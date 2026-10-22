Catholic Name Days on October 22, 2026: Who Celebrates Their Name Day and the Meanings of the Names

On October 22, the Catholic Church commemorates several saints, including Pope John Paul II, Saint Mark of Jerusalem, and Saints Alodia and Nunilona. These names are linked to ancient stories, and they themselves have interesting origins and meanings. Here’s a look at the female and male names celebrated on this day and how to congratulate those celebrating their name day.

Catholic calendars list several female saints for October 22. Among the names celebrated on this day are Salome, Alodia, Nunilona, Cordula, Elizabeth, and Alix.

Salome is a name of Aramaic origin associated with the word “peace.” In various languages, it appears as Salome and Salomi. In Christian tradition, this name is known from the Gospel stories.

Alodia is a name of Germanic origin. Its exact meaning has not been definitively established, but it is associated with ancient Germanic names and words that signified property or inheritance.

Nunilona is a rare name, known thanks to Saint Nunilona, who is venerated alongside Saint Alodia. Its origin and meaning do not have a universally accepted explanation.

Kordula is a name of Germanic origin. It is associated with the Latin word *cor*—“heart”—although this interpretation is not universally accepted.

Elizaveta is a name of ancient Hebrew origin. Its meaning is rendered as “God is my oath” or “she who honors God.” The name has an ancient biblical history and is common in many countries.

Alix is the French form of the name Adelaide. It derives from Old Germanic words associated with the meanings “noble” and “of noble birth.”

Maria is a name of ancient Hebrew origin. Its original meaning is interpreted in various ways; possible interpretations include “beloved,” “desired,” or “lady.” In the Catholic tradition, it is one of the most revered female names.

Male Names for October 22

Among the male names associated with the Catholic saints of this day are John Paul, Mark, Philip, Alexander, Donatus, Benedict, and Mellon. Some of these names have ancient Greek or Latin origins, while others come from the ancient Hebrew language.

Ivan is the Ukrainian form of the ancient Hebrew name Yohanan. It means “God is gracious” or “God’s grace.”

Paul comes from the Latin *Paulus*, meaning “small,” “little,” or “modest.”

Mark is a name of Latin origin traditionally associated with the Roman god Mars. It is also interpreted as “dedicated to Mars.”

Philip — a name of Greek origin meaning “one who loves horses.” It is composed of two Greek words: “to love” and “horse.”

Alexander — comes from Greek and means “defender of the people.”

Donat is a name of Latin origin that translates as “gifted” or “given.” It is related to the word donum, meaning “gift.”

Benedict is a Latin name meaning “blessed.” It is known for its association with saints and church figures, particularly Saint Benedict of Nursia.

Averky is a name of Greek origin, traditionally interpreted as “useful” or “one who helps.”

Mellon is a name associated with the Christian tradition of France. Its original meaning has not been definitively established.

Moderan is a rare name borne by Saint Moderan, Bishop of Rennes and abbot. There is no generally accepted explanation of its meaning.

Verecund — a name of Latin origin, associated with the word verecundus, which means “modest” or “restrained.”

Nepotian — a rare name of Latin origin, derived from an ancient Roman family name. Its exact meaning is unknown.

Heraclius is a name of Greek origin, associated with the hero Heracles. It is traditionally interpreted as “the glory of Hera.”

Abercius—a name of Greek origin, known for Saint Abercius, Bishop of Hierapolis. Its meaning is often explained as “one who helps,” although this interpretation has not been definitively confirmed.

Names of saints particularly associated with October 22

One of the most famous figures associated with this day is Saint John Paul II, who led the Catholic Church from 1978 to 2005. His liturgical commemoration falls precisely on October 22—the date his pontificate began. He traveled extensively around the world, supported young people and families, and urged people not to give in to fear.

Also honored on this day are Saints Alodia and Nunilona—sisters who lived in Spain in the 9th century. According to Christian tradition, they refused to renounce their faith and were martyred due to religious persecution. Their names are rarely encountered in modern everyday life, but they have been preserved in the church calendar.

What Is a Name Day?

A name day, or patron saint’s day, is the day commemorating the saint whose name a person bears or in whose honor they were named. In the Christian tradition, a saint is considered a heavenly patron, and their life is seen as an example of faith, courage, mercy, or devotion to their beliefs.

In the Catholic tradition, the day commemorating a saint can be an occasion for prayer, attending church, or performing a good deed. At the same time, a name day is also a family celebration when loved ones can gather together, remember the person, and offer them warm words.

How Name Days Are Celebrated

A name day doesn’t have to be marked with a lavish feast. Some people begin the day with prayer, others attend a church service, and still others spend the day with family or friends. The main thing is to set aside time for what matters most to the person themselves.

If you’re congratulating a loved one on their name day, you can give them flowers, a book, sweets, or a small gift that suits their interests. But a gift isn’t mandatory: often, a few sincere words mean much more.

How to Wish Someone a Happy Name Day on October 22

Here are a few greeting options you can send to family, friends, or colleagues:

“Happy Name Day! I wish you good health, peace of mind, sincere people by your side, and as many joyful moments as possible.”

“Happy Name Day! May every day bring good news, strength for important endeavors, and warmth from the people you love.”

“May your heavenly guardian watch over you, help you overcome difficulties, and give you confidence in important moments.”

“Happy Name Day! I wish you peace in your heart, comfort at home, the fulfillment of your dreams, and reasons to smile even on an ordinary day.”

October 22 is an opportunity to remember people with these names and congratulate them on this warm, personal holiday. Sincere attention, kind words, and support remain the best gift for a name day.

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