Catholic Name Days on November 15, 2026: Who Celebrates Their Name Day and the Meanings of the Names

On November 15, the Catholic Church honors Saint Albert the Great—a bishop, theologian, and one of the most famous scholars of the Middle Ages. On this day, the Church also commemorates Saint Leopold of Austria, Saint Malo, and other Christian saints. In European name day calendars, both male and female names are listed for this date: Albert, Leopold, Arthur, Victoria, Idalia, Alberta, and Leopoldina.

Women’s Names on November 15

Among the female names for this day are both those familiar to Ukrainians and rarer names common in other European countries. Some of them are derived from male saints’ names, while others have ancient Greek, Latin, or Germanic roots.

Albert — the feminine form of the name Albert. It has Old Germanic origins and consists of two parts: “noble” and “bright.” Therefore, the meaning of the name can be rendered as “noble” or “glorious.” Alberta is a common variant in European countries.

Albertina is another feminine form of the name Albert. Its meaning is associated with the words “noble” and “bright.” The name has a gentle sound and is found in Italian, French, German, and Polish traditions.

Idalia is a name with several possible explanations for its origin. It is associated with an Old Germanic root that may have meant “labor” or “work.” Idalia is also an ancient name associated with the city of Idalion in Cyprus, where the Greek goddess Aphrodite was worshipped. The name appears in Polish name day calendars.

Leopoldina is the feminine form of the name Leopold. It has Old Germanic origins. Its components are associated with the meanings “people” and “brave,” so the name is interpreted as “brave among the people” or “courageous.” In some European countries, the form Leopoldina is also used.

Victoria is a name of Latin origin meaning “victory.” In ancient Roman mythology, Victoria was the goddess of victory. The name has become popular in many European countries and has variants such as Victuar, Vittoria, and Victorina.

Sidonia is a female name associated with the ancient Phoenician city of Sidon. Its meaning can be rendered as “woman from Sidon” or “one who comes from Sidon.” The name appears in Croatian name-day calendars.

Leopoldina is another variant of a female name derived from Leopold. It has the same Germanic roots and is associated with courage and a sense of belonging to one’s people. The name is common in German-speaking countries and Austria.

Janetta is a name considered a diminutive form of the name Jan or Jeanne. It has ancient Hebrew origins through the name Ivan and means “God is gracious.” In Finnish calendars, Yanetta can be found listed for November 15, along with related forms such as Yanika, Yanina, and Yanita.

Undina is a name of Latin origin, derived from the word *unda*, meaning “wave.” In European culture, it is also known from legends about water spirits. In Latvian calendars, the form Undine appears on this date.

Malo is a feminine form found among French variations of names associated with Saint Malo. In France, the forms Malorie, Maloe, and Melvin are also used. These names have different etymologies, so they should not be considered completely identical.

Male Names for November 15

The list of male names for this date is largely associated with Catholic saints and blessed figures. Among them are the theologian Albert the Great, the Austrian ruler Leopold III, and the missionary Malo.

Albert is a name of Old Germanic origin. It is composed of words meaning “noble” and “bright.” Therefore, it is often interpreted as “noble and famous” or “one who is distinguished by intelligence.” On November 15, the Catholic Church honors Saint Albert the Great. He was a Dominican friar, a bishop, and an outstanding scholar who studied philosophy, the natural sciences, and theology.

Leopold is a name of Germanic origin. It is associated with the words “people” and “brave,” so its meaning can be rendered as “brave among the people.” On this day, Saint Leopold III, Margrave of Austria, is commemorated. He was renowned for his charity, his support of monasteries, and his assistance to the Church.

Arthur is a name whose origin has not yet been definitively established. One of the most common theories links it to a Celtic word meaning “bear.” Another suggests a connection to an ancient word that may have meant “stone” or “strong man.” The name became particularly well-known thanks to the legends of King Arthur.

Alberto is the Italian and Spanish form of the name Albert. It has the same Germanic origin and means “noble,” “glorious,” or “brilliant.” The name is common in Italy, Spain, and Latin American countries.

Alfonso is a name of Germanic origin. Its components are associated with the meanings “ready” and “noble,” so it is interpreted as “noble and resolute.” The name has a long history in Spain, France, and Germany.

Roger is a name of Old Germanic origin. It is derived from words meaning “glory” and “spear.” Its meaning can be rendered as “glorious warrior.” The name gained popularity in England and other European countries.

Malo is a name of Breton origin. It is associated with Saint Malo, a bishop and missionary who lived in the 6th–7th centuries and preached Christianity in Brittany. His name also became part of the name of the French city of Saint-Malo.

Joseph is a name of ancient Hebrew origin. It means “God will increase” or “may God add.” It is one of the oldest names in the Christian tradition. It is borne by numerous saints, and in various countries it takes the forms Joseph, Giuseppe, Josef, and José.

Pauline is a name of Latin origin, related to the name Paul. It derives from the word *paulus*, meaning “small” or “modest.” The name is common in some European countries and has a feminine form, Paulina.

Peisiy is a name of Greek origin associated with the meaning “peaceful” or “calm.” In various languages, it is also rendered as Paisiy. This name is known thanks to Christian ascetics, particularly Saint Paisiy Velichkovsky.

Roger is the French form of the name Roger. It has Germanic roots and is associated with the words “glory” and “spear.” The name means “glorious warrior.” In France, this name has a long tradition.

Leopoldo is the Spanish and Italian forms of the name Leopold. It is of Germanic origin and means “brave among the people.” The name is associated with Saint Leopold III of Austria, who is honored on November 15.

What Is a Name Day and How Is It Celebrated

A name day, or patron saint’s day, is the day commemorating the saint after whom a person was named at baptism. In the Christian tradition, this saint is considered a person’s heavenly patron. His life and deeds can serve as an example of faith, kindness, courage, and mercy. Name days typically begin with a prayer or a visit to church. Believers give thanks to their heavenly patron and ask for his intercession. At the same time, this day does not necessarily have to be a grand celebration. It can be spent with family, by inviting loved ones, or simply by spending time with those who are dear to one’s heart.

Name day dates may vary across different countries and Christian traditions. If several days in a year are dedicated to a saint with the same name, a person can choose the date that aligns with their family or church tradition. You can congratulate someone on their Name Day with sincere and simple words. People wish the celebrant good health, peace, love, peace of mind, and the support of loved ones. You can also wish that their heavenly patron will protect them from adversity and help them find strength during difficult times. The most important thing in such a greeting is thoughtfulness and kind words.

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