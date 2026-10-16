Catholic Name Days on October 16, 2026: Who Celebrates Their Name Day and the Meanings of the Names

On October 16, according to the Catholic calendar, we commemorate Saint Jadwiga of Silesia, Saint Margaret Mary Alacoque, and Saint Gérard Maheu. On this day, people named Jadwiga, Margaret, Mary, Gerard, and other related names can celebrate their name days. Here’s what these names mean and how to congratulate those celebrating their name days.

In the Catholic tradition, names are often associated with the memory of saints who are commemorated on a specific day of the year. Some names have several forms in different languages, so alongside Jadwiga, you might find Hedwig, and alongside Gérard, you might find Gerard or Gerardo.

On October 16, Catholic calendars commemorate saints whose stories are linked to helping the needy, spiritual life, and service to others. Below are male and female names found in Catholic calendars of saints and name day lists.

Male Names for October 16

Gerard is a name of Germanic origin. It is associated with the words “spear” and “brave,” so its meaning is often rendered as “brave warrior.” In different countries, you may encounter the forms Gerard, Gerardo, and Gérard. On October 16, the Catholic Church commemorates Saint Gérard Maella—a Redemptorist revered for his kindness, humility, and service to others.

Longinus is a name of Latin origin. It is traditionally associated with the meaning “long” or “tall.” In Catholic calendars, October 16 commemorates Saint Longinus, a Roman centurion who, according to Christian tradition, came to believe in Christ after his crucifixion. This name has a long history, although it is rarely given to children today.

Bertrand is a name of Germanic origin. Its components are associated with the words “bright” and “raven,” so there is no single, straightforward translation. The name is well-known in Western European tradition, particularly in France. Catholic calendars commemorate Saint Bertrand of Commines on October 16.

Gall is a short name with an ancient European history. It is associated with the Latin form Gallus, which could mean “Gaul,” that is, a member of the ancient Celtic people. In the Catholic tradition, Saint Gall is a well-known monk and missionary venerated in Central Europe. The name is rare today.

Florentin is a name of Latin origin, derived from the word *florens*—“blooming,” “one who flourishes.” It has related forms such as Florentinus and Florentino. In the extended Catholic lists of saints, Florentinus of Trier is mentioned on October 16. This name may appeal to those looking for a rare option with a beautiful meaning.

Eliphius is a rare name found in Catholic lists of saints. Its exact origin and meaning are interpreted in various ways, so it’s best not to attribute a single, definitive meaning to it. In the Church tradition, Saint Eliphias of Tul is well-known, and his feast day is associated with this date.

Colman is a name of Celtic origin, common in Ireland. Its meaning is associated with a word that may have meant “dove,” as well as with ancient forms of the name used in the Christian tradition. The calendar of saints lists Coleman of Kilruth for October 16.

Vitaly is a name of Latin origin, derived from the word *vitalis*, meaning “vital” or “full of life.” It is known in many European countries and has several related forms. The name Vitaly can be found in expanded Catholic lists of saints for this date.

Balderick is an ancient Germanic name. Its components are associated with the meanings “brave,” “courageous,” and “ruler.” It is rare in modern usage but has been preserved in historical and ecclesiastical calendars. Balderick is among the saints commemorated on October 16.

Girls’ Names on October 16

Jadwiga is a name of Germanic origin. Its components are traditionally associated with the concept of struggle, so its meaning is conveyed as “warrior” or “one who fights.” In different countries, the name takes the forms Hedwig, Edwiga, and Edwisz. On October 16, the Catholic Church honors Saint Jadwiga of Silesia, who helped the poor and the sick and supported the establishment of monasteries and shelters.

Margaret is a name of Greek origin meaning “pearl.” It is common in many countries and has various forms: Margaret, Margo, Margerita, and Margarita. October 16 commemorates Saint Margaret Mary Alacoque—a French nun associated with the spread of devotion to the Sacred Heart of Jesus.

