Catholic Name Days on October 18, 2026: Who Celebrates Their Name Day and the Meanings of the Names

On October 18, people with male and female names that have a long history and interesting meanings celebrate their name days. In the Catholic calendar, this day honors Saint Luke—the evangelist and patron saint of artists. European name day calendars also list Just, Roland, Zlata, Kjersti, and other names—perfect for congratulating family and friends.

October 18 is a great opportunity to congratulate loved ones on their name day. Among the names celebrated on this day are the familiar Luke and Peter, as well as Justo, Trifonia, Zlata, and Kjersti, which are less common in Ukraine.

Each name has its own origin and history. Some are associated with biblical figures and Christian saints, while others derive from ancient languages and have been preserved in various European countries.

Male Names for October 18

Luke is a name of Greek origin that spread through its Latin form, Lucas. It is often associated with the name of the historical region of Lucania in southern Italy. The name is known thanks to Saint Luke, one of the four evangelists. According to Christian tradition, he was a physician and the author of the Gospel of Luke and the Book of Acts. Saint Luke is also considered the patron saint of artists.

Lucas is the European form of the name Luke, common particularly in Germany, Sweden, the Czech Republic, and Spain. Its history is linked to the name of the evangelist Luke. The meaning is usually explained as deriving from the name Lucania, although in popular interpretations the name is also associated with light. Lucas is a melodious variant that is well known in many European countries.

Justus is a name of Latin origin, derived from the word *iustus*, meaning “just” or “righteous.” In the Catholic calendar, October 18 commemorates Saint Justus of Beauvais—a young martyr honored in the Christian tradition. This short name has ancient roots and is associated with notions of honesty and justice.

Peter is a name of Greek origin meaning “stone” or “rock.” It became well-known thanks to the Apostle Peter and has remained one of the most common Christian names for centuries. In the Catholic tradition, October 18 is also the feast day of Saint Peter of Alcantara, a Spanish Franciscan monk. On his name day, you can wish Peter good health, fortitude, and the support of reliable people around him.

Roland is a name of Germanic origin. It is associated with ancient words conveying the meanings of “glory” and “land” or “region.” The name became well-known in European culture thanks to medieval legends about the knight Roland. It is associated with courage and loyalty, and in Latvia, Roland celebrates his name day on October 18.

Ronald is a name of Scandinavian origin, related to the Old Norse name Rögnvaldr. Its meaning is usually explained as “one who rules by counsel” or “wise ruler.” Ronald is a common variant in various English-speaking countries. In the Latvian name day calendar, this name also falls on October 18.

Ludwig is a name of Germanic origin, traditionally interpreted as “glorious warrior.” It consists of ancient elements associated with glory and battle. The name is known thanks to European rulers, composers, and scholars. Ludwig is listed in the Estonian name day calendar for October 18.

Julian is a name of Latin origin associated with the ancient Roman family name Julius. It has a long history and is common in many European countries. In Poland, October 18 is the name day for Julian and its related form, Łukasz (or Lukas). You can wish Julian confidence, well-being, and success in his endeavors.

René is a name of French origin, derived from the Latin *Renatus*, meaning “reborn” or “born again.” It has a feminine form, Renée or Renéa, depending on linguistic tradition, but in France and other countries, it can be used as a male name. In the Polish name day calendar, René is also listed on October 18.

Female Names on October 18

Zlata is a name of Slavic origin meaning “golden.” It is related to the word “gold” and is associated with something valuable, bright, and precious. Zlata is a short and distinctive name, common in Ukraine and other Slavic countries. In the Bulgarian name day calendar, Zlata and related forms of this name are also listed for October 18.

Zlatka is a female name of Slavic origin, derived from the word “gold.” It can be translated as “golden” or “little golden one.” Zlatka is common, in particular, in Bulgaria and other countries of the Balkan region. The name has a warm sound and is often perceived as a gentler form of related names.

Zlatina is a name of Slavic origin associated with the word “gold.” Its meaning is rendered as “golden” or “precious.” This is a less common variant, related to Zlata and Zlatka. In Bulgarian name day calendars, Zlatina is also listed among the names associated with October 18.

Trifonia is a rare female name of Greek origin. It is associated with the ancient Greek word *tryphē*, which can mean “luxury,” “refinement,” or “softness.” In Catholic lists of saints, Saint Trifonia is mentioned on October 18 and is honored as a martyr. This name has ancient Christian roots and is rarely found today.

Kjersti is a female name common in Norway. It derives from the name Christina and is linked to Christian tradition. Accordingly, its meaning is rendered as “Christian woman” or “follower of Christ.” In Norway, Kjersti and its related form, Kjerstein, celebrate their name day on October 18.

Kjerstin is another Norwegian form of the name Christina. It has the same roots and is associated with the Christian faith. The name is common in Scandinavia and has several similar spellings. Kjerstein is also included in the Norwegian name day calendar for October 18.

Satu is a Finnish female name meaning “fairy tale.” It has a beautiful and simple sound and is associated with images of stories, fantasy, and imagination. Satu is used in Finland, and October 18 is listed in the Finnish name day calendar.

Sjade is a Finnish female name derived from the word säde, meaning “ray.” It can be associated with light and sunlight. This name is unusual in Ukraine, but it appears in the Finnish name day calendar for October 18.

Gwen is a short female name of Welsh origin. It is associated with the element “gwen,” which means “white,” “light,” or “blessed.” Saint Gwen is mentioned in the Catholic calendar of saints for October 18. This name has ancient Celtic roots and is still used in Great Britain and other countries.

What Is a Name Day?

A name day, or patron saint’s day, is a day associated with the memory of the saint whose name a person bears. In the Christian tradition, the saint is considered the heavenly patron of the person celebrating their name day.

For many people, it’s a special occasion to reflect on spiritual traditions, say a prayer, or visit a church. At the same time, a name day can simply be a warm family gathering where loved ones come together to celebrate the person. A name day doesn’t have to be celebrated with great fanfare. Often, a phone call, a heartfelt message, or a gathering with loved ones is enough.

How to Celebrate a Name Day

There are no specific rules for celebrating. It all depends on the honoree’s wishes and family traditions. You can invite family members over for dinner, meet up with friends at a café, or spend the day at home. If you’d like to give a thoughtful gift, flowers, a book, sweets, or a small item the person has long dreamed of would be perfect.

For those who follow religious traditions, Name Day can be an occasion to visit a church or offer a prayer to their heavenly patron.

How to Congratulate Someone on Their Name Day

A greeting doesn’t have to be long or formal. Simple words that show genuine care for the person sound best. You can wish them health, love, peace, prosperity, peace of mind, and the fulfillment of their dreams. It’s also appropriate to wish that their guardian angel will protect them from misfortune and help them find the right solutions.

For example: “Happy Name Day! May your heavenly guardian always watch over you, help you overcome difficulties, and guide you toward positive changes. I wish you good health, love, joy, and many happy moments.”

Or, more briefly: “Happy Name Day! May your life be filled with more bright days, good news, and sincere people by your side. I wish you warmth, well-being, the fulfillment of your dreams, and harmony in your soul.” For a loved one, you can add a personal touch—mention their dream, an important event, or simply tell them why you value them. It’s words like these that are often remembered best.

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