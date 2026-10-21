Catholic Name Days on October 21, 2026: Who Celebrates Their Name Day and the Meanings of the Names

Name days are associated with the memory of the saint after whom a person was named. In the Catholic tradition, October 21 commemorates, in particular, Saint Ursula and her companions, Saint Selina of Mo, and Saint Hilarion. In various European countries, other names are also associated with this date.

Female Names on October 21

Ursula is a name of Latin origin meaning “little bear.” It is associated with Saint Ursula, who is honored on October 21. In some countries, it is one of the most well-known names associated with this date.

Selina — a name often associated with the Greek word selēnē, meaning “moon.” It has a soft sound and is associated with the night sky. In the Catholic calendar, Saint Selina of Mo is commemorated on this day—a Christian woman honored for her devout life.

Laura is a name of Latin origin, derived from the word *laurus*, meaning “laurel.” In ancient times, a laurel wreath was a symbol of victory and honor. On October 21, the Catholic calendar commemorates Saint Laura of Saint Catherine of Siena.

Clementina is the feminine form of the name Clementine, derived from the Latin word *clemens*, meaning “merciful” or “gentle.” The name is associated with kindness and serenity. In the Polish name day calendar, Clementina’s name day also falls on October 21.

Ursula and its variants—Ursula, Orsula, Urshule—are common in various European languages. They share a common origin but sound different depending on the country. In Germany, Spain, Italy, Poland, and Slovakia, this name or its local forms are associated with October 21.

Male Names on October 21

Hilarion—a name of Greek origin meaning “joyful” or “cheerful.” October 21 commemorates Saint Hilarion, known in Christian tradition as an ascetic and the founder of monastic life in Palestine.

Hilarion — a name of Latin origin, related to Hilarion. It is also associated with the meanings “cheerful” and “joyful.” In the Polish name day calendar, this specific form appears on October 21.

Gaspar is one of the variants of the name Caspar. It is traditionally associated with Persian origins and interpreted as “treasurer” or “one who guards treasures.” On October 21, the Catholic calendar commemorates Saint Gaspar del Buffalo—a priest and founder of a missionary community.

Viator is a name of Latin origin that can be translated as “traveler” or “wayfarer.” On October 21, the Catholic calendar honors Saint Viator of Lyon, who served in the church and accompanied Bishop Justus.

Wendelin is a name of Germanic origin. It is associated with Saint Wendelin, who is honored in the Catholic tradition on October 21. In some European countries, this name has survived to this day, although it is rare in Ukraine.

Bertold is a name of Old Germanic origin. Its components are traditionally associated with the meanings “bright” and “famous.” On this day, Catholic sources mention Saint Bertold of Parma.

Malch is a name associated with the early Christian ascetic Malch of Syria, who is commemorated on October 21. His story is known thanks to Saint Jerome’s account of the monk’s life. It is a rare name, found primarily in historical and religious texts.

Vendolin is a variant of the name Wendelin, common in some European traditions. It is associated with Germanic languages and the veneration of Saint Wendelin. In modern Ukraine, this name is rarely used.

Bernard is a name of Germanic origin, derived from words meaning “bear” and “strong” or “brave.” It is usually interpreted as “strong as a bear.” Bernard is a traditional European Christian name.

Jan is a short form of the name Ivan, common in Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and other European countries. It has ancient Hebrew origins and means “God is gracious.” In some name day calendars, Jan is also listed among the names associated with October 21.

Clement is a male name of Latin origin meaning “merciful” or “gentle.” It is related to the female name Clementine. The name has an ancient Christian history and appears in the name day calendars of various European countries.

What Is a Name Day?

A name day, or patron saint’s day, is a day to honor the saint whose name a person bears. For Christians, it is an opportunity to remember their heavenly patron, pray, and give thanks for support and protection. At the same time, a name day can be a wonderful occasion to gather with family, catch up with friends, and hear kind words.

There are many ways to celebrate this day. Some people attend church, while others spend time with their family or host a small gathering with loved ones. It’s not necessary to prepare a big feast or buy an expensive gift. Often, a sincere greeting, attention, and care are enough.

How to Wish Someone a Happy Name Day on October 21

A name day greeting can be short but personal. The main thing is to wish the person what truly matters to them: health, peace, love, inner peace, and the strength to overcome difficulties.

Here are a few greeting options:

For a loved one: “Happy Name Day! I wish you good health, sincere love, peace of mind, and as many happy moments as possible. May you always be surrounded by people who support and appreciate you.”

For a friend or colleague: “Happy Name Day! May your life be filled with more good news, pleasant encounters, and reasons to be joyful. I wish you success in your endeavors, harmony, and the fulfillment of your dreams.”

For family: “Happy Name Day! May your heart always be warm, your home cozy, and may each new day bring hope and positive changes. I wish you peace, good health, and God’s blessing.”

October 21 is a chance to remember those celebrating their name day and give them a little extra attention. Even a simple message or phone call can make this day more enjoyable.