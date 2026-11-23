November 23 is the name day for those named Clemens, Columbanus, Felicita, Lucretia, Alexandra, and others. In the Catholic calendar, this day honors Pope Clement I, Saint Columbanus, and the martyr Felicity. European name day calendars supplement this list with female and male names that have interesting origins and meanings.

In the Catholic liturgical calendar, November 23 commemorates several saints and blessed figures. Among them are Pope Clement I, the Irish monk Columbanus, the martyr Felicity, and Saint Lucretia. In the name day calendars of various European countries, names such as Clemens, Columbanus, Alexander, Alexandra, Adele, Clementine, and others are also added to this list.

Female Names for November 23

Felicita is a name of Latin origin. It is derived from the word felicitas, which means “happiness,” “good fortune,” or “prosperity.” The name is associated with the idea of joy and a happy fate. On November 23, Saint Felicita—an early Christian martyr from Rome—is honored.

Lucretia is an ancient Roman name derived from the family name Lucretius. Its exact original meaning has not been definitively established. It is sometimes linked to the Latin word lucrum—“profit” or “gain”—but this interpretation is not universally accepted. On this day, Saint Lucretia from the Spanish city of Mérida is commemorated.

Adela is a name of Germanic origin. It is related to the word *adal*, which means “noble” or “distinguished.” Therefore, the name can be translated as “noble.” In church calendars, November 23 commemorates Blessed Adela, the mother of Saint Trudon.

Clementina is the feminine form of the name Clementine, which comes from the Latin “clemens.” It means “merciful,” “gentle,” or “kind.” The name is related to Clement, who is honored on this day. Clementina also appears in the name day calendars of some European countries.

Margarita is a name of ancient Greek origin. It is derived from the word *margarites*, meaning “pearl.” The name is associated with something valuable and beautiful. On November 23, Blessed Margaret of Savoy is commemorated—a member of the Italian nobility who dedicated her life to religion.

Enriqueta is the feminine form of the name Enrique, which is the Spanish variant of the name Henry. It has Germanic roots and consists of parts meaning “house” and “ruler.” Therefore, the name is usually interpreted as “mistress of the house” or “she who rules the house.” On this day, Blessed Enrichetta Alfieri—an Italian nun—is commemorated.

Cecilia is a name of Latin origin, associated with the ancient Roman family name Caecilius. It is traditionally explained through the Latin word caecus—“blind”—although this is not the only possible interpretation. Church calendars list November 23 as the feast day of Cecilia Yu So-sa, a Korean martyr.

Mustioola is a rare female name of Latin origin. Its exact origin and meaning do not have a convincing, generally accepted explanation. It is known thanks to Saint Mustiola, who is honored on this day. She was an early Christian martyr from the Italian city of Cusi.

Male Names for November 23

Clement is a name of Latin origin. It derives from the word *clemens*, which means “merciful,” “gentle,” or “kind.” One of the most famous people to bear this name was Clement I—one of the first bishops of Rome, whom the Catholic Church honors on November 23.

Columban is a name of Celtic origin, associated with the Latin word *columba*, meaning “dove.” In Christian tradition, the dove symbolizes peace and the Holy Spirit. November 23 is the feast day of Saint Columbanus—an Irish monk and missionary who founded several monasteries in Europe.

Miguel is the Spanish form of the ancient Hebrew name Michael. Its meaning is conveyed by the question, “Who is like God?” This name recalls the biblical tradition and the Archangel Michael. On this day, Blessed Miguel Agustín Pro—a Mexican priest who died for his faith—is honored.

Alexander is a name of ancient Greek origin. It consists of parts meaning “to defend” and “man.” Therefore, the most common interpretation is “defender of the people.” On November 23, some church calendars commemorate Saint Alexander Nevsky.

Amphilochius is a rare name of Greek origin. It is associated with the ancient name of the region Amphilochia, so the exact meaning of the name has no unambiguous explanation. On this day, Saint Amphilochius of Iconium—a 4th-century bishop and theologian—is commemorated.

Gregory is a name of Greek origin, derived from the word gregoreo, meaning “to stay awake” or “to be vigilant.” Its meaning is usually rendered as “attentive” or “one who does not sleep.” On November 23, Saint Gregory of Agrigento, a bishop and church leader, is commemorated.

Detlev is an ancient Germanic name. It is associated with elements meaning “people” and “heritage” or “descendant.” The name is common primarily in German-speaking countries. In church calendars, Blessed Detlev of Ratzenburg is commemorated on this date.

Severin is a name of Latin origin, derived from the word severus. It means “severe,” “serious,” or “restrained.” On November 23, Saint Severin of Paris, who lived as a hermit, is honored.

Trudon is a rare name associated with ancient Frankish and Germanic traditions. Its exact meaning has no universally accepted explanation. It is known thanks to Saint Trudon—a priest who lived in the 7th century and founded a monastery in what is now Belgium.

Adalbert is a name of Germanic origin. It consists of two parts: adal—“noble” and beraht—“bright,” “glorious.” Therefore, it can be translated as “noble and glorious.” On November 23, Saint Adalbert of Casavria is commemorated—the monk who founded the monastery.

Paternian is a name of Latin origin, derived from the word pater, meaning “father.” It can be interpreted as a name formed from this root, though the exact meaning of this specific form is not entirely clear. On this day, Saint Paternian—bishop of the Italian city of Fano—is honored.

Pauline is a name of Latin origin, a form of the name Paulinus. It is related to the name Paul and the Latin word *paulus*—meaning “small” or “modest.” On November 23, Saint Paulinus of Witland, also known as Paulinus of Wales, is commemorated.

Sisinnius is an ancient Roman name whose origin is linked to the family name Sisinnius. Its exact meaning remains unknown. In the church calendar, Saint Sisinnius—a martyr from Cyzicus—is commemorated on November 23.

What Does a Name Day Mean?

A name day, or name celebration, is a day to honor the saint after whom a person is named. In Christian tradition, such a saint is considered a heavenly patron. Therefore, name days have not only a festive but also a spiritual significance.

In the Catholic tradition, a name day is usually associated with the feast day of the saint whose name a person bears. If there are several saints with the same name, one can choose the date that the person or their family has selected as their name day.

How to Celebrate a Name Day

There are many ways to celebrate a name day. For some, it’s an occasion to visit a church, pray, and remember their heavenly patron. Others prefer to gather with family and friends, throw a small celebration, or simply spend time with loved ones.

It’s not necessary to prepare a lavish feast or buy expensive gifts. A little attention, a heartfelt conversation, and a pleasant surprise are enough. You can give the person celebrating their name day flowers, a book, a card, or something they’ve long dreamed of.

How to Congratulate Someone on Their Name Day

In a Name Day greeting, people usually wish for health, peace, love, prosperity, and the support of loved ones. It’s also appropriate to wish that the person’s heavenly patron will protect them and help them through difficult times.

For example, you could say: “Happy Name Day! I wish you good health, sincere love, peace of mind, and joy every day. May you always be surrounded by people you can rely on, and may your heavenly guardian protect you from adversity and help you make your dreams come true. Happiness, peace, and bright moments!”

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