of the Mercedarians, and dedicated himself to freeing Christians who were held in slavery. During his mission in Algeria, Serapion died a martyr’s death.

Nicholas

Nicholas has ancient Greek origins. It is derived from two words: nike—“victory”—and laos—“people.” Therefore, the name is translated as “victor of the peoples” or “victory of the people.”

On November 14, the Catholic Church commemorates Saint Nicholas Tavelić, a Franciscan priest from Croatia. He set out on a mission to Jerusalem, where he preached Christianity. In 1391, Nicholas, along with three fellow friars, was martyred for his faith. They were later canonized.

Joseph

Joseph is a name of ancient Hebrew origin. It derives from the name Yosef, which means “God will increase” or “may God add.”

Among the well-known saints with this name is Joseph Pignatelli, an 18th-century Italian priest. He belonged to the Society of Jesus and helped preserve its traditions during a period when the order’s activities were banned in many countries. The Catholic Church commemorates him on November 14.

Stephen

Stephen is a name of ancient Greek origin. It derives from the word stephanos, meaning “wreath” or “crown.” Figuratively, it is interpreted as “crowned” or “one who has attained glory.”

One of the well-known saints with this name is Stephen Theodore Cuénot—a French missionary and bishop who worked in Vietnam. He helped local Christians and promoted church education. In 1861, he was arrested and later died in captivity.

Damian

Damian is a name of ancient Greek origin. It is associated with the verb *damazō*, which means “to subdue,” “to conquer,” or “to pacify.”

The most famous saint with this name is Damian, who, together with his brother Cosmas, treated the sick for free. The brothers are considered the patron saints of doctors and pharmacists. In Polish name day calendars, Damian is listed among the names for November 14.

Cosmas

Kosma is a name of ancient Greek origin. It derives from the word kosmos, which means “order,” “world,” or “universe.”

The name is associated with Saint Cosmas, who, together with his brother Damian, treated people without charging them. In Christian tradition, the brothers are remembered as examples of mercy and selfless service. Kosma is also listed among those celebrating their name day on November 14 in Polish calendars.

Roger

Roger is a name of Germanic origin. It is derived from ancient words meaning “glory” and “spear.” Therefore, its meaning is rendered as “glorious spear-bearer” or “one who became famous through the spear.”

The name is common in English-speaking and European countries. In Polish name day calendars, Roger is also listed among the names celebrated on November 14.

Seraphim

Seraphim is a name of ancient Hebrew origin. It is associated with the word “seraphim,” which in the Bible refers to the angels who stand before God’s throne. Its meaning is rendered as “blazing” or “fiery.”

The name has a long religious history and is common in Christian countries. In Polish name day calendars, Seraphim is listed among the male names for November 14.

What Does a Name Day Mean?

An Angel Day, or name day, is the day commemorating the saint whose name a person received at baptism or whom they consider their heavenly patron. In the Catholic tradition, people pray to this saint and ask for their intercession.

A name day does not necessarily coincide with a person’s birthday. If there are several saints with the same name in the church calendar, a person may celebrate the feast day of the saint after whom they were named. Therefore, for some, this holiday has not only family significance but also spiritual significance.

How Name Days Are Celebrated

In the Catholic tradition, a name day can begin with a prayer or a visit to church. Believers give thanks to their heavenly patron, reflect on the saint’s life, and ask for help in difficult situations.

Afterward, you can spend time with family and friends. Name days don’t have to be celebrated with great fanfare: a family dinner, a heartfelt conversation, or a small gift is enough. You can also dedicate this day to a good cause—helping those in need, supporting loved ones, or visiting someone who needs a little attention.

How to Wish Someone a Happy Name Day on November 14

In name day greetings, people usually wish for health, peace, love, peace of mind, and God’s blessing. You can also mention the heavenly patron—wishing that they will protect and help during important moments in life.

Here are a few greeting options: “Happy Name Day! May your heavenly patron always be by your side, protecting you from troubles and helping you find strength even on difficult days. I wish you good health, peace of mind, love, and sincere people by your side.”

“Happy Name Day! May your life be filled with more reasons for joy, warm encounters, and good news. I wish you comfort at home, peace in your heart, the fulfillment of your dreams, and God’s blessing every day.”

Read us on