Mary is a name of ancient Hebrew origin. Its meaning is interpreted in various ways: among the most common interpretations are “beloved,” “desired,” or “lady.” It is one of the most famous female names in Christian culture. In Catholic calendars, the name Mary is often combined with other names, particularly in the name of Saint Margaret Mary Alacoque.

Margaret is the English form of the name Margarita. Like its Ukrainian counterpart, it derives from a Greek word meaning “pearl.” The name is common in English-speaking countries, and its short forms include Meg, Maggie, and Marge. For those who bear this name, October 16 may be an occasion to remember Saint Margaret Mary Alacoque.

Margherita is the Italian form of the name Margarita. It also means “pearl.” This name is popular in Italy and has many diminutive forms, including Rita. It is related to the name of Saint Margaret Mary, who is commemorated in the Catholic calendar on October 16.

Edwiga is one of the forms of the name Jadwiga, which is common in Spanish and other European linguistic traditions. Its meaning is linked to Old Germanic words describing struggle or military courage. This name can be found in Catholic calendars as the equivalent of Saint Jadwiga of Silesia.

Marguerite Mary is a double name that combines two well-known Christian names. Marguerite means “pearl,” while Mary has ancient Hebrew origins and several traditional interpretations. This combination is known thanks to Saint Margaret Mary Alacoque, who is honored on October 16.

Maxima is the feminine form of the Latin name Maximus. It derives from the word maximus, meaning “the greatest” or “the most magnificent.” The name appears in historical and ecclesiastical records, although it is not currently common in Ukraine. Saint Maxima can be found in the expanded lists of Catholic saints for October 16.

Patricia is a female name of Latin origin. It is related to the word *patricius*, which meant “noble” or “of noble birth.” The name is common in Italy, Spain, and other European countries. Saint Patricia is mentioned in the expanded Catholic calendars for October 16.

Chiara is a name of Italian origin meaning “bright” or “clear.” It is related to the Latin word *clarus*—“clear,” “understandable,” “glorious.” The name became well-known in the Christian tradition thanks to Saint Clare of Assisi, and the form Chiara is common in Italy. This name can also be found in expanded lists of saints for October 16.

What Is a Name Day?

A name day, or patron saint’s day, is the day on which the saint whose name a person bears is commemorated. In the Christian tradition, a saint is considered a heavenly patron. Therefore, for many people, a name day has not only a family-related but also a spiritual significance.

In the Catholic Church, the memory of the saints is observed according to the liturgical calendar. Individual dates may have varying levels of solemnity: some feasts are celebrated throughout the entire Church, while others are observed in a specific country or local community. For individuals, a name day often serves as a wonderful opportunity to remember their heavenly patron and spend time with loved ones.

How to Celebrate a Name Day

You don’t have to celebrate your Name Day with a big feast. You can get together with family, invite friends over for dinner, or simply spend the evening in pleasant company. For people who observe religious traditions, this day can be an occasion for prayer or a visit to church.

A gift can be symbolic. Flowers, a book, sweets, or a small item the person has long wanted will help show you care. It’s not so much the cost of the gift that matters, but rather the sincerity and thoughtfulness with which it’s chosen.

How to Congratulate Someone on Their Name Day

Name day greetings are best kept personal and sincere. There’s no need to use complicated words or write long messages. It’s enough to mention what truly matters to the person: health, love, peace of mind, well-being, and the support of loved ones. Here are a few greeting options.

A Warm Greeting

“Happy Name Day! I wish you health, joy, peace of mind, and many bright moments. May you always be surrounded by people who support you, understand you, and sincerely rejoice in your successes.”

A Short Greeting

“Happy Name Day! May your life be filled with more happy moments, pleasant encounters, and good news. I wish you love, peace, strength, and the fulfillment of your deepest dreams.”

A Greeting for a Loved One

“Happy Name Day! May your heavenly guardian watch over you, give you strength, and help you find the right path. I hope every day brings something good, and that you’re always surrounded by people with whom you can share both joy and difficulties.” A name day is another opportunity to remind a loved one that they are remembered. Even a short message or phone call can make the occasion feel warmer.

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