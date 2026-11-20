On November 20, the Catholic calendars commemorate the saints and blessed whose names form the basis of the name day tradition. Among them are martyrs, bishops, monks, and people who dedicated their lives to helping others. The lists of name days for this date include both common names and unusual ones that are rarely encountered today.

Female Names for November 20

Yosafata

The name Josafata is associated with the biblical name Jehoshaphat. Its origin is traced back to the ancient Hebrew language, and its meaning is rendered as “The Lord judges” or “God is the judge.” This name holds a special place in the Ukrainian Catholic tradition.

November 20 commemorates Blessed Josafata Hordashevska—a Ukrainian nun and co-founder of the Congregation of the Sisters Servants of the Immaculate Virgin Mary. She was born in Lviv on November 20, 1869, under the name Mykhailina. She chose her religious name in honor of Saint Josaphat Kuntsevych. Under her leadership, the sisters cared for children, taught young people, helped the sick, and supported those in need. In 2001, Pope John Paul II declared her blessed.

Maxentia

Maxentia is a rare female name of Latin origin. It is associated with the ancient Roman family name Maxentius. The exact meaning of the name has no universally accepted interpretation, so it should not be translated as a single word without qualification.

On this day, Saint Maxentia of Beauvais is commemorated; church tradition honors her as a martyr. According to legend, she lived in the 5th century, came from the British Isles, and settled in France. Her story is linked to her refusal to enter into a marriage she did not desire and her decision to devote her life to God. In church calendars, her feast day falls on November 20.

Male Names for November 20

Edmund

Edmund is a name of Old English origin. It consists of two parts: the first is associated with wealth and prosperity, while the second means “protection” or “protector.” Therefore, the name’s meaning is rendered as “protector of prosperity” or “one who safeguards wealth.”

November 20 commemorates Saint Edmund, King of East Anglia, who died in the 9th century. According to church tradition, he refused to renounce the Christian faith during a Danish invasion. Also commemorated on this day is Saint Edmund Rich—Archbishop of Canterbury, known for his piety and service to the Church.

Felix

Felix comes from Latin. It means “happy,” “lucky,” and “successful.” In Ancient Rome, this word was used as a wish for well-being and good fortune. Over time, the name became popular among Christians, as many saints bore it.

Saint Felix of Valois is honored on November 20. According to church tradition, he was a co-founder of the Order of the Trinitarians, whose members helped free Christians who had been taken captive. His name is associated with mercy and service to others.

Bernward

Bernward is an ancient Germanic name. The first part is associated with the word “bear,” and the second with protection or defense. Therefore, the name is often interpreted as “strong defender” or “one who defends like a bear.”

November 20 commemorates Saint Bernward of Hildesheim—a bishop who lived in the 10th–11th centuries. He was known not only for his ecclesiastical activities but also for his support of the arts and education. Under his patronage, the crafts, architecture, and church decoration flourished.

Benignus

Benignus is a name of Latin origin. It is derived from the word *benignus*, which means “good,” “gentle,” or “kind.” The name can be interpreted as a wish for kindness and goodwill.

In Catholic lists of saints, Saint Benignus is commemorated on November 20. This name has a long ecclesiastical history, although information about individual saints with this name may vary across different calendars.

Agapius

Agapius comes from the Greek language. It is associated with the word “agape”—love, particularly self-sacrificing and spiritual love. Therefore, the name can be translated as “beloved” or associated with the meaning “one who is full of love.”

Church calendars mention Saint Agapius, who suffered for the Christian faith during persecutions. This name evokes devotion to one’s beliefs and spiritual fortitude.

Ampel

Ampel is a rare name of Greek origin. It is associated with the word ampelos, which means “grapevine.” For this reason, the name is sometimes interpreted as “grapevine” or associated with symbols of fertility and abundance.

Saint Ampel is mentioned in the lists of Catholic saints for November 20. Few detailed biographical details about him have survived.

Autobod

Autobod is an ancient name of Germanic origin. Its exact meaning is not unequivocally confirmed in modern name reference books, so it is difficult to translate it reliably into a single word.

The name appears in Catholic calendars of saints for November 20. It belongs to the category of rare historical names that are rarely used in modern everyday life.

Dasii

Dasii is a name of ancient Greek origin. It is associated with a word that can mean “hairy” or “shaggy.” Today, this name is almost never encountered, but it has been preserved in church calendars.

November 20 commemorates Saint Dasius, a martyr from Dorostol. According to legend, he lived in the 3rd–4th centuries and was killed for refusing to renounce Christianity.

