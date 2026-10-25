Catholic Name Days on October 25, 2026: Who Celebrates Their Name Day and the Meanings of the Names

In the Catholic tradition, October 25 is the feast day of Saints Crispin and Crispinian, as well as the martyrs Chrysanthus and Daria. On this day, people with various female and male names celebrate their name days—including Daria, Beata, Bianca, Crispin, Bernard, and Maur. Here’s what these names mean and how to congratulate your loved ones on their name day.

In the Catholic tradition, name days are associated with the feast day of the saint after whom a person is named. These dates serve as a reminder of people who have become examples of faith, mercy, courage, and devotion to others.

On October 25, church calendars commemorate Saints Crispin and Crispinian, the martyrs Chrysanthus and Darius, Saint Gaudentius, and other Christian saints. The name day calendars for this date also include the female names Beata, Bianca, Blanca, Inga, and Wilhelmina. Below, we discuss their origins and meanings.

Female Names for October 25

Daria is a name of Persian origin associated with the ancient name Darius. Its meaning is often rendered as “she who possesses goodness” or “she who preserves goodness.” In the Catholic tradition, October 25 honors Saint Daria, a martyr from Rome, who is commemorated alongside Saint Chrysanthus.

Beata is a name of Latin origin. It derives from the word beatus, meaning “happy” or “blessed.” The name is common in several European countries and appears in name day calendars for October 25.

Bianca is an Italian name of Germanic origin that came via Old French. It means “white,” “bright,” or “pure.” The name also appears in the form Blanca, which is common in Spanish-speaking and other European countries.

Blanka is a female name related to Bianca. It derives from a Germanic word meaning “white” or “light.” The name became popular in various European countries thanks to royal families and saints.

Inga is a name of Scandinavian origin. It is associated with the name of the Old Germanic deity Ingvi, which was common among the northern peoples. Therefore, the name is often interpreted as “she who is under Ingvi’s protection.”

Wilhelmina is the feminine form of the name Wilhelm, which is of Germanic origin. It consists of parts meaning “will” and “protection.” Therefore, the name is usually translated as “resolute protector” or “she who protects of her own free will.”

Chrysantia is the feminine form of the name Chrysant. It is of Greek origin and is related to words meaning “gold” and “flower.” The name can be interpreted as “golden flower.” In Greek name-day calendars, Chrysantia is listed for this day along with other forms of the name.

Tabitha is a name of Aramaic origin meaning “gazelle.” In the New Testament, Tabitha—also known as Dorcas—lived in Jaffa and helped those in need. Her story is linked to the Apostle Peter, who, according to the biblical account, brought her back to life. In Catholic calendars, Saint Tabitha is commemorated on October 25.

Katarina is a form of the name Katerina, which originates from Greek tradition. It is often associated with the meaning “pure,” although the exact origin of the name remains a subject of debate. In some European calendars, Katarina Kotromanich is also commemorated on October 25.

Male Names for October 25

Crispin is a name of Latin origin, derived from the word *crispus*, meaning “curly.” On October 25, the Catholic Church honors Saint Crispin, who, along with Saint Crispinian, is considered the patron saint of shoemakers and other craftsmen who work with leather.

Crispinian is a name of Latin origin, related to the name Crispin. It is associated with an ancient Roman family name. Saints Crispin and Crispinian are mentioned together: according to church tradition, they preached Christianity and practiced their craft.

Chrysanth is a name of Greek origin, composed of parts meaning “gold” and “flower.” It is interpreted as “golden flower.” In the Catholic tradition, Saint Chrysanthus is honored on October 25 along with Saint Daria.

Bernard is a name of Germanic origin. It consists of parts meaning “bear” and “brave” or “strong.” Therefore, it is often translated as “brave as a bear.” Bernard is also the name of several Catholic saints.

Boniface is a name of Latin origin. It is derived from words meaning “good” and “deed,” so it is interpreted as “one who does good.” Several saints and church figures have borne this name, and in Polish name-day calendars, it is celebrated on October 25.

Maur is a name of Latin origin, derived from the word Maurus. In ancient times, this term could refer to a person from Mauritania or a person with dark skin. The name appears in Catholic name day calendars on October 25.

Gaudentius is a name of Latin origin, meaning “one who rejoices” or “joyful.” October 25 commemorates Saint Gaudentius of Brescia—a bishop known for his preaching and his work for the Christian community.

Frutos is a name of Spanish origin, derived from the Latin word fructus, meaning “fruit.” In the Spanish tradition, October 25 honors Saint Frutos of Segovia, who lived as a hermit and devoted himself to the spiritual life.

Minato is a rare name, known thanks to Saint Minato of Florence, who is honored in the Catholic tradition on October 25. His story is connected with early Christianity in Florence. There is no reliable, generally accepted explanation for the origin of the name.

Bonaventure is a name of Latin origin that can be translated as “happy fate” or “good fortune.” It is associated with the Christian tradition and is known thanks to Saint Bonaventure, a Franciscan theologian. This name appears in European name day calendars, although its date may vary depending on the country.

What Is a Name Day?

A name day, or saint’s day, is the day commemorating the saint whose name a person bears. In the Catholic tradition, saints serve as examples of faith, mercy, courage, and a willingness to help others. Their stories remind us of values that remain important regardless of time and circumstances.

Name days do not necessarily coincide with birthdays. If there are several dates on the calendar associated with a single name, a person may choose the day commemorating the saint after whom they were named. For believers, this is an opportunity to pray, visit a church, or simply remember their heavenly patron.

How to Celebrate a Name Day

A name day doesn’t have to be a big celebration. You can spend time with family, meet up with friends, or call people you haven’t seen in a long time. For someone who follows church traditions, this day can be an opportunity to attend a service or say a prayer.

Simple gestures of kindness are just as important. A warm message, a small gift, or a heartfelt conversation can make the day special. The most important thing is that the greeting is personal and comes from the heart.

How to Wish Someone a Happy Name Day

Here are a few greeting options you can send to family, friends, or colleagues:

“Happy Name Day! May your heavenly guardian watch over you, give you strength, and help you overcome difficulties. I wish you health, peace, love, and as many happy moments as possible.”

“Happy Name Day! May you always be surrounded by sincere people, may peace reign in your heart, and may every day bring good news. I wish you the fulfillment of your dreams and confidence in the future.”

“Happy Name Day! I wish you warmth, well-being, good health, and harmony. May your home be cozy, may your loved ones support you during important moments, and may there be more and more reasons for joy.”

October 25 is an opportunity to congratulate Darius, Beata, Bianka, Blanka, Ing, Wilhelmina, Kryspin, Bernard, and everyone whose names are associated with this date in the Catholic church calendars and name day calendars. Even a few sincere words can lift a loved one’s spirits and make them feel cared for.

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