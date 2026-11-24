On November 24, people with a variety of names may celebrate their name day—from the common names Andriy and Oleksandr to the rare names Flora, Firmina, and Eanfleda. On this day, the Catholic Church honors Saint Andrew Zung-Lak and his companions, and church and name day calendars also mention other saints and blessed figures. Here’s a look at the female and male names associated with this date and what each one means.

On November 24, the Catholic calendar commemorates Saint Andrew Zung-Lak and his companions—martyrs who died for the Christian faith in Vietnam. Also on this day, Saint Chrysogonus, Saint Flora, Saint Mary, and other saints are honored. Their names can be found in Catholic calendars of saints, and some of them also appear in European name day calendars.

Female Names for November 24

Flora is a name of Latin origin. It is derived from the word flos, meaning “flower.” In ancient Roman mythology, Flora was the goddess of flowers and spring. The name is associated with beauty, tenderness, and renewal.

Maria is one of the most famous female names in the Christian tradition. It has ancient Hebrew roots, but its exact meaning remains a subject of debate. Common interpretations include “beloved,” “desired,” or “lady.” In the Catholic calendar, November 24 commemorates Saint Mary of Córdoba, who was martyred for her faith alongside Saint Flora.

Firmina is a rare name of Latin origin. It is related to the male name Firmus and the word firmus, which translates as “strong,” “steadfast,” or “unwavering.” This meaning symbolizes strength of character and fortitude. On this day, Saint Firmina of the Italian city of Amelia is commemorated.

Eanfleda is an ancient Anglo-Saxon female name. It is known thanks to Saint Eanfleda of Whitby, who lived in the 7th century and later became a nun. The exact meaning of the name has no universally accepted interpretation, as it stems from an ancient linguistic tradition. This name is almost never found in the Ukrainian language.

Emma is a short name of Germanic origin. It is most often associated with the Old Germanic element *ermen*, meaning “whole,” “great,” or “all-encompassing.” Therefore, the name Emma is sometimes interpreted as “all-encompassing” or “strong.” It appears in some European name-day calendars for November 24.

Maria-Anna is a double name formed from two ancient biblical names. Maria has ancient Hebrew origins, while Anna comes from a word meaning “mercy” or “grace.” Together, these names combine several traditional meanings. In the Catholic calendar, this day commemorates Blessed Maria Anna Sala—an Italian nun and educator.

Male Names for November 24

Andrew is a name of Greek origin, derived from the word andreios, meaning “manly” or “brave.” It symbolizes courage and strength of spirit. On November 24, the Catholic Church honors Saint Andrew Zung-Lak—a Vietnamese priest who died for the Christian faith. His companions are also commemorated alongside him.

Alexander is a name of ancient Greek origin. It consists of parts meaning “to defend” and “man.” Therefore, its most common interpretation is “defender of the people.” The saints’ calendars list several Christians with this name for November 24, including the martyr Alexander of Corinth.

Anthony is a name of Latin origin, associated with the ancient Roman family name Antonius. Its exact original meaning is unknown, although popular interpretations include “worthy of praise” or “priceless.” November 24 honors Saint Anthony Nam Quynh—one of the Vietnamese martyrs.

Chrysogonus is an unusual name of Greek origin. It is derived from words associated with the concepts of “gold” and “birth.” It can be translated as “born of gold” or “golden-born.” On this day, Saint Chrysogonus is commemorated—an early Christian martyr who is particularly revered in the Catholic tradition.

Colman is a name of Celtic, specifically Irish, origin. It is associated with an Old Irish word meaning “dove.” In the Christian tradition, this name was borne by Saint Colman of Cloyne—a bishop whose feast day is celebrated on November 24.

Joachim is a name of ancient Hebrew origin. It derives from the form Jehoiakim and means “God establishes” or “God exalts.” This name has an ancient biblical tradition. In Catholic calendars, Saint Joachim Ho, one of the martyrs of Vietnam, is commemorated on November 24.

Kenan is an ancient Irish name, also found in the forms Kianan and Kian. It is associated with the Celtic linguistic tradition, and its exact meaning has several interpretations. One of them is “ancient” or “old.” On November 24, Saint Kenan—an Irish church leader—is honored.

Marin is a name of Latin origin, derived from the word marinus, meaning “of the sea” or “belonging to the sea.” It shares a common root with the word “marina.” On this day, we commemorate Saint Marin of Maurienne, who lived in France and was a monk and hermit.

Roman is a name of Latin origin. It comes from the word *Romanus*, meaning “Roman” or “one who comes from Rome.” In the Catholic calendar, November 24 commemorates Saint Roman of Le Mans—a priest who preached Christianity in Gaul.

Bernard is a name of Old Germanic origin. It is composed of two parts: “bern,” meaning “bear,” and “hard,” meaning “strong” or “brave.” Therefore, it is traditionally interpreted as “strong as a bear.” Bernard Due is also mentioned among the Vietnamese martyrs honored on this day.

Vincent is a name of Latin origin, derived from the word *vincens*, meaning “the one who conquers.” Its meaning is associated with victory, perseverance, and willpower. The lists of Vietnamese martyrs commemorated on November 24 also include saints with this name.

Felicimus is a rare name of Latin origin. It is derived from the word *felix*—meaning “happy” or “successful”—and the form of the name conveys the highest degree of this meaning. In other words, it can be translated as “the happiest.” On November 24, Saint Felissimus of Perugia is commemorated.

What Does a Name Day Mean?

A name day, or patron saint’s day, is a day to honor the saint after whom a person is named. In the Christian tradition, a saint is considered a person’s heavenly patron. Therefore, a name day is not just an occasion for congratulations, but also an opportunity to reflect on spiritual values, pray, and give thanks for support.

In the Catholic tradition, name days are often associated with the feast day of the saint whose name the person bears. If there are several saints with the same name on the calendar, the family or the person themselves may choose the date they consider their own.

How to Celebrate a Name Day

Name days are usually celebrated in the warm circle of family. Some begin the day with prayer or a visit to church, while others gather with loved ones around a festive table. It’s not necessary to throw a big feast—the main thing is that the day be filled with attention and kind words.

You can give the person celebrating flowers, a card, a book, or a small gift that matches their interests. It’s also appropriate to simply call or send a message, especially if you can’t meet in person.

How to Wish Someone a Happy Name Day

A name day greeting doesn’t have to be long or formal. It’s best to wish the person good health, peace, love, inner strength, and the support of loved ones. You can also mention their heavenly patron—wishing that he will protect them from misfortune and help them find the right path.

For example, a greeting might sound like this: “Happy Name Day! I wish you good health, peace of mind, sincere people by your side, and joy every day. May your heavenly guardian protect you, help you overcome difficulties, and inspire you to do good deeds. Peace, love, and the fulfillment of your deepest dreams!”

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