November 22 is the name day for people named Cecilia, Philemon, Valeria, Mark, and others. On this day, the Catholic Church honors Saint Cecilia—the patron saint of musicians and singers—as well as Saint Philemon and his wife Apphia. Here’s a look at what other names are associated with this date and what they mean.

In the Catholic calendar, November 22 is the feast day of Saint Cecilia, who was martyred for her Christian faith in Rome. She is considered the patron saint of musicians, singers, and composers. Also commemorated on this day are Saint Philemon and his wife Apphia, the martyrs Anianus and Benignus, and other Christian ascetics.

The list of name days varies slightly from country to country. For example, in France and Italy, people named Cecilia celebrate their name day on this date; in Poland, it is Cecilia and Mark; and in Greece, it is Philemon and Valerius.

Female Names for November 22

Cecilia is a name of Latin origin. It is derived from the ancient Roman family name Caecilius. It is associated with the Latin word caecus, meaning “blind.” At the same time, today the name is primarily associated with Saint Cecilia—the patron saint of music. In different countries, it takes the forms of Cecile, Cecilia, Cecili, Sesilia, and Sesili.

Apphia is a rare biblical name of ancient origin. It is mentioned in the Epistle of St. Paul to Philemon. The exact meaning of the name is unknown, but it is sometimes associated with the concept of “fertility.” Apfia was Philemon’s wife. Together with him, she helped the Christian community and died for her faith.

Valeria is the feminine form of the Latin name Valerius. It derives from the word valere, which means “to be strong,” “to have strength,” or “to be healthy.” Therefore, the name is often interpreted as “strong” and “robust.” Valeria is listed in some European name day calendars for November 22.

Lucretia is a name of ancient Roman origin, associated with the family name Lucretius. Its exact meaning is unknown. It is sometimes linked to the Latin word lucrum—“profit” or “gain”—but this is only one theory. The name Lucretia appears in Catholic lists of saints for November 22.

Tigridia is a rare female name associated with the Latin word *tigris*—“tiger.” It may be associated with strength and courage. The name is mentioned among the saints and ascetics whose memory is associated with this date.

Cécile is the French form of the name Cecilia. It has the same Latin roots and is associated with the ancient Roman family name Caecilius. The name became widespread in France due to the veneration of Saint Cecilia. In the French name day calendar, November 22 is Cecile’s name day.

Silja is a name used in Scandinavian countries as a separate form or variant of the name Cecilia. It has the same origin and is related to the Latin Caecilia. This name can be found in Finland, Sweden, and Estonia.

Male Names for November 22

Philemon is a name of ancient Greek origin. It is derived from the word phileō, which means “to love” or “to be affectionate.” Therefore, its meaning is rendered as “loving” or “one who loves.” Saint Philemon was one of the early Christians to whom the Apostle Paul dedicated a separate epistle.

Valerian is a name of Latin origin, related to the name Valerius. It comes from the word *valere*—meaning “to be strong” or “to be healthy.” In Christian tradition, Saint Valerian is known as the husband of Saint Cecilia, who converted to Christianity and died for his faith.

Tiburtius is an ancient Roman name associated with the city of Tibur, modern-day Tivoli in Italy. It can be interpreted as “one who comes from Tibur.” Saint Tivurtus was Valerian’s brother and also died for the Christian faith.

Maximus is a name of Latin origin, derived from the word *maximus*. It means “the greatest,” “the most magnificent,” or “the highest.” The name was common as far back as Ancient Rome and later became popular in Christian countries.

Archippus is a name of ancient Greek origin. It is composed of the words *archos*—“chief,” “eldest”—and *hippos*—“horse.” Therefore, it is often translated as “chief among horsemen” or “commander of the cavalry.” Archippus is mentioned in the New Testament as one of the first Christian ministers.

Ananias is a name of ancient Hebrew origin. It is related to the name Hananiah and means “God is gracious” or “The Lord has shown mercy.” On November 22, the Catholic Church commemorates Saint Ananias of Arbela, who was martyred during the persecution of Christians in Persia.

Benigno is a name of Latin origin. It is derived from the word *benignus*, meaning “kind,” “merciful,” or “gentle.” This was the name of Saint Benigno, Archbishop of Milan, who is commemorated in the Catholic calendar on November 22.

Salvator is a name of Latin origin. It comes from the word *salvator* and means “saviour” or “redeemer.” The name is common in Italy and other countries with Romance languages. On this day, Blessed Salvatore Lilli is commemorated—a Franciscan priest who died for his faith.

Pedro is the Spanish form of the name Peter. It comes from the Greek word *petros*, meaning “stone” or “rock.” The name symbolizes strength, reliability, and steadfastness. On November 22, the Catholic calendar commemorates Saint Pedro Esqueda Ramírez—a Mexican priest and martyr.

Mark is a name of Latin origin associated with Mars, the ancient Roman god of war. Therefore, it is sometimes interpreted as “dedicated to Mars” or “warrior-like.” On this day in the Catholic calendar, Saint Mark of Antioch is commemorated, who died for the Christian faith.

Stephen is a name of ancient Greek origin. It derives from the word stephanos, meaning “wreath” or “crown.” In Christianity, this name is associated with the image of a martyr who receives a wreath for his faithfulness to his beliefs. Saints Mark and Stephen are counted among the martyrs of Antioch.

Maurus is a name of Latin origin, derived from the word *Maurus*. In ancient Rome, this was the name given to people who came from Mauritania or North Africa. Over time, the name became well-known in the Christian tradition. Saint Maurus, a martyr from North Africa, is commemorated on November 22.

Ruth is a name of Latin origin. It derives from the word *rufus*, meaning “red-haired” or “reddish.” This name was common in the Roman Empire. It also appears in the New Testament, and in European name day calendars, it can be found among the names for November.

What Does a Name Day Mean?

A name day, or patron saint’s day, is the day commemorating the saint after whom a person is named. In Christian tradition, such a saint is considered a heavenly patron. Therefore, this holiday has not only personal but also spiritual significance.

In the Catholic tradition, name days are usually associated with the feast day of the saint whose name a person bears. If there are several saints with the same name, one can choose a date that holds special significance for the person or their family.

How to Celebrate a Name Day

You can spend your name day in a quiet, family-oriented way. Some people begin the day with prayer or a visit to church, while others gather around a festive table with family and friends. The most important thing is not the scale of the celebration, but the attention given to the person and the warm atmosphere.

You can give the person celebrating their name day flowers, a book, a card, or a small gift that matches their interests. If you can’t meet in person, a phone call or a few heartfelt words will suffice.

How to Celebrate a Name Day

On this day, people usually wish for health, peace, love, peace of mind, and well-being. You can also wish that their heavenly patron will help them overcome difficulties, protect them from misfortune, and guide them in important decisions.

For example, a greeting might be: “Happy Name Day! I wish you good health, sincere love, peace of mind, and many joyful moments. May you always be surrounded by people who support and inspire you, and may your heavenly guardian protect you from all that is bad. May your life be filled with more joy, warmth, kindness, and fulfilled dreams!”

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