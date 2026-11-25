On November 25, Catholics honor Saint Catherine of Alexandria—one of the most famous early Christian martyrs. Her name has become popular in many European countries and has numerous variations in spelling and pronunciation. Also on this day, Catholic calendars commemorate other saints and blessed figures whose names may serve as an occasion for congratulations. Here’s a look at who celebrates their name day on November 25, what the female and male names mean, and how to congratulate loved ones on their name day.

The main name for this day in the Catholic calendar is Catherine. Also commemorated on November 25 are Saint Moses of Rome, Saint Peter of Alexandria, Saint Erasmus of Antioch, and Saint Mercury of Caesarea.

Catholic calendars of saints also list other names for this date, including Imma, Yukunda, Alnot, Mesrop, and Patern. And in European name day calendars, you can find additional options—Karina, Jasmine, Ekbert, Nils, and others.

Female Names and Their Meanings

Kateryna is a name of Greek origin. It is traditionally associated with the meanings “pure” and “immaculate.” In different countries, it takes the forms Katarina, Katarina, Katrin, Catherine, Catalina, Katarzyna, and Katya.

Imma — an ancient Germanic name. It is associated with the root *ermen*, which means “great,” “all-encompassing,” or “universal.” It is also known as a short form of other Germanic names.

Yukunda is a name of Latin origin meaning “pleasant,” “joyful,” or “one who brings joy.” In Latin, the word jucundus means “pleasant” or “lovely.”

Elizabeth is a name of ancient Hebrew origin. It means “God is my oath” or “God’s promise.” In Catholic calendars, Blessed Elizabeth Achler is commemorated on November 25.

Beatrice is of Latin origin. It is associated with the words “she who brings happiness” and “blessed.” On this day, Blessed Beatrice d’Ornasse is commemorated.

Karina — there are several theories regarding the origin of this name. According to one of them, it is linked to the Latin word *carus* — “dear,” “beloved.” It is also used as a standalone name and as a form of the name Katerina in some countries.

Jasmine is a name of Persian origin, associated with the jasmine flower. Its meaning is linked to beauty, tenderness, and the fragrance of flowers. In German name day calendars, this name also appears on November 25.

Male Names and Their Meanings

Moses is a name of ancient Hebrew origin. The most common interpretation is “saved from the water” or “drawn from the water.” On November 25, the Catholic Church honors Saint Moses, a priest and martyr from Rome.

Peter — derives from the Greek word petros, meaning “stone” or “rock.” The name symbolizes strength, stability, and steadfastness. On this day, Saint Peter of Alexandria, a bishop and martyr, is commemorated.

Erasmus is a name of Greek origin. It means “beloved,” “desired,” or “the one who is loved.” It is also known in the forms Erasmus and Erazmo. In the Catholic calendar, Saint Erasmus of Antioch is commemorated on November 25.

Mercury is a name of Latin origin, associated with the ancient Roman god Mercury. It is often associated with agility, speed, and quickness. On this day, Saint Mercury of Caesarea, a warrior and martyr, is honored.

Mesrop is a rare name of Armenian origin. It is best known thanks to Saint Mesrop Mashtots, the creator of the Armenian alphabet. There is no exact, universally accepted translation of this name.

Alnot is an ancient Anglo-Saxon name. It is associated with the early medieval naming tradition in England. There is no reliable, unambiguous interpretation of its meaning.

Patern is a name of Latin origin, derived from the word *paternus*, meaning “paternal.” It is also known in the form Paternus. In Catholic lists of saints, Saint Patern of Ocha is mentioned on November 25.

Alan is a name of Celtic origin, often interpreted as “harmonious,” “beautiful,” or “rock.” Saint Alan of Lavour is listed in the saints’ calendars for this date.

Audentius is a name of Latin origin. It is associated with the word *audens*, meaning “bold” or “brave.” Saint Audentius of Milan is commemorated on November 25.

Bernold is a Germanic name formed from components associated with the meanings “bear” and “power” or “strength.” It can be interpreted as “strong as a bear.”

Ekbert is an ancient Germanic name. It combines meanings associated with a sword and brilliance or radiance. It is traditionally interpreted as “bright sword.”

Konrad is a Germanic name meaning “brave counselor” or “courageous advisor.” This name can also be found in the calendars of Catholic saints and blessed.

Markol is a name of Latin origin, found in the forms Markul or Markulo. It is associated with the Latin name Mark. Markul of Numidia is mentioned in the calendars of saints.

Maurino is a name of Latin origin. It is related to the word *Maurus*, which referred to a resident of Mauritania or a person with dark skin. Saint Maurino of Agen is mentioned in the Catholic calendar.

Nils is the Scandinavian form of the name Nicholas. It derives from the Greek name Nikolaos and means “conqueror of nations.” In German name day calendars, Nils is also listed for November 25.

Josaphat is a name of ancient Hebrew origin. It means “God judges” or “God has judged.” This name can be found in Polish name day calendars for November 25.

Finnch—an Irish name associated with ancient Celtic tradition. Its interpretation is ambiguous, but it is known thanks to the Irish saint Finnch.

Klyment is a name of Latin origin meaning “merciful” or “gentle.” In Bulgarian name day calendars, Klyment and its feminine form, Klymentina, appear on November 25.

Santautas is a rare Lithuanian name. It belongs to the traditional Baltic names, but its exact meaning has no established explanation.

These names appear in Catholic calendars of saints, European lists of name days, and national traditions.

What Does a Name Day Mean and How Is It Celebrated?

A name day, or saint’s day, is a holiday associated with the memory of the saint whose name a person bears. In the Catholic tradition, the heavenly patron holds special significance, as they are considered a spiritual intercessor and a role model. A name day should not be confused with a birthday. The former is associated with the church’s commemoration of a saint, while the latter is associated with the date of a person’s birth.

Name days are usually celebrated with family. Believers may visit a church, pray to their patron saint, give thanks for support, and ask for blessings. Afterward, you can gather with family and friends around a festive table. It’s not necessary to throw a big party. The most important thing is to remember the person, give them your attention, and say a few heartfelt words.

How to Wish Someone a Happy Name Day on November 25

Warm wishes for health, happiness, love, prosperity, and God’s protection are perfect for a Name Day greeting. Here are a few options you can send to family and friends:

“Happy Name Day! May your heavenly guardian always protect you from misfortune, help you overcome difficulties, and guide you toward a happy future. I wish you good health, love, peace, and peace of mind!”

“Happy Name Day! May your life be filled with as many bright moments, sincere people, and pleasant surprises as possible. I hope all your dreams come true, and may your guardian angel always be by your side!”

“Happy Name Day! I wish you God’s blessing, the comfort of family, well-being, and confidence in your own abilities. May every day bring joy, and may love and hope always live in your heart!”

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