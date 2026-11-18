On November 18, people with several unusual names celebrate their name days, including both common and rare ones. Catholic calendars commemorate Audu, Filipina, Karolina, Odon, and Roman on this day. We’ll explain what these and other names mean, where they come from, and who to congratulate on their Name Day.

In the Catholic tradition, November 18 is associated with the commemoration of several saints. Among them are Saint Rose-Philippine Duchesne, a French nun and missionary who dedicated her life to education and helping others, Saint Odo of Cluny, a prominent 10th-century church figure, and Saint Romanus of Antioch.

In European calendars, name days on this day also include Auda, Carolina, Mabin, Patroclus, and other names. Some of these are associated with local saints from France, Poland, and Great Britain.

Female Names

Auda

Auda is a French female name derived from the Old Germanic name Alda. It is associated with the words “old,” “wise,” and “experienced.” In France, this name has its own ecclesiastical tradition.

On November 18, Saint Auda of Paris, who lived in the 5th century, is commemorated. According to legend, she was a disciple of Saint Genevieve and joined her religious community. Auda devoted herself to the spiritual life and is remembered by the Church as an example of faith and devotion.

Philippina

The name Philippina has Greek roots. It is derived from the name Philip, which is composed of the words philos—“love”—and hippos—“horse.” Therefore, its meaning is translated as “she who loves horses.”

On this day, Saint Rose-Philippine Duchesne is honored. She was born in France in 1769 and later traveled to North America, where she founded schools and helped local communities. Her work focused primarily on children’s education and missionary work. In 1988, Pope John Paul II canonized her as a saint.

Rose

Rose comes from the Latin word rosa, which means “rose.” This name is traditionally associated with beauty, tenderness, and grace.

On November 18, the name is also commemorated in connection with Saint Rose-Philippine Duchesne. She was given two names at her baptism—Philippine and Rose. The first was associated with the Apostle Philip, and the second with Saint Rose of Lima.

Carolina

Carolina is the feminine form of the name Karl. Its roots are linked to the Old High German word *karl*, which meant “free person.” Therefore, the name is often interpreted as “free” or “independent.”

In the Catholic calendar, November 18 commemorates Blessed Karolina Kozka—a Polish martyr who died in 1914 during World War I. She was known for her piety and devotion to her Christian beliefs. The Catholic Church declared her Blessed in 1987.

Mabin

Mabin is a rare female name of Celtic origin found in Cornish traditions. Its exact meaning is unknown. One theory links it to the Old Cornish word *mab*, meaning “son.”

The name is associated with Saint Mabin, a 6th-century Christian ascetic. According to local legends, she was one of the children of the Welsh ruler Brichan. A town and a parish in Cornwall were named after her, where the memory of the saint has been preserved.

Male Names

Odon

Odon is an ancient Germanic name that is a variant of the name Otto. Its root is associated with words meaning “wealth” and “prosperity.” Therefore, the name can be interpreted as “wealthy” or “one who possesses wealth.”

On November 18, the Catholic Church honors Saint Odo of Cluny. He lived in the 10th century and was the second abbot of the Cluny Abbey in France. Odon was involved in reforming monastic life, upheld strict rules of monastic discipline, and promoted the spread of the Benedictine tradition.

Roman

Roman comes from the Latin word *Romanus*, which means “Roman” or “one who belongs to Rome.” This name has a long history and is common in many European countries.

On November 18, the Catholic calendar commemorates Saint Romanus of Antioch. He was a Christian martyr who suffered for his faith. He is revered as an example of courage and steadfastness in his convictions.

Anselm

The name Anselm is derived from two Old Germanic words: ansi—“god” and helm—“helmet,” “protection.” Its meaning can be rendered as “protected by God” or “divine protection.”

Among the saints commemorated on November 18 in Catholic calendars is Saint Anselm. This name is also known thanks to Anselm, Archbishop of Canterbury, one of the most famous Christian theologians of the Middle Ages.

Leonard

Leonard derives from Old Germanic words meaning “lion” and “brave” or “strong.” Therefore, the most common interpretation of this name is “brave lion.”

In Catholic calendars, November 18 commemorates Saint Leonard Kimura—a Japanese Christian martyr who died for his faith in the 17th century. His name is also associated with Saint Leonard of Noblat, who is honored on another day of the liturgical year.

Maxim

Maxim comes from the Latin word maximus, meaning “the greatest” or “the most magnificent.” In Ancient Rome, it was used as an honorific name and a family nickname.

Saint Maxim is mentioned in Catholic lists of saints on November 18. This name has a long Christian history and is found among members of the clergy and early Christian communities.

Nazarius

Nazarius comes from the Latin form *Nazarius*. It means “one who comes from Nazareth” or “a Nazarene.” The name of the city of Nazareth is known primarily through the biblical story.

In Catholic calendars, Saint Nazarius is commemorated on November 18. This name belongs to the group of ancient Christian names that spread throughout Europe due to the veneration of the first martyrs and saints.

John

John derives from the ancient Hebrew name Yohanan. Its meaning is translated as “God is gracious” or “God’s grace.” It is one of the most common Christian names, with numerous forms in various languages.

On November 18, the Catholic calendar commemorates Blessed John Shōan—a Japanese martyr who suffered for the Christian faith.

Patroclus

Patroclus is an ancient Greek name derived from the words patros, meaning “father,” and kleos, meaning “glory.” Its meaning can be rendered as “the glory of the father.”

In French name day calendars, this name also appears on November 18. It is associated with Saint Patroclus, who is honored in the Christian tradition.

What Is a Name Day and How Is It Celebrated

A name day, or patron saint’s day, is the day commemorating the saint whose name a person received at baptism. In the Catholic tradition, this saint is considered a person’s heavenly patron. He serves as an example of Christian life, faith, and devotion to one’s beliefs. A name day differs from a birthday. While a birthday is associated with the date of a person’s birth, a name day has spiritual significance. For believers, it is an opportunity to remember their heavenly patron, turn to him in prayer, and give thanks for his intercession.

Traditionally, on this day, Catholics may visit a church, attend a service, pray, and spend time with family. It is also customary to receive well-wishes from loved ones and friends. The celebration usually does not require a large feast or expensive gifts. The most important things are showing care for the person and the spiritual meaning of the holiday.

How to Wish Someone a Happy Name Day on November 18

On their Name Day, people are wished health, happiness, peace, love, and God’s blessing. You can also wish them the support of their heavenly patron, the strength to overcome difficulties, and the fulfillment of their most cherished dreams.

A greeting can be simple but sincere: “Happy Name Day! I wish you good health, peace of mind, the warmth of family, and many happy moments. May your heavenly patron protect you, help you in difficult times, and guide you on the path of goodness. May there be more reasons for joy, love, and gratitude in your life.”

Read us on