Catholic Name Days on October 23, 2026: Who Celebrates Their Name Day and the Meanings of the Names

In the Catholic tradition, a saint’s feast day may be associated with the name parents choose for their child or the name a person receives at baptism. On October 23, church calendars commemorate Saint John Capistrano, Blessed Severin Boethius, and other Christian figures. The list of saints for this day also includes women, notably Saints Oda and Ethelfleda.

A name day is an occasion to honor the saint after whom a person is named, as well as to congratulate family and friends. Below are the meanings of names associated with saints and the name day calendar for October 23.

Female Names

Oda is a name of Old Germanic origin. It is associated with words meaning “wealth” or “prosperity.” In the Catholic tradition, Saint Oda is commemorated on October 23. This short name has an ancient ring to it and is found in various European countries.

Ethelfleda is a rare Old English name. Its first part is associated with the meaning “noble,” and the second with the concept of beauty or appearance. Church calendars mention Saint Ethelfleda, who is also known as Elfleda. The name has an ancient history and is associated with the English Christian tradition.

Mary is one of the most common female names in the Christian world. Its origin is linked to the ancient Hebrew name Miriam, though its exact original meaning remains a subject of debate. Possible interpretations include “beloved,” “desired,” or “lady.” In the Catholic tradition, the name holds special significance due to the veneration of the Virgin Mary. It also appears in the names of many saints and blessed figures.

Esther is a name of Persian origin, often interpreted as “star.” It is known thanks to the biblical Queen Esther, who became a symbol of courage and a willingness to defend her people. The lists of Catholic saints for October 23 mention Blessed Esther Paniagua Alonso. The name has a concise sound and a long biblical history.

Male Names

John is a name of ancient Hebrew origin. Its meaning is usually rendered as “God is gracious” or “God has shown favor.” Different languages have their own forms of this name: John, Jean, Juan, Giovanni, and others. On October 23, the Catholic Church honors Saint John of Capistrano—a Franciscan monk and preacher who lived in the 15th century.

Severin is a name of Latin origin, derived from the word *severus*, which means “severe,” “serious,” or “restrained.” In the Catholic calendar, October 23 commemorates, among others, Blessed Severinus Boethius—a Roman philosopher and martyr. This name has a long European history and is common in various forms in several countries.

Benedict is a name of Latin origin meaning “blessed.” It became widespread in Christian countries thanks to saints and church figures, particularly Saint Benedict of Nursia, the founder of Western monasticism. The lists of Catholic saints for October 23 also mention Benedict of Sebaste. The name is traditionally associated with blessings and spiritual devotion.

Roman is a name of Latin origin. It is associated with the word *Romanus*, meaning “Roman” or “one who comes from Rome.” On October 23, Catholic calendars mention Saint Roman, Bishop of Rouen. The name is common in Ukraine and other European countries, and its form remains virtually unchanged in many languages.

Paul is a name of Latin origin meaning “small” or “humble.” One of the most famous bearers of this name in Christianity is the Apostle Paul, who spread Christian teachings among various peoples. The calendar of saints commemorates Paul Tong Buong, a Vietnamese martyr, on October 23. The name has a long Christian tradition and remains popular in Ukraine.

Thomas is a form of the name Phoma, which derives from an Aramaic word meaning “twin.” In different countries, the name takes the forms Thomas, Tom, Tommaso, and Tomáš. Catholic calendars list Blessed Thomas Twinge, an English priest, on October 23. In the Ukrainian tradition, the equivalent of this name is Foma.

Romanus is the Latin form of the name Roman, meaning “Roman.” In ancient church texts and calendars, this name appears exactly in this form. On October 23, Saint Roman, Bishop of Rouen, is commemorated. In the Ukrainian language, the most common form of this name is Roman.

What Is a Name Day?

A name day, or name celebration, is the day on which the saint after whom a person is named is honored. In the Christian tradition, a saint is considered a person’s heavenly patron. Therefore, a name day has primarily spiritual significance and does not necessarily coincide with a person’s birthday.

In the Catholic tradition, the calendar of saints helps people identify which saint is commemorated on a given day. For someone who knows their patron saint, a name day can be an opportunity to pray, visit a church, or simply reflect on the saint’s example. At the same time, celebration customs vary from country to country.

How Name Days Are Celebrated

Usually, this day is spent with loved ones. Some go to church, some gather the family around the table, and others simply make a warm phone call or send a message. No grand celebration is needed: what matters most is attention and sincere words.

If a person follows Catholic traditions, they may dedicate this day to prayer or a good deed. For example, they might help someone in need, support a loved one, or spend time with family. In this way, a name day becomes not only an occasion for congratulations but also an opportunity to reflect on the values embodied by the patron saint.

How to Wish Someone a Happy Name Day

You don’t have to write a long poem to offer your congratulations. It’s enough to wish them good health, peace, love, strength, and people by their side whom they can rely on. You can also wish that their patron saint will help them overcome difficulties and find the right path.

For example: “Happy Name Day! May your life be filled with more joy, kind people, and reasons to smile. I wish you good health, peace of mind, and confidence in every decision.” October 23 is an opportunity to congratulate loved ones whose names are associated with the Catholic saints commemorated on this day. The most important thing in such a greeting is not a gift or a grand celebration, but sincerity and care.