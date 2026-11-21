In the Catholic tradition, November 21 is associated with a special feast day—the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary in the Temple. On this day, saints and blessed individuals are also commemorated, including women and men from various countries and eras. Therefore, in name day calendars for this date, you can find both familiar names and rare ones that are hardly used today.

Women’s Names for November 21

Mary

Mary is one of the most famous female names in the Christian world. It has ancient Hebrew origins, but its exact meaning is still interpreted in various ways. Common interpretations include “beloved,” “desired,” “lady,” or “bitter.” In the Catholic tradition, the Virgin Mary is especially honored on November 21 during the Feast of the Presentation of Jesus at the Temple.

Amalberga

Amalberga is an ancient Germanic name, which also appears in the forms Amelberga and Amalburga. It is associated with the ancient Germanic roots *amal* and *berga*. There is no single, universally accepted explanation for the exact meaning of these components, but the name is linked to an ancient tradition of names symbolizing strength and protection.

On November 21, Saint Amalberga of Susteren is commemorated. She lived around the 9th century and was associated with monastic life. Her name has been preserved in Catholic calendars and still appears in European lists of name days.

Clélia

Celia is a female name of Latin origin. It is associated with the ancient Roman family name Cloelia. One possible interpretation is “glorious” or “famous,” although the exact origin of the ancient form remains a matter of debate.

On this day, the Catholic Church honors Blessed Clelia Merloni. She was born in Italy in 1861 and founded the Congregation of the Apostles of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus. The nuns helped the sick, the poor, and children, and Cleelia herself dedicated her life to serving others. In 2018, Pope Francis declared her blessed.

Francesca

Francesca is the feminine form of the name Francis, which has Latin roots. It is associated with a word meaning “Frank” or “French.” The name became popular in Europe thanks to St. Francis of Assisi.

November 21 is the feast day of Blessed Maria Franciszka Sedliska—a Polish nun and founder of the Congregation of the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth. Upon entering religious life, she took the name Maria after Jesus, the Good Shepherd. Her work focused on educating children, supporting families, and providing spiritual guidance to people.

Reyes

Reyes is a name of Spanish origin. It derives from the word reyes, meaning “kings.” This word is also associated with the Christian feast of the Epiphany—Three Kings’ Day—which is celebrated in many Spanish-speaking countries.

November 21 commemorates Blessed Reyes Us Hernández of Guatemala. She was a layperson and an active participant in the life of her parish. She was killed in 1980, and in 2021, Pope Francis declared her blessed.

Valentina

Valentina is the feminine form of the Latin name Valentinus. It derives from the word valens, which means “strong,” “healthy,” or “full of strength.” Therefore, the name is often interpreted as “strong” or “healthy.”

In some European calendars, Valentina’s name day also falls on November 21. This name has several patron saints and is common in many countries.

Zdravka

Zdravka is a Slavic female name derived from the word “health.” Its meaning is associated with wishes for good health, strength, and well-being. The name is particularly common in South Slavic countries.

In regional name-day calendars, Zdravka appears among the names celebrated on November 21. This is an example of a name whose meaning is clear without complex historical explanations.

Amalia

Amalia is a name of Germanic origin. It is linked to the ancient root “amal,” which is associated with work, activity, and diligence. Therefore, the name is often interpreted as “hardworking” or “diligent.”

In some European calendars, Amalia’s name day is November 21. It is common in Austria, Germany, and other European countries.

Male Names for November 21

Albert

Albert is a name of Germanic origin. It is derived from two ancient elements: adal—“noble” and beraht—“bright,” “famous.” Therefore, the meaning of the name is rendered as “noble and glorious” or “one who has a bright reputation.”

November 21 commemorates Saint Albert of Louvain—the Bishop of Liège, who lived in the 12th century. He opposed the interference of secular authorities in church affairs and was martyred in 1192.

Helasios

Helasios is a name of Greek origin. It derives from the word gelasis, which means “laughter” or “smile.” Therefore, the name can be translated as “cheerful” or “one who smiles.”

On this day, we commemorate Pope Gelasius I, who led the Catholic Church in the late 5th century. He is known for his theological works and decisions that influenced the development of church life.

Heliodor

Heliodor is a name of ancient Greek origin. It is composed of the words helios—“sun”—and doron—“gift.” Its meaning is “gift of the sun” or “sunny gift.”

On November 21, Catholic calendars commemorate Saint Heliodorus of Pamphylia, an early Christian martyr. According to church tradition, he was killed during the persecutions of Christians in the 3rd century.

