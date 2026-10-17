Catholic Name Days on October 17, 2026: Who Celebrates Their Name Day and the Meanings of the Names

On October 17, Catholics commemorate Saint Ignatius of Antioch—one of the early Christian bishops and martyrs. On this day, they also commemorate the saints and blessed whose names form the basis for Catholic name days. Among them are both male and female names, including Ignatius, Rudolf, Anstruda, Margaret, and Mary.

A name day is a day associated with the memory of the saint whose name a person bears. In the Catholic tradition, October 17 commemorates several saints and blessed individuals whose names can be found in the name day calendars of various European countries.

Among them are names familiar to Ukrainians, as well as rare variants that are hardly used today. Here’s a look at their origins and meanings.

Male Names for October 17

Ignatius is a name of Latin origin, traditionally associated with the ancient Roman family name Egnatius. Its exact original meaning is unknown. On October 17, the Catholic Church honors Saint Ignatius of Antioch, a bishop and martyr of early Christianity.

Rudolf is a name of Old Germanic origin. It consists of parts meaning “glory” and “wolf,” so it is often interpreted as “glorious wolf.” In the Catholic calendar, this day commemorates Saint Rudolf of Gubbio, a bishop who lived in Italy in the 11th century.

Richard is a name of Germanic origin meaning “strong ruler” or “mighty sovereign.” It is composed of roots meaning “strength” and “ruler.” On October 17, Catholic lists of saints commemorate Saint Richard Gwyn, a 16th-century Welsh martyr.

Florentius is a name of Latin origin, derived from the word florens, meaning “blooming” or “one who flourishes.” Catholic calendars commemorate Saint Florentius of Orange, a bishop who lived in ancient Gaul, on October 17.

Victor is a name of Latin origin meaning “victor.” It was common as far back as Ancient Rome and later became established in Christian tradition. The lists of saints for October 17 also mention the martyr Victor.

Marian is a name of Latin origin, associated with the Roman family name Marianus. Its exact meaning has not been definitively established. The name is common in Poland and other Central European countries. In some name day calendars, Marian is listed for October 17 alongside Victor and Alexander.

Alexander is a name of ancient Greek origin, meaning “defender of the people.” It is common in many countries and has various forms: Alexander, Aleksander, Alessandro. Catholic lists of saints for October 17 mention the martyrs Victor, Alexander, and Marian.

Anselm is a name of Old Germanic origin, interpreted as “God’s protection” or “one whom God protects.” It has a long history in the European Christian tradition. In some European calendars, Anselm’s name day is celebrated on October 17.

Vatroslav is a Slavic name composed of elements associated with the words “ruler” or “fire” and “glory.” It is found primarily in Croatia and other South Slavic countries. In the Croatian name day calendar, Vatroslav is celebrated on October 17.

François-Isidore is a double name of French origin. François is the French form of the name Francis, which is associated with the meaning “French” or “free.” Isidore comes from the Greek language and means “gift of Isis.” On October 17, Catholic calendars commemorate Saint François-Isidore Hagelen, a French priest and martyr.

Girls’ Names on October 17

Anstruda is a rare female name of Germanic origin, which is also spelled Astrid or Anstrud in various sources. It is associated with ancient Germanic elements that convey the meaning “divine beauty” or “divine power.” On October 17, Saint Anstruda, abbess of a monastery in Langres, France, is commemorated.

Margaret is a name of Greek origin meaning “pearl.” It is common in many European countries and has various forms: Margo, Margosha, and Rita. In the Catholic tradition, October 17 is the feast day, in some calendars, of Saint Margaret Mary Alacoque—a French nun known for her spiritual work.

Mary is a name of ancient Hebrew origin. Its meaning is interpreted in various ways: possible interpretations include “beloved,” “desired,” or “lady.” It is one of the most common female names in the Christian world. In the Catholic calendar, October 17 commemorates Blessed Marie-Madeleine Desjardins and other women who suffered for their faith.

Lucina is a female name of Latin origin, derived from the word *lux*, meaning “light.” It is also associated with the Latin name of Lucina, the goddess of childbirth. In the Polish name day calendar, Lucina’s name day is celebrated on October 17.

Margareta is a form of the name Margarita, which is common in German-speaking and Scandinavian countries. Like Margarita, it means “pearl.” This name has a long history in Europe and many variations in pronunciation.

Hedwig is a name of Germanic origin, usually associated with the words “struggle” and “battle.” It is common in Central Europe, particularly in the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. In some national name day calendars, Hedwig and its variants are listed for October 17.

Solène is a female name common in France. Its origin is linked to Latin and French forms, but there is no universally accepted explanation for its exact meaning. In the French name day calendar, Solena is listed on October 17.

Vesta is a name of Latin origin, associated with the Roman goddess of the hearth, Vesta. It is associated with home, warmth, and family comfort. In the Estonian name day calendar, Vesta and the variant Veste are listed for October 17.

What Is a Name Day?

A name day, or name celebration, is a day associated with the memory of the saint whose name a person bears. In the Catholic tradition, saints serve as examples of faith and spiritual life, and name days can be an opportunity to reflect on their stories.

For many people, it’s also a family celebration. You can get together with loved ones, call family members, or simply send a warm message. You don’t have to throw a big party to show someone you care.

How to Celebrate Name Day

There are no specific rules. You can spend the day with family, invite friends over for dinner, or go to a café together. If someone follows religious traditions, they can visit a church or pray to the saint whose name they bear.

A gift doesn’t have to be expensive either. Flowers, a book, some sweets, or a small token that will bring joy to the person celebrating their Name Day will be a lovely gesture.

How to Congratulate Someone on Their Name Day

You don’t need fancy words to offer your congratulations. It’s enough to sincerely wish them health, peace, love, and well-being. For example: “Happy Name Day! I wish you good health, peace of mind, love, and happy moments. May there always be people by your side who will support and help you when you need it.”

Or, more briefly: “Happy Name Day! May your life be filled with more joy, warmth, and good news. I wish you the fulfillment of your dreams, the strength for new achievements, and sincere people by your side.” For a loved one, you can add a personal wish or mention something important to them. Such a greeting will sound warmer than a pre-written message from a card.

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