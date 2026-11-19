On November 19, Catholic calendars commemorate saints and blessed individuals who lived in different centuries and became renowned for their faith, service, charity, or martyrdom. Among them are both male and female names used in various European countries.

In particular, Catholic calendars on this day commemorate Saint Mechthild of Helfta, Saint Raphael Kalinowski, Saint Nerses the Great, Saint Atto, Saint Barlaam, and others. In some traditional calendars, November 19 is also associated with Saint Elizabeth of Hungary.

Male Names for November 19

Raphael is a name of ancient Hebrew origin, meaning “God has healed” or “God’s healing.” It is associated with the archangel Raphael, who in Christian tradition is considered the patron saint of healing, travel, and people in need.

Nerses — a name of Persian origin associated with the ancient name Nersekh. It has historical roots in Persian culture and is found in the Christian traditions of Armenia.

Atto is an ancient Germanic name associated with the meaning “father” or “ancestor.” It appears in historical and ecclesiastical sources in Europe.

Varlaam — a name of ancient Jewish origin traditionally associated with the meaning “son of God.” The name is well-known in Christian tradition thanks to saints and ascetics.

Faust is a name of Latin origin meaning “happy” or “auspicious.” It is associated with good fortune, prosperity, and positive circumstances.

Maxim — a name of Latin origin meaning “the greatest.” It is associated with strength, grandeur, and the pursuit of lofty goals.

Crispin is a name of Latin origin associated with the meaning “curly.” It derives from the Latin word *crispus *.

Severin is a name of Latin origin meaning “stern,” “serious,” or “reserved.” It is associated with strength of character, discipline, and responsibility.

Felician is a name of Latin origin meaning “happy,” “successful,” or “lucky.” It comes from the word *felix *.

Exuperius is a rare name of Latin origin associated with the meaning “one who surpasses” or “superior.” It appears in early Christian hagiographies.

Salvatore is an Italian name of Latin origin meaning “savior.” It comes from the word Salvator and has a distinct Christian meaning.

Pontian is a name of Latin origin associated with the geographical name Pontus or the meaning “one who comes from Pontus.” The name is known in the Catholic tradition thanks to the martyr Pope Pontian.

James is the English form of the name Jacob, which has ancient Hebrew origins. It is traditionally interpreted as “he who holds onto the heel” or associated with the meaning “the one who supplants.”

Simon is a name of ancient Hebrew origin meaning “God has heard.” It symbolizes attentiveness, faith, and spiritual closeness.

Salvator is a Latin name meaning “savior.” It has Christian roots and was widely used in European countries.

Girls’ Names for November 19

Mechtilde (Matilda) is a name of Germanic origin meaning “strong in battle” or “mighty warrior.” It is derived from ancient Germanic words associated with strength and combat. Saint Mechtilde of Helfta was a nun known for her spiritual writings, prayer, and charity.

Medana is a rare name found in Catholic calendars of saints, specifically in the calendar for November 19. Its exact origin and meaning are not definitively confirmed in popular name dictionaries.

Elizabeth is a name of ancient Hebrew origin, meaning “God is my oath” or “promised by God.” The name is associated with faithfulness, spirituality, and nobility. In various European name day calendars, Elizabeth and its variants appear on November 19.

Ermenberga is an ancient Germanic name associated with roots meaning “great,” “strong,” or “protected.” It is a rare name found in Catholic lists of saints.

Tangui is a traditionally masculine French name of Breton origin, associated with the meaning “fiery dog” or “fire.” It also appears in French name day calendars on November 19, although it is not a female name.

In Catholic calendars for November 19, Mechtilde of Gelf (Matilda) is the most prominently featured among the female saints. Medana and Ermenberga also appear in the lists of saints for this day. Elizabeth and Tangui are included based on the name day calendars of specific European countries, not just the general Roman liturgical calendar.

What Is a Name Day?

A name day, or patron saint’s day, is the day commemorating the saint whose name a person bears or in whose honor they were named. In the Catholic tradition, a patron saint is considered a spiritual role model whom one can turn to in prayer and whose life can inspire good deeds.

Name days do not always coincide with birthdays. The date depends on the church calendar and the saint after whom the person was named. Dates may vary across different countries and church traditions.

How Name Days Are Celebrated

Name days are usually celebrated with loved ones, exchanging greetings and wishing each other well. For believers, it’s also an opportunity to visit a church, pray, give thanks for life, and ask for blessings.

You can give the person celebrating their name day flowers, a card, a small gift, or simply offer some warm words. The most important things are sincerity, thoughtfulness, and care.

How to Congratulate Someone on Their Name Day

On Name Day, people wish for health, happiness, peace of mind, God’s protection, and the strength to overcome difficulties. Greetings can be short, but warm and personal.

“Happy Name Day! May your heavenly guardian always watch over you, help you find the right path, and support you during difficult times. I wish you good health, sincere people by your side, warmth of heart, joy, and peace. May your life be filled with more bright moments, good news, and dreams come true!”

“Happy Name Day! May this day bring warmth, joy, and kind words. I wish you God’s blessing, love, inner strength, peace, and confidence. May all the good things you dream of gradually become a reality, and may your loved ones always be there to support you!”