Hilarion

Hilarion is a name of Latin origin. It derives from the word *hilaris*, meaning “cheerful,” “joyful,” or “full of life.” Variants such as Hilary and Ilarion are found in various languages.

The calendars list Saint Hilarius of Volturno on November 21. He was a Benedictine monk and abbot of a monastery in Italy. According to tradition, he led the monastic community for many years.

Honorius

Honorius is a name of Latin origin. It is related to the word honor, meaning “honor,” “respect,” or “esteem.” Therefore, its meaning can be rendered as “honorable” or “worthy of respect.”

November 21 is the feast day of Saint Honorius, whom church tradition associates with Ostia and Asti. Different calendars provide varying accounts of him, but the name itself has been preserved in the lists of saints for this date.

Maur

Maur is a short form of the Latin name Maurus. It derives from the word *Maurus*, which in Ancient Rome referred to people from Mauritania or those with dark skin. In modern usage, the name is often rendered as “Moor.”

On November 21, several saints with this name are commemorated, including Maurus of Verona and Maurus of Poreč. They belong to the early Christian tradition, and their memory is preserved in local church calendars.

Ruth

Ruf is a name of Latin origin. It derives from the word rufus, which means “red-haired” or “auburn-haired.” In ancient times, people with red hair might have been called by this name.

On this day, Saint Rufus of Rome is commemorated; church tradition identifies him as one of the early Christians. According to legend, he lived in the 1st century. The name Rufus also appears in early Christian texts.

Digai

Digai is a rare Welsh name. It is associated with the history of early Christianity in Wales. Its exact meaning has no reliable, universally accepted explanation, so it would be incorrect to interpret it as a specific character trait.

November 21 is the feast day of Saint Digai, whom church tradition identifies as a Welsh ruler. He is considered one of the early Christian figures of the British Isles.

Liberalis

Liberalis is a name of Latin origin. It is derived from the word liberalis, meaning “free,” “generous,” or “noble.” In ancient Roman culture, this word was also associated with magnanimity.

The name appears in Catholic lists of saints for November 21. It is rare and is hardly ever used as a given name today.

Columban

Columban is a name of Irish origin. It is derived from an Old Irish word meaning “dove.” In Christian symbolism, the dove represents peace, purity, and the Holy Spirit.

Catholic calendars list Columba the Younger of Inishmore on November 21. He should not be confused with Saint Columban, whose feast day is celebrated on November 23.

Clement

Clement is a name of Latin origin. It derives from the word clemens, which means “merciful,” “gentle,” or “compassionate.” This name has a long Christian history and is found in various European countries.

Some calendars list Saint Clement, an early Christian martyr, on November 21. However, the most famous saint with this name is Pope Clement I, who is honored on November 23.

Demetrius

Demetrius is a name of Greek origin. It is associated with the goddess Demeter, who in ancient mythology was considered the patroness of the earth and the harvest. Therefore, the meaning of the name is often explained as “dedicated to Demeter.”

In extended calendars, Saint Demetrius of Ostia is commemorated on November 21. This name is also borne by many other well-known patron saints in the Christian tradition.

What Is a Name Day?

A name day, or patron saint’s day, is the day commemorating the saint after whom a person was named at baptism. In the Christian tradition, it is believed that a saint is a person’s heavenly patron. People turn to the saint in prayer, asking for intercession and support.

A name day is not the same as a birthday. A birthday is associated with a person’s arrival into the world, while a name day is associated with the memory of their heavenly patron. If there are several saints with the same name, the date of the name day is usually determined by the feast day of the saint chosen as the patron.

How to Celebrate a Name Day

For many believers, a name day is first and foremost a spiritual holiday. On this day, you can visit a church, pray to your heavenly patron, give thanks for their support, and ask for strength for the future.

The celebration doesn’t have to be a big affair. You can gather with family, spend time with loved ones, or simply congratulate the person celebrating their name day. What matters most is sincere attention, not gifts or the scale of the feast.

How to Congratulate Someone on Their Name Day

Name day greetings can be simple, warm, and personal. It’s worth wishing the person good health, peace, love, inner peace, and the support of their heavenly patron.

Here are a few examples: “Happy Name Day! May your heavenly patron always watch over you, help you overcome difficulties, and give you strength. I wish you health, happiness, peace, and many bright moments.” “Happy Name Day! May there be more reasons for joy in your life, may sincere people always be by your side, and may every day bring warmth and good news.”

“Happy Name Day! I wish you God’s blessing, inner peace, love, and the fulfillment of your dreams. May your guardian angel always be by your side and help you find the right path.”

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