Catholic Name Days on October 26, 2026: Who Celebrates Their Name Day and the Meanings of the Names

On October 26, the Catholic Church honors several saints and blessed, including the martyrs Lucian and Marcian, Bishop Folk of Pavia, and Saint Selina Chludzinska-Bozechka. The name day calendars for this day include both male and female names—specifically, Lucina, Lyudmila, Selina, Evarist, and Lucian. Here’s what these names mean and how to congratulate your loved ones on their name day.

A name day is a day associated with the memory of the saint whose name a person bears. In the Catholic tradition, these dates serve as a reminder of people who have become examples of faith, mercy, and devotion to others.

On October 26, the church calendars commemorate Saints Lucian and Marcian, Saint Folk of Pavia, Saint Amand of Strasbourg, Saint Rusticus of Narbonne, and others. Among the blessed on this day is Selina Chludzinska-Bozechka, the founder of a monastic community. In European name day calendars, the female names Lucina and Lyudmila, as well as the male names Evarist, Lucian, and Dimitri, are also listed for this date.

Female Names for October 26

Lucyna is a name of Latin origin, derived from the word *lux*, meaning “light.” It can be interpreted as “bright” or “she who brings light.” The name is common in Poland and other European countries.

Lyudmila is a name of Slavic origin, composed of the words “people” and “lovely.” It means “beloved by people” or “the one whom people love.” The name is known in Ukraine, the Czech Republic, Poland, and other Slavic countries.

Selina is a name with several theories regarding its origin. It is associated with the Greek word selēnē, meaning “moon.” Therefore, the name’s meaning is often explained as “lunar” or “belonging to the moon.” In the Catholic calendar, October 26 commemorates Blessed Selina Chludzinska-Bozechka, a Polish nun and founder of the Congregation of the Sisters of the Resurrection of the Lord.

Orsa is a rare female name derived from the Latin word *ursa*, meaning “she-bear.” In the Catholic calendar, Saint Orsa, a virgin and martyr venerated in Pieve Vergonte, Italy, is commemorated on this day.

Amanda is a name of Latin origin. It comes from the word *amanda*, which can be translated as “one who is worthy of love” or “lovable.” The name is common in many European countries and appears in some international name day calendars for October 26.

Lyudmila is a name particularly common in the Slavic tradition. Its meaning is associated with kindness and affection. It is suitable for those looking for a name with a simple and warm meaning.

Male Names for October 26

Evarist is a name of Greek origin associated with the meaning “pleasant” or “one who brings good.” In the Catholic calendar, Saint Evarist, Pope of Rome, is honored on October 27, but in some name-day calendars, this name is listed as early as October 26.

Lucian is a name of Latin origin, derived from the word *lux*—“light.” Its meaning can be rendered as “bright” or “one who belongs to the lineage of Lucius.” On October 26, the Catholic Church honors Saint Lucian, a martyr who is commemorated alongside Saint Marcian.

Marcian is a name of Latin origin, associated with the ancient Roman name Marcus and the god Mars. It is traditionally interpreted as “dedicated to Mars.” Saint Marcian is honored on October 26 along with Saint Lucian.

Dimitri is a name of Greek origin, associated with the name Demeter—the goddess of the earth and fertility in ancient Greek mythology. Its meaning is rendered as “dedicated to Demeter.” In some national name day calendars, this name is also listed for October 26.

Amand is the masculine form of the name Amanda. It derives from a Latin word meaning “one who is worthy of love” or “deserving of love.” In the Catholic calendar, October 26 commemorates Saint Amand of Strasbourg, who is considered one of the first bishops of Strasbourg.

Rustic is a name of Latin origin that literally means “rural” or “one who lives outside the city.” In ancient times, this word could refer to a person connected to rural life. On October 26, the Catholic Church commemorates Saint Rusticus of Narbonne, a bishop who lived in the 5th century.

Folk is a name of Germanic origin, related to a word meaning “people” or “the people.” It is common in some European languages. On this day in the Catholic calendar, Saint Folk of Scotti, Bishop of Pavia, is commemorated; he is remembered for his efforts to bring about reconciliation between cities.

Seddah is a rare name of Anglo-Saxon origin. It is known for Saint Seddah, an English bishop and missionary of the 7th century. He preached Christianity, founded a monastery in Lastingham, and played an important role in spreading the faith in England. There is no generally accepted exact translation of the name.

Eata is an ancient Anglo-Saxon name, known for Saint Eata, the Bishop of Hexem. He lived in the 7th century and was associated with monasteries in northern England. The exact meaning of the name has not been definitively established.

Albin is a name of Latin origin, derived from the word *albus*, meaning “white.” It is also interpreted as “bright” or “pure.” Church calendars mention Saint Albin, a bishop also known as Vitta or Vitta-Albinus.

Beano is a rare name, known thanks to Saint Beano, a Scottish bishop whose feast day is October 26. He lived in the 10th–11th centuries and was associated with the church community in Mortlach. There is no universally accepted explanation for the exact origin and meaning of the name.

What Is a Name Day?

A name day, or patron saint’s day, is the day commemorating the saint whose name a person bears. In the Catholic tradition, saints serve as examples of faith, mercy, courage, and a willingness to help others. Their stories remind us of values that remain important regardless of time and circumstances.

A name day does not necessarily coincide with a person’s birthday. If there are several dates on the calendar associated with a single name, a person may choose the day commemorating the saint after whom they were named. For believers, this is an opportunity to pray, visit a church, or remember their heavenly patron.

How to Celebrate a Name Day

A name day doesn’t have to be a big celebration. You can spend time with family, meet up with friends, or call loved ones. For someone who follows church traditions, this day can be an opportunity to attend a service or say a prayer.

Simple gestures of kindness are just as important. A warm message, a small gift, or a heartfelt conversation can make the day special. The most important thing is that the greeting is personal and comes from the heart.

How to Wish Someone a Happy Name Day

Here are a few greeting options you can send to family, friends, or colleagues:

“Happy Name Day! May your heavenly guardian watch over you, give you strength, and help you overcome difficulties. I wish you health, peace, love, and as many happy moments as possible.”

“Happy Name Day! May you always be surrounded by sincere people, may peace reign in your heart, and may every day bring good news. I wish you the fulfillment of your dreams and confidence in the future.”

“Happy Name Day! I wish you warmth, well-being, good health, and harmony. May your home be cozy, may your loved ones support you during important moments, and may there be more and more reasons for joy.”

October 26 is an opportunity to congratulate Lucine, Lyudmila, Celine, Amand, those named Lucian, Markian, and everyone whose names are associated with this date in Catholic church calendars and name day calendars. Even a few sincere words can lift a loved one’s spirits and make them feel cared for.

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