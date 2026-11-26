On November 26, the Catholic tradition commemorates several saints and blessed individuals whose names can be found in name day calendars. Among them are both male and female names: Conrad, Leonard, Sylvester, Delphine, and Gaetana. Here’s a look at who to congratulate on this day and what these names mean.

Women’s Names on November 26

The Catholic calendar for this date includes the names of women whom the Church honors as saints and blesseds. Specifically, November 26 commemorates Blessed Delphine de Sabrin and Blessed Gaetana Sterni. Female versions of these names also appear in European name day calendars.

Delphine is a name of Latin origin associated with the ancient Greek city of Delphi. The French form is Delphine. The name is known thanks to Blessed Delphine de Sabrin, who lived in the 14th century and devoted herself to prayer and helping the poor.

Gaetana is a female name of Italian origin. It is derived from the name of the city of Gaeta in Italy and means “one who comes from Gaeta.” The name was borne by Blessed Gaetana Sterni, who founded the Congregation of the Sisters of Divine Will and dedicated her life to helping the poor and the sick.

Konrada is the feminine form of the name Konrad. It has Old Germanic origins and is composed of words meaning “brave” and “advice.” Therefore, the name is interpreted as “brave advisor.”

Lechoslava is the feminine form of the Slavic name Lechoslav. It combines the name Lech with the word “slava.” Its meaning can be rendered as “glorious” or “she who glorifies her people.”

Sylvestra is the feminine form of the Latin name Sylvester. It derives from the word silvestris, meaning “of the forest” or “one who lives among the forests.”

Male Names for November 26

On this day, Catholic calendars commemorate Saints Conrad of Constance, Leonard of Port-Moresco, Silvestro Guzzolini, Alipius the Stylite, Nikon, and other ascetics. European name day calendars also add several common names to this list.

Conrad is a name of Old Germanic origin. It consists of two parts, which mean “brave” and “advice.” Therefore, it is translated as “brave advisor” or “wise counselor.” On November 26, Saint Conrad, Bishop of Constance, is commemorated.

Leonard is a name of Old Germanic origin. It is derived from words meaning “lion” and “strong.” It is interpreted as “strong as a lion.” On this day, Saint Leonard of Port-Moresco—a Franciscan priest and preacher—is honored.

Sylvester is a name of Latin origin. It comes from the word silvestris and means “of the forest” or “one who lives among the forests.” On November 26, Saint Silvestro Guzzolini, the founder of the Silvestrine monastic order, is commemorated.

Yan is a name of Jewish origin and is a short form of the name Ivan. It means “God is gracious” or “God’s grace.”

Peter is a name of Greek origin that means “rock” or “stone.” It is derived from the Greek word petros. In Christianity, this name holds special significance because of the Apostle Peter.

Alipius is a name of Greek origin. It is associated with the word *alypios*, which means “without sorrow” or “one who knows no sorrow.” On this day, Saint Alipius the Stylite is commemorated, who spent many years in prayer atop a pillar.

Amator is a name of Latin origin. It comes from the word *amator*, meaning “one who loves” or “admirer.” On November 26, Saint Amator, Bishop of Autun in France, is honored.

Faust is a name of Latin origin meaning “happy,” “auspicious,” or “one who is lucky.” In the Catholic calendar, Saint Faust is commemorated on this date.

Nikon is a name of Greek origin, associated with the word *nike*—“victory.” Its meaning is “victor.” On this day, Saint Nikon, a monk and preacher known as Nikon the Penitent, is commemorated.

Dominic is a name of Latin origin. It derives from the word *Dominicus* and means “one who belongs to the Lord” or “of the Lord.” In the Catholic calendar, November 26 commemorates the Vietnamese martyr Dominic Nguyen Van Xuyen.

Phileas is a name of Greek origin associated with the word philos—“friend” or “one who loves.” It can be interpreted as “friendly” or “loving.”

What Is a Name Day?

A name day, or patron saint’s day, is the day commemorating the saint whose name a person received at baptism. In Christian tradition, this saint is considered the person’s heavenly patron.

A name day does not necessarily coincide with a person’s birthday. If the church calendar lists several dates commemorating saints with the same name, the one closest to the person’s birthday is usually chosen. It’s also important to consider which specific saint the person was named after at baptism.

How to Celebrate a Name Day

You can spend your name day with family, meet up with friends, or devote time to prayer. Believers may visit a church to give thanks for the past year and pray to their heavenly patron.

It’s not necessary to throw a lavish party or buy expensive gifts for this occasion. What matters most is showing the person you care, offering a warm welcome, and sharing heartfelt wishes.

How to Congratulate Someone on Their Name Day

On a name day, people usually wish for health, peace, love, peace of mind, and the support of loved ones. You can also wish that the heavenly patron will protect the person from misfortune and help them overcome life’s difficulties.

Here’s an example of a greeting: “Happy Name Day! May your heavenly patron always be by your side, protect you from all that is evil, and help you find the right path. I wish you good health, sincere love, the comfort of family, peace, and many reasons to be joyful!”

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