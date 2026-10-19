Catholic Name Days on October 19, 2026: Who Celebrates Their Name Day and the Meanings of the Names

On October 19, people with male and female names from various European traditions celebrate their name days. Among them are Ivan, Isaac, Felix, Laura, Pelagia, and Stella. In the Catholic Church, this day honors Saint Isaac Jogues, Saint Jean de Brébeuf, and their companions—missionaries who were martyred in North America.

October 19 is an occasion to congratulate your loved ones on their Name Day and remind them how much they mean to you. Among the names associated with this day are both those familiar to Ukrainians and rarer variants common in other countries.

Every name has its own story. Some originate from ancient Hebrew and Greek, while others come from Latin or ancient Germanic languages. Many are known thanks to biblical figures, saints, and European traditions.

Male Names for October 19

Ivan is a name of ancient Hebrew origin. It means “God is gracious” or “God’s grace.” It is one of the most common male names in Ukraine. It has many diminutive forms, including Ivanko and Ivas.

Isaac—a biblical name of ancient Hebrew origin, meaning “he laughs” or “laughter.” According to the biblical account, this was the name given to the son of Abraham and Sarah, whose birth brought them great joy. The name Isaac is common in various countries and has forms such as Izak and Isaakiy. In the Catholic calendar, October 19 honors Saint Isaac Jogues—a French Jesuit and missionary who worked among the indigenous peoples of North America.

Paul is a name of Latin origin meaning “small” or “humble.” It is known thanks to the Apostle Paul and many Christian saints. In the Catholic calendar, October 19 commemorates Saint Paul of the Cross—a priest who founded the Passionists, a Catholic religious order.

Peter is a name of Greek origin meaning “stone” or “rock.” It is associated with the Apostle Peter and has a long history in the Christian tradition. Variants such as Pietro, Pedro, and Petr are common in various countries. On his name day, you can wish Peter strength, endurance, and the support of reliable people around him.

Joel is a name of ancient Hebrew origin meaning “The Lord is God.” It is a biblical name borne by one of the Old Testament prophets. It is common in various countries, including Sweden, Croatia, and other European nations. In Ukrainian, it is also rendered as Yoil or Yoil.

Felix is a name of Latin origin meaning “happy,” “successful,” or “one who is fortunate.” It is common in Europe and Latin America. On his name day, you can wish Felix joy, successful opportunities, and pleasant events.

René is a name of French origin, derived from the Latin Renatus, meaning “reborn” or “born again.” In France, it is a male name, but in other linguistic traditions, it may be used differently. It has ancient roots and remains recognizable in French-speaking countries.

Ferdinand is a name of Old Germanic origin. It is associated with the meanings “brave defender” or “courageous traveler,” although the exact interpretation depends on the linguistic tradition. The name was common among European monarchs and has survived in many countries. The Polish name day calendar lists Ferdinand’s name day as October 19.

Tore is a Scandinavian male name associated with the Old Norse god Thor. It is traditionally interpreted as “one who belongs to Thor” or “protected by Thor.” The name is common in Norway and Sweden. In Scandinavian name day calendars, Tore is listed for October 19.

Christian is a name of Latin origin meaning “Christian” or “follower of Christ.” It is common in many European countries, including Slovakia, Germany, and the Scandinavian countries. In the Slovak name day calendar, Christian’s name day is celebrated on October 19.

Girls’ Names on October 19

Laura is a name of Latin origin, derived from the word *laurus*, meaning “laurel.” In ancient times, a laurel wreath was a symbol of victory and honor, so the name is often associated with success. Laura is common in Italy, Spain, and other European countries. Saint Laura is mentioned in Catholic lists of saints for October 19.

Cleopatra is a name of Ancient Greek origin, meaning “father’s glory” or “she who glorifies her father.” Its most famous bearer was the queen of Ancient Egypt. At the same time, the name also appears in the Christian tradition: Saint Cleopatra is listed in Catholic calendars of saints for October 19. In Lithuania and Greece, this name also appears in name day calendars.

Pelagia is a name of Greek origin meaning “of the sea” or “belonging to the sea.” It derives from the Greek word pelagos, meaning “sea.” The name has a long Christian history and appears in church calendars. In the Polish name day calendar, Pelagia is listed for October 19.

Agnes is a name of Greek origin associated with the meaning “pure” or “innocent.” It became well-known thanks to the saints venerated in Christianity. Among them is Blessed Agnes of Jesus Galand, who is commemorated in the Catholic calendar of saints on October 19. The name has many forms in different languages, including Agnes, Agnieszka, and Inés.

Stella is a name of Latin origin meaning “star.” It is associated with light, the sky, and radiance. Stella is common in many European countries, and in Estonia, her name day is celebrated on October 19.

Frida is a name of Germanic origin associated with the words “peace” and “calm.” It can be a standalone name or a short form of other names, such as Frederica. Frida is common in Germany and the Scandinavian countries. In the German and Polish name day calendars, this name is listed for October 19.

Michaela is the feminine form of the name Michael, which originates from the ancient Hebrew language. Its meaning is rendered as “Who is like God?” The name is common in the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and other Central European countries. In the Czech name day calendar, Michaela celebrates her name day on October 19.

Cleo is a short form of Greek names, specifically Cleopatra and Cleonica. It is associated with a Greek root meaning “glory.” Cleo is used as a standalone name in some European countries. In the French name day calendar, Cleo is listed on October 19.

Elina is a name often associated with the Greek name Helena. Its meaning is traditionally explained as “bright” or “shining,” although the origin and interpretation may vary depending on the linguistic tradition. Elina is common in the Baltic states and Scandinavia. In the Latvian name day calendar, this name is celebrated on October 19.

What Is a Name Day?

A name day, or name celebration, is a day associated with the memory of the saint whose name a person bears. In the Christian tradition, the saint is considered the heavenly patron of the person celebrating their name day. For many people, a name day is another reason to get together with family, hear kind words, and spend time with loved ones. This celebration doesn’t have to be a big affair. Sometimes a phone call, a text message, or a shared dinner is enough.

Those who observe religious traditions may pray to their heavenly patron on this day or visit a church.

How to Celebrate Name Day

There are no specific rules for celebrating. You can invite friends over for dinner, spend the day with family, go to a café, or simply take some time for yourself. A gift doesn’t have to be expensive either. Flowers, a book, some sweets, or a small item the person has long dreamed of can be a pleasant surprise. The most important thing is the thoughtfulness and a sincere desire to bring joy to the person celebrating their Name Day.

If a person follows Catholic traditions, Name Day can be an opportunity for prayer and remembrance of the saint whose name is associated with their life.

How to Wish Someone a Happy Name Day

You don’t need fancy words to offer your congratulations. It’s enough to wish the person good health, peace, love, prosperity, and people who will always support them.

For example: “Happy Name Day! May your heavenly patron always protect you, help you overcome difficulties, and guide you toward positive changes. I wish you good health, love, peace of mind, and many happy moments.”

Or, more briefly: “Happy Name Day! May your life be filled with more joy, good news, and sincere people by your side. I wish you the fulfillment of your dreams, prosperity, and warmth in your heart.” For a loved one, you can add something personal—mention their dream, an important event, or simply tell them why you value them. It’s words like these that are often remembered best.

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