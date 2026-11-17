On November 17, Catholics honor Saint Elizabeth of Hungary—the patron saint of the poor and the sick. On this day, they also commemorate Saint Gregory the Wonderworker, Saint Hilda of Whitby, and other Christian saints. Both male and female names are associated with this date. Here’s who to congratulate on their name day and what these names mean.

Female Names on November 17

In the Catholic tradition, November 17 is primarily associated with Saint Elizabeth of Hungary. She lived in the 13th century, came from a royal family, but devoted herself to helping the poor and caring for the sick. The lists of saints for this date also include other women, notably Hilda of Whitby, Victoria of Korduba, and Blessed Salomea of Poland.

Elizabeth is a name of ancient Hebrew origin. It is derived from the name Elisheva and translates as “God is my oath” or “she who is dedicated to God.” Saint Elizabeth of Hungary is known for her charity and care for people in need.

Hilda is a name of Old Germanic origin. Its root is associated with the word “battle.” Therefore, the meaning of the name is often rendered as “warrior” or “she who fights.” Saint Hilda of Whitby was the abbess of a monastery in England and played an important role in the development of Christianity in Britain.

Victoria is a name of Latin origin meaning “victory” or “victor.” It is associated with the ancient Roman image of the goddess of victory. On November 17, the Catholic calendar of saints commemorates the martyr Victoria of Korduba, who died for the Christian faith.

Salome is a name of ancient Hebrew origin. It is associated with the word shalom , which means “peace.” Therefore, the name is interpreted as “peaceful” or “calm.” In the Catholic tradition, this day commemorates Blessed Salomea of Poland—a princess who dedicated her life to religious service.

Eliza is a short form of the name Elizabeth. It has the same ancient Hebrew roots and meaning—“God is my oath.” This name also appears in European name day calendars for November 17.

Male Names for November 17

On this day, Catholic calendars commemorate Saint Gregory the Wonderworker, Bishop of Neocaesarea; Saint Hugh of Lincoln; the Martyrs of Paraguay; and other saints. Their names have also been included in European name day calendars.

Gregory is a name of Greek origin. It means “vigilant,” “attentive,” or “one who does not sleep.” One of the most famous saints with this name is Gregory the Wonderworker, who is revered for his sermons and accounts of numerous miracles.

Hugh (Hugo) is a name of Old Germanic origin. It is associated with the words “mind,” “spirit,” or “heart.” Saint Hugh of Lincoln was a bishop of England and is known for his care for the poor and his defense of those who could not stand up for themselves.

Dionysius is a name of ancient Greek origin. It is associated with the name of the god Dionysus. In the Christian tradition, several saints have borne this name, including Dionysius the Great, Bishop of Alexandria.

Eugene is a name of Greek origin. It is derived from words meaning “good” and “lineage.” Its traditional meaning is “noble” or “of noble birth.” The list of saints for November 17 includes Saint Eugene, Deacon of Florence.

Roque is the Spanish form of the name Roch. Its exact origin and original meaning are not entirely clear. The name is associated with Saint Roque González de Santa Cruz—a missionary who preached in South America and died a martyr’s death.

Josaphat is a name of ancient Hebrew origin. It means “The Lord judges” or “God has judged.” In Catholic calendars, this day commemorates Blessed Josaphat Kotsylovsky—a bishop of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church.

Florin is a name of Latin origin. It is associated with the word *florus* , which means “blooming” or “one who blossoms.” This name can be found in some European name day calendars for November 17.

Zacchaeus is a name of ancient Hebrew origin. It means “pure” or “innocent.” It is known from the Gospel of Luke: Zacchaeus was the chief tax collector who met Jesus Christ and changed his life.

Ivan is a name of ancient Hebrew origin. It means “God is gracious” or “The Lord has shown mercy.” In some European name day calendars, this name is also listed for November 17.

Valentin is a name of Latin origin. It derives from the word *valens* , meaning “strong,” “healthy,” or “robust.” In Catholic lists of saints, the martyr Valentine is commemorated on this date.

What Is a Name Day and How Is It Celebrated?

In the Catholic tradition, a name day is associated with the feast day of the saint after whom a person is named. This saint is considered a heavenly patron to whom one can turn in prayer. A name day does not necessarily coincide with a person’s birthday. If there are several saints with the same name in the church calendar, people usually refer to the one after whom the person was named at baptism.

There are various ways to celebrate a name day. Believers may visit a church, attend a service, pray to their patron saint, or spend the day with family. It’s also a wonderful opportunity to congratulate loved ones and share kind words with them.

You don’t need elaborate wishes to offer congratulations. You can wish the person celebrating their name day good health, peace, love, strength of spirit, and God’s protection. For example: “Happy Name Day! May your heavenly patron protect you, help you in difficult times, and guide you on the path of goodness.”

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