Catholic Name Days on November 2, 2026: Who Celebrates Their Name Day and the Meanings of the Names

In the Catholic tradition, All Souls’ Day is observed on November 2. On this day, we also commemorate the saints and blessed whose names have become part of Christian history. Among them are Maura, Margarita, Eustochia, Victorinus, Justus, and Marcian. We’ll explain the meanings of these and other names, who to congratulate on their name day, and how to celebrate a name day.

In the Catholic calendar, November 2 is the Day of Remembrance for All the Faithful Departed, also known as All Souls’ Day. During this time, the faithful pray for those who have passed away, remember their family and loved ones, and visit cemeteries.

Among the saints and blessed commemorated on this day are Saint Victorinus of Petov, Saint Justus of Trieste, Saint Marcian, Saint Amicus, and Blessed John Bodi. The calendars also list the female names Maura, Eustochia, and Margarita. Each has its own history and meaning.

Female Names and Their Meanings

Maura is a female name of Latin origin. It is related to the male name Maurus and the word “Maurus,” which in Ancient Rome referred to people from Mauritania. Therefore, the name’s original meaning is tied to its geographical origin. In the Christian tradition, there are saints with this name, including the martyr Maura.

Eustochia is a name of Greek origin. It is associated with the word eustochos, which can be translated as “accurate” or “one who hits the mark well.” In Christian history, there is a saint named Eustochia—the daughter of Saint Paula, who, together with her mother, dedicated her life to prayer and service to God. The name also has the forms Eustochium and Eustochia.

Margarita is a name of Greek origin meaning “pearl.” It derives from the word margarites. The name is common in many European countries and has various forms: Margo, Margaret, and Margret. In the Catholic tradition, November 2 commemorates Blessed Margaret of Lorraine, who was known for her piety and her aid to the needy.

Male Names and Their Meanings

Victorin is a name of Latin origin, derived from the word “victor,” meaning “victor.” It can be interpreted as “one who triumphs.” The most famous saint with this name is Victorinus of Petovum—a bishop and early Christian writer who lived in the 3rd century. He is known for his commentaries on biblical texts and died during the persecution of Christians.

Justus is a name of Latin origin meaning “just,” “honest,” or “righteous.” It derives from the word *iustus*. In the Catholic tradition, November 2 commemorates Saint Justus of Trieste, who, according to church tradition, died for the Christian faith. The name has related forms: Justin and Justus.

Markian is a name of Latin origin associated with the ancient Roman family name Marcius. It is also linked to the name Mark, which is traditionally associated with the Roman god Mars. In church calendars, Saint Markian of Chalcedon is commemorated on November 2. The name has a long history and is common in Ukraine and other Slavic countries.

Amik is a name of Latin origin meaning “friend” or “companion.” It derives from the word *amicus*. In the Catholic tradition, there are several saints with this name, including Amicus of Rambon and Amicus of Fonte Avellana. They are remembered as monks who dedicated their lives to prayer and spiritual service.

John is the English form of the ancient Hebrew name Yohanan, which means “God is gracious” or “God’s grace.” It is one of the most common male names in the Christian world. On November 2, the Catholic calendar commemorates Blessed John Bode—an English martyr who suffered for his faith.

Akinidin is a name of Greek origin. It is derived from a particle meaning “not” and the word kindynos, meaning “danger.” Therefore, it is interpreted as “one who is not in danger” or “safe.” In church tradition, there is a well-known martyr named Akindin, who is commemorated alongside Pigasius, Afonius, and other Christians.

Kartiriy is a rare name of Greek origin. It is associated with the word *karteria*, which means “endurance,” “patience,” or “steadfastness.” Christian lists of saints mention the martyr Kartir. The name is rarely used in modern everyday life but has been preserved in the church tradition.

Theodotus is a name of Greek origin consisting of two parts meaning “God” and “given.” It is translated as “God’s gift” or “given by God.” Several early Christian saints bore this name. It has related forms—Theodore and Theodosius—although their origins and meanings differ.

Jorand is a rare name that appears in the lists of Catholic saints for November 2. Its exact origin and meaning do not have a generally accepted explanation. Various sources list spelling variations such as Jorandus and Jorand. Due to the lack of reliable etymological information, it is not advisable to assign a specific translation to it.

What Is a Name Day?

A name day, or patron saint’s day, is a day associated with honoring the saint whose name a person bears. In the Catholic tradition, saints serve as examples of faith, mercy, and service to others. Believers may turn to them in prayer and ask for spiritual support.

Name days do not necessarily coincide with birthdays. The date of the celebration is usually linked to the feast day of the patron saint. If there are several saints with the same name in the church calendar, the specific date may be determined by family or parish tradition.

For many people, a name day is not just an occasion to receive congratulations. It is an opportunity to reflect on spiritual values, pray, and learn more about the saint whose name they bear. At the same time, it is a personal celebration when loved ones can show the person special attention.

How to Celebrate a Name Day

In the Catholic tradition, a name day can be observed by attending Mass, praying, or reading the story of one’s patron saint. Some people dedicate this day to doing good deeds, helping those in need, or spending time with family. The celebration doesn’t have to be a big affair. You can meet up with friends, call your family, or simply spend the day in a peaceful atmosphere. What matters most is sincere attention, not the number of gifts or the scale of the feast.

Since November 2 is also a day of remembrance for the deceased in the Catholic tradition, this date has a special, contemplative character for many believers. Therefore, celebrating a name day can be combined with prayer for loved ones who have passed away and fond memories of them.

How to Wish Someone a Happy Name Day

You don’t need to search for fancy words or long poems to offer your congratulations. It’s enough to wish the person good health, peace, love, well-being, and the support of loved ones. If the person celebrating their name day follows religious traditions, it’s appropriate to wish them God’s protection and spiritual strength.

For example, you could write: “Happy Name Day! May your heavenly guardian watch over you, help you overcome difficulties, and give you strength in important moments. I wish you good health, peace of mind, love, and sincere people by your side. May every day bring good news and reasons for joy.”

Or choose a shorter greeting: “Happy Name Day! I wish you peace of mind, warmth in your heart, and comfort at home. May you always be surrounded by people you can trust, and may your life be filled with love, joy, and happy moments. May God’s protection, health, and well-being be with you!” A name day is a wonderful opportunity to share meaningful words with your loved ones and remind them that you’re thinking of them. And on November 2, you can also take time for prayer and warm memories of those who are no longer with us.

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