Catholic Name Days on November 16, 2026: Who Celebrates Their Name Day and the Meanings of the Names

On November 16, the Catholic Church commemorates Saint Margaret of Scotland, Saint Gertrude the Great, and Blessed Agnes of Assisi. On this day, women named Margaret, Gertrude, and Agnes celebrate their name days, as do those with other names found in European calendars. Among them are Edmund, Otmar, Arthur, Matthew, and several names less common in Ukraine.

Women’s Names on November 16

In the Catholic calendar, women’s names hold a special place on this day. They are associated with the saints commemorated on November 16, as well as with the traditions of celebrating name days in various European countries.

Margaret is a name of Greek origin that translates as “pearl.” It is common in many countries and has numerous variations: Margareta, Margaret, Margerita, Margarita, Margerite, and Margarida. On November 16, Catholics honor Saint Margaret of Scotland. She was a queen and the wife of King Malcolm III of Scotland. She is remembered for her charity, her aid to the poor, and her devotion to the Church.

Gertrude is a name of Old Germanic origin. It is associated with the words “spear” and “strength,” so the meaning of the name is rendered as “strong with a spear” or “protector.” Among its famous bearers is Saint Gertrude the Great, a 13th-century German nun and mystic. She became renowned for her spiritual writings and her special devotion to the Sacred Heart of Jesus. In different countries, you can find the forms Gertrud, Gertruda, Gertrudis, and Gertrudas.

Agnes is a female name of Greek origin. It derives from a word meaning “pure,” “chaste,” or “holy.” In different languages, the name appears as Agnes, Agnès, Agnès, and Inés. November 16 commemorates Agnes of Assisi—the sister of Saint Clare of Assisi. She chose the monastic life and supported her sister’s spiritual work.

Megan is a name of Welsh origin that emerged as a diminutive form of the name Margaret. Because of this connection, it also means “pearl.” In some European calendars, Megan is listed among the name days on November 16.

Marguerite is the French form of the name Margaret. Its meaning is the same—“pearl.” This name has a long tradition in France and is associated with the Christian veneration of the saints named Marguerite.

Maria is a name of ancient Hebrew origin. Its exact original meaning has not been definitively established. Among the most well-known interpretations are “beloved,” “desired,” and “lady.” The name holds a special place in Christian tradition thanks to the Virgin Mary. In Polish name day lists, Maria can also be found among the names for November 16.

Iphigenia is a name of ancient Greek origin. It is usually interpreted as “strong from birth” or “born powerful.” The name has its roots in ancient mythology and later became part of Christian tradition. In Greek calendars, it also appears on November 16.

Agnes (Agnes) — the international forms of this name are also worth mentioning. For example, the French Agnès, the Spanish Inés, and the Portuguese Inês share a common origin and are associated with the meaning “pure.” In Slovak calendars, the form Agnes can be found on November 16.

Male Names on November 16

The list of male names includes both the names of saints recognized by the Catholic Church and traditional names from the calendars of various European countries.

Edmund is a name of Old English origin. It is derived from words meaning “wealth” and “protection.” Therefore, its meaning can be rendered as “defender of prosperity” or “one who safeguards property.” In the Catholic tradition, Saint Edmund Rich—Archbishop of Canterbury, known for his erudition and devotion to the Church—is commemorated on this day. The name also has the forms Edmondo and Edmundus.

Otmar is a name of Old Germanic origin. It is associated with the words “wealth” and “glory,” so its meaning can be rendered as “glorious through wealth.” On November 16, the Catholic Church commemorates Saint Otmar of St. Gallen—an abbot who lived in the 8th century and founded the Abbey of St. Gallen in Switzerland. In other countries, the forms Otmar and Otomar are also used.

Arthur is a name whose origin is not entirely clear. One of the most common theories links it to a Celtic word meaning “bear.” Another theory suggests a connection to the concept of “king.” The name became particularly well-known thanks to the legends of King Arthur.

Matviy is a name of ancient Hebrew origin, meaning “God’s gift” or “a gift from God.” It is common in many Christian countries. In various languages, it takes the forms Matey, Matteo, Matthias, and Matthew. In the Bulgarian and Romanian calendars, the form Matey appears on November 16.

Aarne is a Finnish and Estonian name related to the name Arnold. It is associated with the Old Germanic words for “eagle” and “strength.” Its meaning can be rendered as “eagle’s strength.” Finnish calendars also list the similar forms Arni and Aarno for November 16.

Arne is a Scandinavian variant of the name, derived from the Old Norse word for “eagle.” It is a short name and is common in Northern European countries. It can also be found on November 16 in the calendars of Estonia and Finland.

Arno is a name of Germanic origin, often a short form of the name Arnold. It is associated with the meanings “eagle” and “strength.” The name is common in Germany, the Netherlands, and other European countries.

Arnold is a name of Old Germanic origin. It consists of two parts: “eagle” and “power” or “strength.” Therefore, its meaning is interpreted as “one who possesses the strength of an eagle.” This name is also listed in some European calendars for November 16.

Edmondo is the Italian form of the name Edmund. It has the same Old English roots and is associated with the meanings “prosperity” and “protection.” The name can be found in Italian calendars and name day lists.

Leon is a name of Greek origin meaning “lion.” It symbolizes strength, boldness, and courage. In Poland, Leon is included in the list of name days for November 16.

Marek is the Polish and Czech form of the name Mark. It is of Latin origin and is associated with Mars, the Roman god of war. Therefore, the name is often interpreted as “dedicated to Mars” or “one who belongs to Mars.”

Paweł is the Slavic form of the Latin name Paul. It derives from the word *paulus*, meaning “small” or “modest.” The name is common in Poland, the Czech Republic, and other Central European countries.

Piotr is the Polish form of the name Peter. It comes from the Greek word *petros*, meaning “stone” or “rock.” In Christianity, the name is associated with the Apostle Peter, who is considered one of Jesus Christ’s closest disciples.

Dionizy is a name of Greek origin, associated with the ancient Greek god Dionysus. It has a long history and is found in Christian tradition. The form Dionizy can be found in Polish calendars on November 16.

Odon is a name of Germanic origin associated with the meanings “wealth” and “prosperity.” In some languages, it appears as Otmar and Edmund, although their origins do not always coincide. The Hungarian form of this name is Edön.

What Is a Name Day and How Is It Celebrated?

A name day, or patron saint’s day, is the day commemorating the saint after whom a person was named at baptism. In the Christian tradition, this saint is considered the person’s heavenly patron. The saint serves as an example of faith, kindness, and devotion to one’s beliefs. Name days typically begin with a prayer or a visit to church. Believers can thank their heavenly patron and ask for their intercession. At the same time, it does not necessarily have to be a grand celebration. Some people spend this day with their family, invite loved ones over, or simply make time to connect with their relatives.

It’s important to remember that name day dates can vary across different Christian traditions and countries. If a person has several patron saints with the same name, they can choose the date that aligns with their family or church tradition. You can congratulate someone on their Name Day with simple and sincere words. Most often, people wish the celebrant good health, peace, inner peace, love, and the support of loved ones. The most important thing is not a formal greeting, but the attention and warm words that the person will remember.

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