Eudo

Eudo is an ancient name with several possible etymologies. It is associated with Germanic names containing the element “aud,” which means “wealth” or “prosperity.” Therefore, a possible interpretation is “wealthy” or “one who has abundance.”

This name also appears among the saints commemorated on November 20. Its spelling may vary across different sources.

Eval

Eval is a rare name found in Western church calendars. Its exact origin and meaning do not have a sufficiently reliable or unanimous explanation. Therefore, it is best not to assign a specific translation to it.

Saint Eval is mentioned in the lists of saints for November 20. The name belongs to those that have been preserved primarily in historical church records.

Lev

Lev is a name of Greek origin meaning “lion.” This animal has long symbolized strength, masculinity, and courage. The name is common in many countries and has several linguistic forms.

On November 20, Catholic calendars commemorate Saint Leo of Nonantola. He was associated with monastic life and the history of the Church in Italy.

Octavius

Octavius comes from Latin. It is derived from the word octavus, meaning “eighth.” In Ancient Rome, such names were often given to children based on their birth order in the family.

The calendars for November 20 mention Saint Octavius, who is honored alongside Saints Solutor and Adventor. According to tradition, they were early Christian martyrs.

Solutor

Solutor is a rare name of Latin origin. It is associated with the word *solutor*, which can be translated as “one who frees” or “liberator.”

Saint Solutor is commemorated on November 20 along with Octavius and Adventor. These martyrs are particularly venerated in the ecclesiastical tradition of Turin.

Adventor

Adventor is a name of Latin origin. It is associated with the word *adventor*, which can be translated as “one who arrives,” “newcomer,” or “guest.”

In church traditions, Saint Adventor is commemorated alongside Solutor and Octavius. They are honored as martyrs who suffered for the Christian faith.

Nerses

Nerses is a name of Persian origin. It has an ancient history and was widespread throughout the Middle East. The exact meaning of the name is explained differently in various sources, so there is no universally accepted translation.

In Catholic calendars, Saint Nerses is commemorated on November 20. This name is also known thanks to Christian figures and saints who lived in Persia and Armenia.

Proclus

Proclus is of ancient Greek origin. It is associated with the meaning “distant” or “one who is far away.” This name is known from ancient history and early Christian tradition.

November 20 is the feast day of Saint Proclus, Archbishop of Constantinople. He lived in the 5th century, was a disciple of Saint John Chrysostom, and is known for his sermons and theological works.

Francis Xavier Kan

This double name combines two distinct elements. Francis has Latin roots and is associated with the meaning “French” or “a person from the Franks.” Xavier comes from a Basque place name and is usually interpreted as “new house” or “new castle.”

The calendars for November 20 mention Saint Francis Xavier Kan—a martyr associated with the Christian mission in Vietnam. His name serves as a reminder of the spread of Christianity in Asia and of those who died for their faith.

Bass

Bass is a name of Latin origin. It is associated with the word *bassus*, which means “low” or “short.” In church records, it appears in references to Saint Bass and his companions.

What Is a Name Day

A name day, or patron saint’s day, is the day commemorating the saint after whom a person was named at baptism. In Christian tradition, a saint is considered a person’s heavenly patron. Believers turn to the saint in prayer and ask for intercession.

A name day should not be confused with a birthday. A birthday is associated with the date a person was born, while a name day is associated with the church’s commemoration of a saint. If a person has several patron saints with the same name, the name day is usually associated with the feast day of the saint chosen at baptism or honored in the family tradition.

How to Celebrate a Name Day

A name day doesn’t have to be a big celebration. For many believers, it is first and foremost an opportunity to pray, visit a church, give thanks for life, and remember their heavenly patron.

You can spend the day with family, invite loved ones over for dinner, or simply spend time with the people who are dear to you. What matters most isn’t the number of gifts or the scale of the celebration, but the attention and heartfelt words.

How to Wish Someone a Happy Name Day

A name day greeting can be short and heartfelt. You don’t have to use formal phrases—it’s enough to wish the person good health, peace, love, and the support of their loved ones.

For example: “Happy Name Day! May your heavenly guardian watch over you, help you overcome difficulties, and give you strength. I wish you health, peace, love, and many happy moments.”

“Happy Name Day! May your life be filled with more kind people, sincere smiles, and reasons for joy. I wish you peace of mind, the fulfillment of your dreams, and God’s blessing.” “Happy Name Day! May your guardian angel always be by your side, protecting you from troubles and helping you find the right path. I wish you warmth, comfort, and happiness.”

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