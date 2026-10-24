Catholic Name Days on October 24, 2026: Who Celebrates Their Name Day and the Meanings of the Names

On October 24, the Catholic Church honors St. Anthony Mary Claret, bishop and founder of the Claretian religious order. On this day, Catholic calendars and name day calendars also list the names Aloysius, Anton, Nina, Rafaela, Philip, and others. Here’s what these names mean and how to wish your loved ones a happy name day.

A name day is a day associated with the memory of the saint whose name a person bears. In the Catholic tradition, these dates help us remember people who have become examples of faith, mercy, and devotion to others.

On October 24, the Catholic calendar commemorates Saint Anthony Mary Claret, Saint Luigi Guagnella, Saint Proclus, and other Christian saints. The name day calendars for this date include both male and female names. Below are their meanings and brief explanations of their origins.

Female Names for October 24

Aloysia — the feminine form of the name Aloys. It has ancient Germanic roots, but its exact origin has not been definitively established. The name is associated with the tradition of European Catholic name days.

Armella — a name of Celtic origin. It is associated with the male name Armell, which is traditionally interpreted as “bear” and “prince” or “chieftain.”

Nina is a short name with several possible etymologies. In various traditions, it is associated with ancient languages of the Middle East and Europe. Due to its prevalence in many countries, the exact meaning depends on the version chosen.

Rafaela is the feminine form of the name Rafael, which originates from the ancient Hebrew language. Its meaning is “God has healed” or “God heals.”

Hortensia is a name of Latin origin, associated with the family name Hortensius. It is also linked to the Latin word hortus, meaning “garden,” although this explanation is not the only theory regarding its origin.

Pontia is a female name of Latin origin, associated with the family name Pontius. Its exact original meaning has not been definitively established. In the Catholic tradition, this name appears in the calendars of saints and blessed souls.

Areta is a name of Greek origin associated with the word aretē—“virtue” or “integrity.” Church calendars mention Saint Areta and other martyrs from Najran.

Benigna is a name of Latin origin. It derives from the word *benignus*, meaning “kind,” “gentle,” or “merciful.” The Catholic calendar commemorates Blessed Benigna Cardoso da Silva on October 24.

Maria is a name of ancient Hebrew origin. Its meaning is interpreted in various ways: among the interpretations are “beloved,” “desired,” and others. It is one of the most common female names in the Christian world. On October 24, Blessed Maria Tuczi is commemorated in the Catholic lists of saints and blessed.

Ruma is a rare female name mentioned in the Catholic lists of saints for this day. It is associated with Saint Ruma of Najran, who is honored alongside Saint Areta and other martyrs. There is no reliable, generally accepted explanation for the origin of the name.

Male Names for October 24

Alois is a name common in German-speaking countries. Its origin is linked to ancient Germanic names, but its exact meaning remains a matter of debate. In the Catholic calendar, Saint Luigi Guagnella, also known by the Italian form of the name Luigi, is commemorated on this day.

Anton is a name of Latin origin, associated with the ancient Roman family name Antonius. Its exact meaning is unknown. The name has many forms in different languages: Antonio, Anthony, Antoine. On October 24, the Catholic Church honors Saint Anthony Mary Claret—a Spanish bishop, preacher, and founder of the Claretians.

Proclus is a name of ancient Greek origin. It is traditionally associated with the meaning “glorious” or “one who has glory.” On October 24, the church calendar commemorates Saint Proclus, Archbishop of Constantinople.

Florentin is a name of Latin origin, derived from the word florens, meaning “blooming” or “one who flourishes.” It is common in some European countries and appears in name day calendars for this date.

Salomon is a form of the biblical name Solomon. It originates from the ancient Hebrew language and is related to the word shalom—“peace.” Therefore, the name is often interpreted as “peaceful” or “calm.”

Philip is a name of ancient Greek origin. It is composed of words meaning “horse” and “to love,” so it is traditionally translated as “one who loves horses.”

Marcin is the Polish form of the name Martin. It derives from the Latin name Martinus, associated with Mars—the god of war in ancient Roman mythology. The meaning of the name is rendered as “dedicated to Mars.”

Raphael is a name of ancient Hebrew origin meaning “God heals.” In biblical and Catholic tradition, the archangel Raphael is associated with protection and healing. The feminine form of this name is Rafaela.

Luigi is the Italian form of the name Ludwig, which is of Germanic origin. Its traditional meaning is “glorious warrior.” On October 24, the Catholic Church honors Saint Luigi Guagnella, a priest who dedicated his life to helping the poor, the sick, and those in need of support.

Martin is a name of Latin origin associated with the name of Mars. It is traditionally interpreted as “dedicated to Mars.” In Catholic calendars, October 24 commemorates Saint Martin of Vertu, who lived in the 6th century and was known for his monastic life.

Senoch is a rare name of Celtic origin. It is known thanks to Saint Senoch, a French priest honored on October 24. There is no generally accepted exact translation of this name.

Areta—in the Catholic tradition, this name is associated with Saint Areta of Najran, who is honored along with his wife, Ruma, and other martyrs. The name has Greek roots and is associated with the concepts of virtue and integrity.

What Is a Name Day?

A name day, or patron saint’s day, is the day commemorating the saint whose name a person bears. In the Christian tradition, a saint is an example of faith, kindness, courage, and devotion to one’s beliefs. Believers may reflect on the saint’s life, pray, and give thanks for spiritual support.

Name days do not always coincide with birthdays. If there are several dates on the calendar associated with a single name, a person may choose the day commemorating the saint after whom they were named. In the Catholic tradition, the calendars of saints and blessed figures—whose memory the Church honors throughout the year—hold special significance.

How to Celebrate a Name Day

You don’t have to turn your name day into a big celebration. You can spend it with family, meet up with friends, or simply call your loved ones. For those who follow church traditions, this day can be an opportunity to visit a church, pray, or take time for reflection.

The most important thing is to show genuine care for the person. Even a small gift, a warm message, or a shared dinner can make the day special. And if the person lives far away, it’s enough to take a few minutes to congratulate them personally.

How to Wish Someone a Happy Name Day

Here are a few greeting options you can send to family, friends, or colleagues:

“Happy Name Day! May your heavenly guardian watch over you, give you strength, and help you overcome difficulties. I wish you good health, peace, love, and happy moments.”

“Happy Name Day! May there be more reasons for joy in your life, may sincere people always be by your side, and may every new day bring good news.”

“Happy Name Day! I wish you peace of mind, warmth, well-being, and the fulfillment of your dreams. May your home be filled with comfort and harmony, and may your heart always find reasons to smile.”

October 24 is an opportunity to congratulate everyone whose names are associated with this date in the Catholic calendar and European name day traditions. The most important thing in such a greeting is not flowery words, but sincere wishes for the person’s well-being and genuine attention to them.

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